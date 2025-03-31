Wholeness Through Wellness Foundation

Hosted by

Wholeness Through Wellness Foundation

About this event

Cosmic Hearts & M3Yogi Dj Flow Presents- Wellness Day at McKinley Arts Center!

925 Riverside Dr

Reno, NV 89503, USA

General admission
$33
Please bring your own yoga mat , props and water bottle and wear comfortable clothes for movement and flow. In addition, please bring a pillow, bolster , and or anything to make your space more comfortable for the sound bath experience.
Add a donation for Wholeness Through Wellness Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!