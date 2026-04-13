Academy of Aerial Fitness

Hosted by

Academy of Aerial Fitness

About this event

Cosmic Outllaws: A High-Flying Intergalactic Western

750 Sunland Park Dr Suite B05A

El Paso, TX 79912, USA

Matinee General Admission
$65

Ticket for the matinee showtime 1:30 general seating. ALL SALES FINAL

Matinee General Admission- At Door
$70

Ticket for the matinee showtime 1:30 general seating. ALL SALES FINAL

Matinee Reserved Seating
$80

Ticket for matinee showtime 1:30pm. Guaranteed seating in the first 12 seats in front rows. ALL SALES FINAL

Evening General Admission
$75

Ticket for the evening showtime 6:30 general seating. ALL SALES FINAL

Evening General Admission- At Door
$80

Ticket for the evening showtime 6:30 general seating. ALL SALES FINAL

Evening Reserved Seating
$90

Ticket for evening showtime 6:30pm. Guaranteed seating in the first seats in front rows. 12 seats available. ALL SALES FINAL

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