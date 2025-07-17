Cosmo's Family Sponsorships

1. Cobblestone Sticker and Keychain
2. Your family' s name listed on the Cobblestone PTC website's "Thank You" page
3. Your family's name featured on the 2025-2026 Family Sponsorship Wall
1. Above Cougar Cub Club benefits plus
2. Tickets to a PTC Event (e.g. a dance)
1. All the perks of the Pawsitive Partner level plus.
2. A dedicated "Thank You" post for your family on the Cobblestone PTC social media pages and listed in the PTC President’s monthly newsletter
3. Early admission for four at 1 major school event Dance Show
1. All the perks of The Cougar Code Upholder level plus.
2. 1 Spirit Wear Item ($25 Value)
3. Four tickets to a PTC event* of your choice (instead of 2)
4. Early admission for 4 at all major school events* for 2025-2026 school year
5. A special Cobblestone Cougar spirit item as a token of our appreciation
1. All the perks of The Mountain Mover level
2. A Family Season Pass! Enjoy complimentary admission and early access for 6 to all PTC-hosted, ticketed events throughout the 2025-2026 school year*
3. 2 Spirit Wear items (instead of 1 or $50 value)
4. Premier placement of your family name at the top of Cosmo’s Family Sponsorship Wall
4. Special thank you at the beginning of major school events
5. PTC recognition breakfast with other Champion families
