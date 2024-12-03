Costa Rica Mission Trip Silent Auction

Firepit filled with a Cuddle Duds blanket, Thermos, Marshmallow skewers, Lighter, Starter log, 24 disposable Christmas cups, Christmas tray, Starbucks hot chocolate, Hot Chocolate bombs, Candy canes, Graham crackers, Hershey bars, Marshmallows, 2 hot chocolate Christmas ornaments
Italian Basket
$100
Starting bid
This Italian basket is filled with everything from pasta, Italian Pancheri, Italian balsamic vinaigrette, garlic press, extra virgin olive oil, kitchen hand towel, Arrabbiata Sauce, Pasta Fork, Flavors of Italy coffee, 2 in 1 Oil & Vinegar dispenser, Olives, Italian chocolate, set of 3 flan pans
Crochet Basket
$50
Starting bid
Basket filled with Crochet 101 step by step guide for beginners, Llama Crochet kit, Yarnolgy pack of 3 crochet needles, Luxury Crochet needle, 3 rolls (389 yards each) Melange yarn, 3 rolls super soft blue yarn (355 yards each), 3 rolls super soft purple yarn (355 yards each)
Knitting Basket
$50
Starting bid
Basket filled with Knit 101 Step by step guide to knitting, Yarnology pom pom maker, 3 large rolls chenille teal green yarn, knitting needles, Yarnology round loom, teal green basket
Tennessee Vols Football Wooden sign
$60
Starting bid
Wooden hand crafted TN Vols football sign
Kids Bean Bag & Game Basket
$100
Starting bid
Black Joey bean bag, Velvet plush throw, Candyland game, Jumbo memory match game, Sock Monkey hot cocoa mug set, Magnetic tic tac toe game, Uno card set, Barrel of Monkeys game set, Christmas slippers
