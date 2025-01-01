Costume Rental Deposit Form

National outfits rentals may include aboyne skirts (gathered tartan skirts), white blouses, plaids (tartan fabric worn over the shoulder and across the back), white petticoats, vests (black velvet vest that laces up the front).
Highland Outfit Rental
$50
Highland outfit rentals may include kilts, tartan kilt hose (socks), blouse, vest (black velvet bodice) or jacket (black velvet bodice with sleeves).
Character Costume Rental
$50
Character costume rentals may include hornpipe pants, tunic, and hat or jig dress, skirt, apron, blouse, cummerbund, shoes, and vest.
