Costume Rental Deposit Form

National outfits rentals may include aboyne skirts (gathered tartan skirts), white blouses, plaids (tartan fabric worn over the shoulder and across the back), white petticoats, vests (black velvet vest that laces up the front).

National outfits rentals may include aboyne skirts (gathered tartan skirts), white blouses, plaids (tartan fabric worn over the shoulder and across the back), white petticoats, vests (black velvet vest that laces up the front).

seeMoreDetailsMobile