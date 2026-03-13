Cotillion "Get Away" Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
Enter for one (1) chance to win a $500 Southwest gift card. Redeemable anywhere Southwest flies. No expiration date.
Enter for three (3) chances to win a $500 Southwest gift card. Redeemable anywhere Southwest flies. No expiration date.
Enter for seven (7) chances to win a $500 Southwest gift card.Redeemable anywhere Southwest flies. No expiration date.
Enter for fifteen (15) chances to win a $500 Southwest gift card.Redeemable anywhere Southwest flies. No expiration date.
Enter for one (1) chance to win a $500 Marriott gift card. Redeemable at any Marriott property. No expiration date.
Enter for three (3) chances to win a $500 Marriott gift card. Redeemable at any Marriott property. No expiration date.
Enter for seven (7) chances to win a $500 Marriott gift card. Redeemable at any Marriott property. No expiration date.
Enter for fifteen (15) chances to win a $500 Marriott gift card. Redeemable at any Marriott property. No expiration date.
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