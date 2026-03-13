Ladies of Vision Charities, Inc.

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Ladies of Vision Charities, Inc.

About this raffle

Cotillion "Get Away" Raffle 2026

Southwest Gift Gard - 1 ticket
$10

Enter for one (1) chance to win a $500 Southwest gift card. Redeemable anywhere Southwest flies. No expiration date.

Southwest Gift Card - 3 tickets
$25

Enter for three (3) chances to win a $500 Southwest gift card. Redeemable anywhere Southwest flies. No expiration date.

Southwest Gift Card - 7 tickets
$50

Enter for seven (7) chances to win a $500 Southwest gift card.Redeemable anywhere Southwest flies. No expiration date.

Southwest Gift Card - 15 tickets
$100

Enter for fifteen (15) chances to win a $500 Southwest gift card.Redeemable anywhere Southwest flies. No expiration date.

Marriott GIft Card - 1 ticket
$10

Enter for one (1) chance to win a $500 Marriott gift card. Redeemable at any Marriott property. No expiration date.

Marriott Gift Card - 3 tickets
$25

Enter for three (3) chances to win a $500 Marriott gift card. Redeemable at any Marriott property. No expiration date.

Marriott Gift Card - 7 tickets
$50

Enter for seven (7) chances to win a $500 Marriott gift card. Redeemable at any Marriott property. No expiration date.

Marriott Gift Card - 15 tickets
$100

Enter for fifteen (15) chances to win a $500 Marriott gift card. Redeemable at any Marriott property. No expiration date.

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