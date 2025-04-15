Members 2025 Dues & Assessments

Annual Dues for General & Legacy Members
$250



Complete your annual dues by 7/31 to avoid late fees and to maintain your membership. If not received by 7/31, $250 + $50 late fees is required for a member in good standing related to annual dues.

New Members Building Fund Assessment
$500



New members are requires to complete at least a $500 Building Fund Assessment.

Members Assessment Soiree in lieu of 1 Gen Adm Ticket
$175



In lieu of purchasing at least one general admission ticket to the Soiree, members are required to pay a $175 assessment.

House Tour Ticket Late Sale
$75



Purchase at least one ticket to th 38th Annual House Tour planned for July 17, 2025

Membership Dues Late Fee
$50



A late fee of $50 is required in addition to $250 annual membership dues if paid after 7/31 to furfull your dues requirement for membership in good standing.

