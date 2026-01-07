Hosted by

Cougar Golf Classic

405 Glen Annie Rd

Goleta, CA 93117, USA

Single golfer entry fee
$175

Driving range, green fee, cart & more!

Sponsor a MV Staff member
$175

Driving range, green fee, cart & more for a beloved MV Staff member. Please include the name of the MV staff member you'd like to sponsor.

Doubles team entry fee
$350

This is a ticket for a two person team, fee includes driving range, green fee, cart & more!

Triples team entry fee
$525

This is a ticket for a three person team, fee includes driving range, green fee, cart & more!

Four person team entry fee
$700

This is a ticket for a four person team, fee includes driving range, green fee, cart & more!

Eagle Sponsor (Title sponsor)
$600

The most prominent sponsorship opportunity, includes:

- Logo on all event marketing materials.

-Prominent logo on main event banner (displayed at event and school).

-Recognition as Title Sponsor in all event announcements .

-Logo in event emails, website, and social media.

-Sponsor provided giveaway: option to provide a business card, coupon and/ or a sponsored provided item in player goodie bag.

-Post event recognition

Birdie Sponsor
$300

Sponsor ship includes:

-Logo in event communications and social media.

-Sponsor name displayed at sign-in table/ welcome table.

-Sponsor provided giveaway: option to provide a business card, coupon and/ or a sponsored provided item in player goodie bag.

-Verbal recognition at event as an Event Sponsor.

Hole In One/ Hole Sponsor
$150

Sponsorship includes:

-Logo at designated hole

-Verbal recognition at event as a Hole Sponsor.

-Listed in sponsor acknowledgements

Add a donation for Mountain View PTA

$

