Cougar Golf Classic

Driving range, green fee, cart & more!
Driving range, green fee, cart & more for a beloved MV Staff member. Please include the name of the MV staff member you'd like to sponsor.
This is a ticket for a two person team, fee includes driving range, green fee, cart & more!
This is a ticket for a three person team, fee includes driving range, green fee, cart & more!
This is a ticket for a four person team, fee includes driving range, green fee, cart & more!
The most prominent sponsorship opportunity, includes:
- Logo on all event marketing materials.
-Prominent logo on main event banner (displayed at event and school).
-Recognition as Title Sponsor in all event announcements .
-Logo in event emails, website, and social media.
-Sponsor provided giveaway: option to provide a business card, coupon and/ or a sponsored provided item in player goodie bag.
-Post event recognition
Sponsor ship includes:
-Logo in event communications and social media.
-Sponsor name displayed at sign-in table/ welcome table.
-Sponsor provided giveaway: option to provide a business card, coupon and/ or a sponsored provided item in player goodie bag.
-Verbal recognition at event as an Event Sponsor.
Sponsorship includes:
-Logo at designated hole
-Verbal recognition at event as a Hole Sponsor.
-Listed in sponsor acknowledgements
