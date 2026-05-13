Carpenter Community Charter PTA

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Carpenter Community Charter PTA

About this shop

COUGARpalooza X Unity Fair Festival Shirt

Carpenter COUGARpalooza T-Shirt (Adult) item
Carpenter COUGARpalooza T-Shirt (Adult) item
Carpenter COUGARpalooza T-Shirt (Adult) item
Carpenter COUGARpalooza T-Shirt (Adult)
$30

CougarPalooza Festival Tee

Bright Colors / Soft Cotton / Easy Fit


Item Distribution Times:

Tues May 26th 1:25pm-2:00pm - By the Grassy Field (outside room 46) 

Thurs May 28th 5:00-5:30 pm -Outside the auditorium area

Fri May 29th-(Unity fair Volunteers special distribution) 8:15 am -9:15 am

Fri May 29th - (Unity Fair Event) - 2:30-3:30 pm - Spirit Store Booth


All sales are final.  Any items not picked up during the above distribution events will be donated to Carpenter Cares in your name.

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Carpenter COUGARpalooza T-Shirt (Kids) item
Carpenter COUGARpalooza T-Shirt (Kids) item
Carpenter COUGARpalooza T-Shirt (Kids) item
Carpenter COUGARpalooza T-Shirt (Kids)
$25

CougarPalooza Festival Tee

Bright Colors / Soft Cotton / Easy Fit


Item Distribution Times:

Tues May 26th 1:25pm-2:00pm - By the Grassy Field (outside room 46) 

Thurs May 28th 5:00-5:30 pm -Outside the auditorium area

Fri May 29th-(Unity fair Volunteers special distribution) 8:15 am -9:15 am

Fri May 29th - (Unity Fair Event) - 2:30-3:30 pm - Spirit Store Booth


All sales are final.  Any items not picked up during the above distribution events will be donated to Carpenter Cares in your name.

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Pencils with Purpose item
Pencils with Purpose
$5

One pencil, one community. Donate $5 to Carpenter Cares and receive a Carpenter Community Charter pencil.

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Add a donation for Carpenter Community Charter PTA

$

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