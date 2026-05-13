COUGARpalooza X Unity Fair Festival Shirt

CougarPalooza Festival Tee

Bright Colors / Soft Cotton / Easy Fit





Item Distribution Times:

Tues May 26th 1:25pm-2:00pm - By the Grassy Field (outside room 46)

Thurs May 28th 5:00-5:30 pm -Outside the auditorium area

Fri May 29th-(Unity fair Volunteers special distribution) 8:15 am -9:15 am

Fri May 29th - ​ (Unity Fair Event) - 2:30-3:30 pm - Spirit Store Booth





All sales are final. Any items not picked up during the above distribution events will be donated to Carpenter Cares in your name.