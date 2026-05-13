COUGARpalooza X Unity Fair Festival Shirt

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CougarPalooza Festival Tee
Bright Colors / Soft Cotton / Easy Fit
Item Distribution Times:
Tues May 26th 1:25pm-2:00pm - By the Grassy Field (outside room 46)
Thurs May 28th 5:00-5:30 pm -Outside the auditorium area
Fri May 29th-(Unity fair Volunteers special distribution) 8:15 am -9:15 am
Fri May 29th -
(Unity Fair Event) - 2:30-3:30 pm - Spirit Store Booth
All sales are final. Any items not picked up during the above distribution events will be donated to Carpenter Cares in your name.
CougarPalooza Festival Tee
Bright Colors / Soft Cotton / Easy Fit
Item Distribution Times:
Tues May 26th 1:25pm-2:00pm - By the Grassy Field (outside room 46)
Thurs May 28th 5:00-5:30 pm -Outside the auditorium area
Fri May 29th-(Unity fair Volunteers special distribution) 8:15 am -9:15 am
Fri May 29th -
(Unity Fair Event) - 2:30-3:30 pm - Spirit Store Booth
All sales are final. Any items not picked up during the above distribution events will be donated to Carpenter Cares in your name.
One pencil, one community. Donate $5 to Carpenter Cares and receive a Carpenter Community Charter pencil.
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