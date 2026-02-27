Cougars Fastpitch

About this shop
Unisex hoodie style sweatshirt adult sizes SM-XLG. 2 color options available.
Unisex hoodie style sweatshirt. Sizes 2XL and beyond. Available in 2 colors.
Snap-back cap
Unisex. 50/50 Blend. 2 colors available. SM-XLG
Unisex. 50/50 Blend. 2 colors available. 2XL and beyond.
Trading Pins
If you choose to pay the entire registration fee for the 2026 spring season all at once.
If you choose to pay the spring 2026 registration fee using installments, this is the first installment. DUE ASAP
If you choose to pay the spring 2026 registration fee using installments, this is the second installment. Due MARCH 25th
If you choose to pay the spring 2026 registration fee using installments, this is the third installment. Due APRIL 25th
If you choose to pay the spring 2026 registration fee using installments, this is the FINAL installment. Due May 25th
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