Knights of Columbus Council #18043

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Knights of Columbus Council #18043

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Council Embroidered Shirts

Embroidered Polo Style Shirt - S/M/L/XL
$28

Select this for Small, Medium, Large or X-Large Shirt. Size has already been recorded in your order to Steve Fitzmaurice

Embroidered Polo Style Shirt - XXL (2XL)
$30

Select this for 2X-Large Shirt. Size has already been recorded in your order to Steve Fitzmaurice

Embroidered Polo Style Shirt - XXXL (3XL)
$31

Select this for 3X-Large Shirt. Size has already been recorded in your order to Steve Fitzmaurice

Embroidered Polo Style Shirt - XXXXL (4XL)
$32

Select this for 4X-Large Shirt. Size has already been recorded in your order to Steve Fitzmaurice

Add name embroidery to your shirt
$7

Select this to add your name to the shirt. Your preferred name has already been recorded in your order to Steve Fitzmaurice

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