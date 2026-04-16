Council Embroidered Shirts

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Select this for Small, Medium, Large or X-Large Shirt. Size has already been recorded in your order to Steve Fitzmaurice
Select this for 2X-Large Shirt. Size has already been recorded in your order to Steve Fitzmaurice
Select this for 3X-Large Shirt. Size has already been recorded in your order to Steve Fitzmaurice
Select this for 4X-Large Shirt. Size has already been recorded in your order to Steve Fitzmaurice
Select this to add your name to the shirt. Your preferred name has already been recorded in your order to Steve Fitzmaurice
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