Council for Unity 2025 Champions for Children Awards Gala

Be a Beacon of Hope
By becoming a sponsor, you help shine a light on young people’s potential and ensure every CFU student is celebrated.Event signage + digital recognition
Your logo on swag bags for all guests (includes insert opportunity).
Enjoy priority seating up front near the stage, placing you close to the action with honorees, dignitaries, and CFU leadership. VIP guests also receive prime visibility, premium service, and recognition in the program, ensuring an unforgettable experience. Limited availability.
Includes full access to the luncheon program, networking, and celebration.
Join us from anywhere! Virtual ticket holders will receive a private livestream link to watch the full program and celebration, plus recognition on our website and social media as part of our Champions for Children community.
Name/Logo Listing – $50
A simple way to stand with CFU and be recognized.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing