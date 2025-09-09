Council for Unity 2025 Champions for Children Awards Gala

25 W 40th St

New York, NY 10018, USA

Presenting Champion (Exclusive)
$25,000

  • Naming recognition as Presenting Sponsor on event signage, program, website, and social
  • On-stage acknowledgment and brief remarks opportunity
  • Premier logo placement on step-and-repeat / screens
  • 10 VIP tickets with priority seating
  • Student Performance & Attendance sponsored
  • Full-page premium program recognition
Platinum Hero
$15,000

  • Prominent event signage and stage/screen logo placement
  • Website + social media features
  • 8 VIP tickets with priority seating
  • 4 Student Tickets sponsored
  • Full-page program recognition
Gold Dragon Slayer
$10,000

  • Featured event signage and logo on screens
  • Website + social media features
  • 6 VIP tickets
  • 4 Student Tickets sponsored
  • Half-page program recognition
Silver Beacon
$5,000

Be a Beacon of Hope
By becoming a sponsor, you help shine a light on young people’s potential and ensure every CFU student is celebrated.Event signage + digital recognition

  • Website + social media features
  • 4 VIP tickets
  • 2 Student Tickets sponsored
  • Quarter-page program recognition
Bronze Mentor
$2,500

  • Quarter Page recognition
  • Website + social media features
  • 2 VIP tickets
  • 2 Student Tickets sponsored
Swag Bag Sponsor
$3,000

Your logo on swag bags for all guests (includes insert opportunity).

  • Website + social media mention
  • 2 Regular tickets
VIP Ticket
$500

Enjoy priority seating up front near the stage, placing you close to the action with honorees, dignitaries, and CFU leadership. VIP guests also receive prime visibility, premium service, and recognition in the program, ensuring an unforgettable experience. Limited availability.

Guest Ticket
$350

Includes full access to the luncheon program, networking, and celebration.

Virtual Ticket
$100


Join us from anywhere! Virtual ticket holders will receive a private livestream link to watch the full program and celebration, plus recognition on our website and social media as part of our Champions for Children community.

Full Page Digital Journal Ad
$500

Digital Journal Advertising Opportunities:

  • Full Page – $500
    Showcase your company, story, or message with maximum visibility.
  • Celebrate 50 years of Council for Unity and honor this year’s Champions for Children with a message in our Digital Gala Journal.
  • Your ad will be displayed during the event and shared with our community of alumni, educators, civic leaders, and supporters.
Half Page Digital Ad
$300

Digital Journal Advertising Opportunities: Half Page

  • Half Page – $300
    A bold way to highlight your support.
Quarter Page Digital Ad
$150

Digital Journal Advertising Opportunities: Half Page

  • Quarter Page – $150
    Perfect for alumni, families, or community partners.
Name/Logo Listing
$50

Name/Logo Listing – $50
A simple way to stand with CFU and be recognized.


$

