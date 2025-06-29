2025 CFOAZ Gala Night Silent Auction

Starting bid
Get Whole lechon at Mang Edwin's Lechon Cebu Style at Halo halo Kitchen. Lechon retail price is $375. For more info, call (602) 324-9670 or visit https://halohalokitchen.com for your Filipino Restaurant information.
Saladmaster Limited Edition 12" Grill Pan $1200 value donated by Totally Amazing Group LLC, For more info or other details, contact Ricky Llave 623-326-6374. Start a Healthy Lifestyle.
Totally Amazing Group LLC (Authorized Saladmaster Dealership) donates $200 Gift certificate. This certificate has no cash value and expires 10/1/2025, For more info or other details, contact Ricky Llave 623-326-6374. Start a Healthy Lifestyle.
The Filipino-American Journal - 1/4 add - $150 Value. For more info, call (602) 863-4460
ShoppingSpreeza is your one-stop destination for authentic dry goods and exclusive beauty items. Donated $50 One-time shopping experience Gift certificate (no cash value) and expires 10/1/2025. Starting bid $20
Zone35 presents and donates 2 tickets for "Jaya Sings Azarcon" Live in Tucson AZ Oct 11, 2025 Saturday 7PM. Total retail price is $150. Starting bid: $75. Contact Jun Saez 480-335-8882 for more details.
One Umbrella Productions donates 2 VIP tickets for the Kutitap "A Celebration of Bright and Joyous Holiday Season" on December 5, 2025. Total Retail price for 2 is $200. Starting bid is $100. "Pasko Sa Nayon" starts 4PM. Contact Kata 480-352-7968 for more details on this event,
Bright Lights with Billy Crawford U.S. Tour - General Admission $88. Donated by Funtabulous Events. Contact Riz (602) 574-3478 for info or details
Bright Lights with Billy Crawford U.S. Tour - General Admission $88. Donated by Funtabulous Events. Contact Riz (602) 574-3478 for info or details.
Statewide Fil-Am Community Rizal Day Celebration December 27 2025 5PM. AZ Knights Of Rizal donates 2 Gala night tickets worth $150. Starting bid: $75. For more information details on the event, Contact Jun Saez 480-335-8882.
Scooptopia donates $30 Gift certificate with starting bid of $15. For more details, call 602-566-3862. Located 4700 N. Central Ave, Suite 105 Phoenix, Arizona 85012. One-time use gift certificate and have "No Cash" Value. Expires on 10/1/2025.
Home of the Best Filipino Desserts! Serve amazing halo-halo, taho, ube ice cream, booba, and bubble tea, and so much more!.
Lifestyle With Pura Vida donates $100 Gift Certificate with the starting bid of $50. Certificate has no cash value and expires 10/1/2025. Visit Puralifestyle.com for more details and book a presentation.
Free (1) Halo halo regular orders per month for 12 month. 1 order must redeem every calendar month Starting 8/1/2025 until expires 7/31/2026. A total of 12 Halo halo for 12 months. No Cash value and Non-transferable.
Carico 4 Piece Gourmet Set ($500 Value) donated by Lifestyle With Pura Vida from your authorized Carico Distributor. Visit Puralifestyle.com for more details and book a presentation.
Get your new website donated by Lewis Design Works.
Donated by Lewis Design Works
Estimated Value: $1,500–$1,600
A ready-to-launch digital package designed for a nonprofit, small business, or community organization looking to create or refresh their online presence. This bundle includes a custom-built website, AI chatbot integration, professional hosting, and copy support—all backed by 12 months of care.
Website Design or Redesign
Value: $850
Up to 7 pages built on WordPress or Joomla, with responsive layout, modern design, and search-friendly structure.
Redesigns are available only for websites with a reasonable number of pages and a manageable layout. Sites with highly complex structures do not qualify. Hosting will be provided on our platform.
AI Chatbot Development & Integration
Value: $400
An AI-powered chatbot designed to answer common questions, capture leads, or assist visitors 24/7. Fully developed and embedded into your website to match your branding and goals.
Ongoing chatbot service is optional after the first year at $50/month.
12 Months Hosting & Website Care
Value: $564
Includes secure hosting, regular updates, backup management, and basic content edits or additions throughout the year.
Optional renewal at $47/month after the first year.
Domain Name Registration (1 Year)
Value: $30–$60
Includes registration of one standard domain (.com, .org, .net). Premium domains not included.
Basic Copy Support
Value: $100–$150
Includes writing or editing for essential pages such as Home, About, and Services. May also include up to two short blog posts or announcements to support a strong launch.
Provided by:
Lewis Design Works
Digital Marketing and AI Automation
www.lewisdesignworks.com
Liesly Sandal donates a - 3 Days, 2 Nights stay for 4 People in Mactan Newtown , Lapu-Lapu City Cebu Philippines. No expiration - One-time use only. For more info and details, please contact Liesly Sandal
LoveJoy Couture Collection by Nattie donates a Filipiniana Gold Gown Medium Size with the starting bid of $100. Please contact Nattie for more details and information 623-466-4515.
LJCC donates a Filipiniana Green Gown Medium Size
with the starting bid of $100. Please contact Nattie for more details and information 623-466-4515.
Casino Arizona & Talking Stick Resort Director Ramon Martinez donates $200 Tash Restaurant Gift certificate. No cash value. A restaurant offering Mediterranean-inspired tapas, fresh seafood, and savory meats.
Tash restaurant is a Mediterranean dining experience for those who think food should be as inspired, innovative, and courageous as they are. The Tash menu merges the freshness of local ingredients with the boldness of global inspiration to create truly transcendent dishes.
Casino Arizona & Talking Stick Resort Director Ramon Martinez donates $200 Orange Sky Restaurant Gift certificate. No cash value. Visit Orange Sky to experience the four elements—earth, water, air, and fire—distilled into a single culinary journey through our inspired dishes, curated cocktails, ethereal 360° views, and the intense passion we put into making your experience magical. Our menu is built on the principle of food sovereignty, which prioritizes local, sustainable, and culturally rooted choices around growing and preparing food.
Pixel Ideas $300 Starter package - Get yours today! One (1) Custom Logo Concept, Define your vision and feel; Minimal revisions; High-quality files for web and print - Photoshop, JPEG, and PNG formats. Starting bid: $100. Go to https://pixelideas.design Where creative designs become powerful brands.
Niva-Miche Clothes donates $100 Gift certificate. No cash value. Get you children's Gymnastics & Dancewear clothing. Contact Josie for more information and details @ 480-304-1437
Manila Sunrise Sari Sari store donates $50 Gift Certificate with a starting bid of $10. Manila Sunrise Sari-Sari Store, We are dedicated to importing your favorite Filipino goods at affordable prices. Visit us at 1130 W. University Dr. Ste. 107, Mesa, AZ 85201 USA or call Charmel at 480-371-5439 for more details and information. This certificate have no cash value.
