2025 CFOAZ Gala Night Silent Auction

Get your new website donated by Lewis Design Works.



Donated by Lewis Design Works

Estimated Value: $1,500–$1,600

A ready-to-launch digital package designed for a nonprofit, small business, or community organization looking to create or refresh their online presence. This bundle includes a custom-built website, AI chatbot integration, professional hosting, and copy support—all backed by 12 months of care.

Included Services

Website Design or Redesign

Value: $850

Up to 7 pages built on WordPress or Joomla, with responsive layout, modern design, and search-friendly structure.

Redesigns are available only for websites with a reasonable number of pages and a manageable layout. Sites with highly complex structures do not qualify. Hosting will be provided on our platform.

AI Chatbot Development & Integration

Value: $400

An AI-powered chatbot designed to answer common questions, capture leads, or assist visitors 24/7. Fully developed and embedded into your website to match your branding and goals.

Ongoing chatbot service is optional after the first year at $50/month.

12 Months Hosting & Website Care

Value: $564

Includes secure hosting, regular updates, backup management, and basic content edits or additions throughout the year.

Optional renewal at $47/month after the first year.

Domain Name Registration (1 Year)

Value: $30–$60

Includes registration of one standard domain (.com, .org, .net). Premium domains not included.

Basic Copy Support

Value: $100–$150

Includes writing or editing for essential pages such as Home, About, and Services. May also include up to two short blog posts or announcements to support a strong launch.

Provided by:

Lewis Design Works

Digital Marketing and AI Automation

www.lewisdesignworks.com