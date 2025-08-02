Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Beta Eta Zeta Chapter

Hosted by

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Beta Eta Zeta Chapter

About this raffle

Brahmin Margo Crossbody Drawing

Just a Taste of Finer Luck
$10

Perfect for the casual supporter who still wants a chance to win big. One entry for $10 puts you in the running to carry style and history.

Triple the Chance, Triple the Charm
$25
This includes 3 tickets

Show your love for Beta Eta Zeta and boost your odds! With three entries, you increase your chances while supporting a milestone celebration.

The Legacy Bundle
$50
This includes 7 tickets

This premium package gives you seven chances to win — the ultimate way to honor 70 years of excellence while aiming for that gorgeous designer bag!

Add a donation for Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Beta Eta Zeta Chapter

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!