Country & Western Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Winthrop Harbor, IL 60096, USA
Doors open at 6:00 pm.
BBQ served at 6:30 pm.
A Hoedown to follow.
Casual Country Attire Encouraged.
Includes the double placemat ad of your choice
Includes the double placemat ad of your choice
Includes the double placemat ad of your choice
Includes the double placemat ad of your choice
Includes the double placemat ad of your choice
Two business card-sized ads on ONE placemat to be stacked vertically. Size: 3" x 4"
Two business card-sized ads on ONE placemat to be stacked horizontally. Size: 6" x 2"
Double Ad (Two Single Ads) - $150. With this advertising option, you will receive one business card-sized ad on EACH of the two placemats. Size: 3" x 2"
Single Ad (one Single Ad) - $80 With this advertising option, you will receive one business card sized ad on ONE of the two placemats. Size: 3" x 2"
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!