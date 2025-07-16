Community 365 Inc

Community 365 Inc

About this event

Country & Western Gala

2700 W 9th St

Winthrop Harbor, IL 60096, USA

Chow Ticket
$40

Doors open at 6:00 pm.
BBQ served at 6:30 pm.

A Hoedown to follow.

Casual Country Attire Encouraged.

Boots and Bling Sponsor
$1,000

Includes the double placemat ad of your choice

Buckin’ Bull Sponsor
$800

Includes the double placemat ad of your choice

Sweet as Pie Sponsor
$500

Includes the double placemat ad of your choice

Easy Peasy Lemon Squeezy Sponsor
$350

Includes the double placemat ad of your choice

Southern Hospitality Sponsor
$200

Includes the double placemat ad of your choice

Double Vertical Placemat Ad
$150

Two business card-sized ads on ONE placemat to be stacked vertically. Size: 3" x 4"

Double Horizontal Placemat Ad
$150

Two business card-sized ads on ONE placemat to be stacked horizontally. Size: 6" x 2"

Double Ad (Two Single Ads)
$150

Double Ad (Two Single Ads) - $150. With this advertising option, you will receive one business card-sized ad on EACH of the two placemats. Size: 3" x 2"

Single Placemat
$80

Single Ad (one Single Ad) - $80 With this advertising option, you will receive one business card sized ad on ONE of the two placemats. Size: 3" x 2"

