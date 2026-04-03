Hosted by

Flying Twenties Social Club Incorporated

About this event

Cowboy Boots & City Roots

620 Anderson Ln

Hampton, VA 23661, USA

Table for 2
$30
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Priority entry (till 10pm) and reserved seating for 2.

Table for 4
$60
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Priority entry (till 10pm) and reserved seating for 4.

Table for 6
$140
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Priority entry (till 10pm) and reserved seating for 6.


Includes $50 credit towards party pack.


* Party pack comes with fries, rolls &

(choose one) 20, 30 or 50 wings

Table for 8
$170
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Priority entry (till 10pm) and reserved seating for 8.


Includes $50 credit towards party pack.


*Party pack comes with fries, rolls &

(choose one) 20, 30 or 50 wings

Table for 3
$45
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Priority entry (till 10pm) and reserved seating for 3.

Add a donation for Flying Twenties Social Club Incorporated

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