Cowboy Boots & City Roots

Hosted by
About this event
Priority entry (till 10pm) and reserved seating for 2.
Priority entry (till 10pm) and reserved seating for 4.
Priority entry (till 10pm) and reserved seating for 6.
Includes $50 credit towards party pack.
* Party pack comes with fries, rolls &
(choose one) 20, 30 or 50 wings
Priority entry (till 10pm) and reserved seating for 8.
Includes $50 credit towards party pack.
*Party pack comes with fries, rolls &
(choose one) 20, 30 or 50 wings
Priority entry (till 10pm) and reserved seating for 3.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!