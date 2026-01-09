Country Christian School Athletics Booster Club's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
Valid for one year
Take your donation up to the next level from Honorable Mention to Second Team!
Congratulations!
Valid for one year
Welcome to 1st Team. 1st Team is a whole new experience. Not only have you graduated from 2nd Team to 1st Team but this comes with perks.
*This includes a regular season pass to a sport of your choice. Home games only. This does not cover endowment games, playoff games, away games or state games.
Valid for one year
Welcome to All State. 1st Team is great but you are the real MVP! Not only have you graduated from 2nd Team, 1st Team and now your All State! This includes a regular season pass to EVERY sport for one person. *Home games only. This does not cover endowment games, playoff games, away games or state games.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!