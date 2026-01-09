Country Christian School Athletics Booster Club

Offered by

Country Christian School Athletics Booster Club

About the memberships

Country Christian School Athletics Booster Club's Memberships

Honorable mention
$25

Valid for one year

Second Team
$100

Valid for one year

Take your donation up to the next level from Honorable Mention to Second Team!

Congratulations!

First Team
$500

Valid for one year

Welcome to 1st Team. 1st Team is a whole new experience. Not only have you graduated from 2nd Team to 1st Team but this comes with perks.

*This includes a regular season pass to a sport of your choice. Home games only. This does not cover endowment games, playoff games, away games or state games.

All State
$1,000

Valid for one year

Welcome to All State. 1st Team is great but you are the real MVP! Not only have you graduated from 2nd Team, 1st Team and now your All State! This includes a regular season pass to EVERY sport for one person. *Home games only. This does not cover endowment games, playoff games, away games or state games.

Add a donation for Country Christian School Athletics Booster Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!