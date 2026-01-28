Community Crafting for a Cause

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About this event
(DONATION ONLY) Your donation provides "extras" such as a jersey for a soccer player, a lab kit for a STEM student, or a set of brushes and canvases for an aspiring artist.
You are sponsoring the registration fees, equipment, or course for a student. (DONATION ONLY)
Your donation is important because extracurriculars are more important than ever in combating screen time, reducing mental health crises, and fostering well-rounded experiences. (DONATION ONLY)
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!