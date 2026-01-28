Whittier Working Parents Association Corp

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Whittier Working Parents Association Corp

About this event

Community Crafting for a Cause

441 b Cedar Ln

Teaneck, NJ 07666, USA

Supplies & Gear Donor
$25

(DONATION ONLY) Your donation provides "extras" such as a jersey for a soccer player, a lab kit for a STEM student, or a set of brushes and canvases for an aspiring artist.

Season of Exploration
$100

You are sponsoring the registration fees, equipment, or course for a student. (DONATION ONLY)

Donate What You Can
Pay what you can

Your donation is important because extracurriculars are more important than ever in combating screen time, reducing mental health crises, and fostering well-rounded experiences. (DONATION ONLY)

Add a donation for Whittier Working Parents Association Corp

$

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