South Lake Tahoe Windjammers Yacht Club

Offered by

South Lake Tahoe Windjammers Yacht Club

About the memberships

Membership

Couple - Full Membership
$350

Renews yearly on: April 29

Initial cost is $350. Renews annually at $300.

Membership valid through April 30, 2027.

Couple Membership - RENEWAL
$300

Renews yearly on: April 29

Renews annually at $300.

Membership valid through April 30, 2027.

Single Membership
$250

Renews yearly on: April 29

Initial cost is $250. Renews annually at $200.

Membership valid through April 30, 2027.

Single Membership-RENEWAL
$200

Renews yearly on: April 29

Renews annually at $200.

Membership valid through April 30, 2027.

Associate/Jr Membership
$150

Renews yearly on: April 29

Initial cost is $150. This membership expires after one year, and may be renewed at the Single membership level.

Membership valid through April 30, 2027.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!