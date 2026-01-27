Schoenstatt Couples' Retreat 2026

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About this event
Remaining balance for the retreat if you already paid the $30 non-refundable deposit.
Remaining balance ($30 deposit has already been paid) for couples who participate in the full weekend but lodge offsite.
Remaining balance for the Saturday only retreat if you already paid the $30 non-refundable deposit.
If you choose to pay the deposit only, the remaining balance is due upon arrival. Please make checks payable to Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary.
Includes 5 meals, 2 overnight double room accommodation, retreat team donation ($30), presentations, confession, and holy Mass.
8:30am-6:30pm
Lunch, supper, and retreat team donation are included in the cost.
Price per couple who participate in the full weekend but lodge offsite.
$
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