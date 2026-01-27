Schoenstatt on the Lake - Retreat Center

Hosted by

Schoenstatt on the Lake - Retreat Center

About this event

Schoenstatt Couples' Retreat 2026

27762 Co Hwy 27

Sleepy Eye, MN 56085, USA

Remaining Balance for Full Wknd
$310

Remaining balance for the retreat if you already paid the $30 non-refundable deposit.

Remaining Balance for Full Wknd
$280
Remaining Balance for Couples lodging off site
$130

Remaining balance ($30 deposit has already been paid) for couples who participate in the full weekend but lodge offsite.

Remaining Balance for Sat. Only
$65

Remaining balance for the Saturday only retreat if you already paid the $30 non-refundable deposit.

Non-refundable Deposit Only
$30

If you choose to pay the deposit only, the remaining balance is due upon arrival. Please make checks payable to Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary.

Full Price per Couple
$340

Includes 5 meals, 2 overnight double room accommodation, retreat team donation ($30), presentations, confession, and holy Mass.

Saturday Only - Full Price per couple
$95

8:30am-6:30pm

Lunch, supper, and retreat team donation are included in the cost.

Full Price per Couple - lodging off site
$160

Price per couple who participate in the full weekend but lodge offsite.

Add a donation for Schoenstatt on the Lake - Retreat Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!