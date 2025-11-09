Courageous Access Black Women's Conference 2026

Beautiful, this is your registration for the inaugural Courageous Access Black Women Conference 2026!!





Welcome to the experience specifically curated for you that fully embraces your healing, awareness, empowerment, and stability needs as a Black woman having the American experience in the U.S.





This is the type of registration you should choose to have the following items paid in full for your experience:





1) 🎫 Your registration for the all-day Courageous Access Black Women's Conference





2) 🛌🏾 Your hotel stay for check in on Friday, October 9, 2026, checkout Saturday, October 10, 2026

(Queen size bed)





3) 🍽️ Enjoy Dinner in the main dining as a hotel guest the night you arrive, Friday, October 9, 2026, on us.





4) 🍽️ Private Breakfast & Midday Lunch during the conference on us.





ALL ATTENDEES: All refreshments during the conference morning and afternoon provided