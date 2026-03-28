Courageous Action: The Do It Scared Conference

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About this event
Lock in your spot early for a full day of dynamic panel discussions, engaging conversations, and meaningful networking with like-minded individuals. Your Early Bird ticket includes a full lunch, one drink ticket, access to a cash bar, and exclusive attendee swag.
Secure your seat, save on your ticket, and get ready to take courageous action.
Your General Admission ticket grants you access to a full day of dynamic panel discussions, engaging conversations, and meaningful networking opportunities with like-minded individuals. This ticket includes a full lunch, one drink ticket, access to a cash bar and exclusive attendee swag.
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