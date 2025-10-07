Courageous Cousins' Cornhole Sponsorship

Lifetime Cornhole Court Sponsor
$500
  • Custom Cornhole Boards featuring your company name and logo prominently displayed.
  • The court will be named after your business or organization, announced and shown on the official scoring system during tournament play.
  • Recognition throughout the event and on event materials and promotions.
  • All boards will be property of Courageous Cousins and all purchases and donations are final.
