Courageous Crowns Pageant Nominee & Participant Registration

As part of our commitment to making the Courageous Crowns Pageant accessible and family-centered, we are offering each contestant 2 discounted support admission tickets.



🌟 Why We Offer This



Family & Community Support: We know how important it is for contestants to have their loved ones cheering them on. These tickets make it easier for family or close supporters to attend.



Affordability: By lowering the cost for two guests, we help ensure that no contestant has to stand on stage without encouragement from those closest to them.



Stronger Impact: The presence of supporters creates a powerful atmosphere of love and unity, which is at the heart of our pageant mission.





🤝 Who It Helps



Contestants – having your own cheering section gives confidence and comfort on stage.



Families – discounted admission eases the financial burden of attending.



Our Cause – while still raising funds to cover event costs and benefit the Casualties of Homicide Society (CHS), which supports families impacted by violence