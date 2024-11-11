Course For Change's Raffle 2024

Treat yourself, because you deserve it.
Package includes: 1 hour photo session with Eric Lyons Photography, Wheeler Med Spa gift card and beauty products, Free blowout and styling products from DryBar, Kendra Scott jewelry, Simple Modern tumbler and bag, Trader Joe's products, Santillan Photography 30-min photo shoot. TOTAL VALUE: $1,338
Experience OKC Package
$5
Experience the Big Friendly with the family.
Package includes: Family pass to Myriad Gardens, 4 tickets to the National Cowboy & Heritage Museum, 4 tickets to the Oklahoma Science Museum, 2 tickets to the OKC Museum of Art, Gift card to Commonplace Books, Gift cards to Fuzzy's, Dave's Hot Chicken, Spark (Social Order), Red Coyote gift card. TOTAL VALUE: $573
For the Ladies Package
$5
Girls just want to have fun!
Package includes: Full photoshoot with Jacey Rae Stikes Photo, Kendra Scott jewelry, Hall's Pizza gift card, One month membership to F45 Nichols Hills, Candles from Creative Candles, Beachwaver curling wand kit and hair care items. TOTAL VALUE: $1,307
Bowling & Brews Package
$5
This package is right up your alley!
Package includes: 2 hour bowling at Andy B's VIP Suite, including (1) one pizza and unlimited soft drinks for 6, Anthem Brewery tour for 6. TOTAL VALUE: $300
Beers+Bites+Fun Package
$5
This package is a big dill!
Package includes: 1 hour pickleball session, including free appetizer and rentals at Chicken 'n Pickle, Mr. Gatti's gift card, Mad Hopper Brewery gift card, Simple MOdern Trek Pivot tumbler, (2) tickets to American Aquarium at the Jones Assembly. TOTAL VALUE: $265
Gentlemen's Package
$5
You have great taste!
Package includes: Hidden Trails Country Club foursome, 2 rounds of 18 holes at Moore Golf Club, Lowe's gift card, Humphreys Capital golf kit, Simple Modern day cooler, mug, and tumbler, Whiskey set. TOTAL VALUE: $805
Fluffy Friends Package
$5
Purrfect gift for your besties.
Package includes: 10 days of daycare at 9th Street Barking Lot, Gift certificate to WJR Mobile Dog Grooming. TOTAL VALUE: $310
Vintage Gypsy Boutique Package #1
$5
Vintage Gypsy Boutique #2
$5
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!