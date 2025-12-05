Community Run Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
Upgrade your school supplies!
Enjoy OKC with these experiences!
Tickets to:
Love Simple Modern? Need to organize all your reusable cups? This is the perfect package for you!
Rock the hallways with Simple Modern gear!
Have a Disney lover in your life? This is perfect!
Thuder Merch and so much more!
3 Simple Modern Steelers Water Cups!
Support the Chiefs with this Simple Modern Water bottle!
Have a Baylor fan? Are you a Baylor Fan?
Buy them this cup!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!