EMS Response to the Large Scale Incident - Awareness 3/2/2025

This is a VIRTUAL session. THIS SESSION ONLY OPEN TO NJEMSTF MEMBERS Students must have computer access with camera and microphone access, and subject to recording throughout the event. Student must be active throughout the session to receive credit, including answering check-ins through out the course. Link will be supplied the day before class.

This is a VIRTUAL session. THIS SESSION ONLY OPEN TO NJEMSTF MEMBERS Students must have computer access with camera and microphone access, and subject to recording throughout the event. Student must be active throughout the session to receive credit, including answering check-ins through out the course. Link will be supplied the day before class.

More details...