Anselm Society

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Anselm Society

About this event

Course: The Christian Imagination

Individual
$149

Individual access to everything: live (online) course materials, recorded videos for on-demand viewing, reading materials, and (for Colorado Springs residents) local options.

Couple
$249
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

For if you want to take the course with a significant other or friend! Access for two to everything: live (online) course materials, recorded videos for on-demand viewing, reading materials, and (for Colorado Springs residents) local options.

Individual scholarship (pay what you can)
Pay what you can

For if financial hardship would keep you from participating.

Add a donation for Anselm Society

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