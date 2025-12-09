Course: The Christian Imagination

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About this event
Individual access to everything: live (online) course materials, recorded videos for on-demand viewing, reading materials, and (for Colorado Springs residents) local options.
For if you want to take the course with a significant other or friend! Access for two to everything: live (online) course materials, recorded videos for on-demand viewing, reading materials, and (for Colorado Springs residents) local options.
For if financial hardship would keep you from participating.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!