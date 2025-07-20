Tzimtzum Corp

Hosted by

Tzimtzum Corp

About this event

COURSES & CLASSES @ TZIMTZUM33

12401 Orange Dr #131

Davie, FL 33330, USA & 8200 Peters Rd, Plantation, FL 33324

Listening From Within
$18
INTRO KABBALAH - ESPANOL (7 SESIONES)
$199

🌟 CURSO: “Explorando la Cábala: El Árbol de la Vida y la Sabiduría del Alma”

🕯️ Un viaje vivencial y transformador en 5 encuentros

Detalles del Curso:

Instructora:
Rebbetzin Marcela Gomez-Bogomolni

7 sesiones


7:15pm-8:30pm

Noviembre 5, 12, 19, 26

Diciembre 3, 10, 17

🧭 ¿Para quién es este curso?

Este curso está diseñado para:

  • Personas sin experiencia previa en Cábala que desean iniciarse con bases sólidas.
  • Buscadores espirituales interesados en autoconocimiento, sanación y propósito de vida.
  • Terapeutas, coaches, psicólogos o sanadores que quieran integrar la Cábala como herramienta energética y simbólica.
  • Judíos o no judíos interesados en la mística judía desde una perspectiva universal y respetuosa.

🎯 ¿Qué aprenderás?

  • El origen y propósito del alma desde la visión cabalística.
  • Las diez sefirot del Árbol de la Vida y su aplicación psicológica y espiritual.
  • Cómo identificar patrones repetitivos en tu vida y transformarlos con conciencia.
  • El sentido del mal, el sufrimiento y el propósito espiritual detrás de los desafíos.
  • Técnicas básicas de meditación y visualización cabalística.
  • La relación entre cuerpo, alma y espíritu en el mapa cabalístico del ser.
  • Las leyes universales que rigen la evolución del alma según la Cábala.
  • El uso del Nombre de Dios, las letras hebreas y los códigos de luz.


🌿 CURSO: “Cábala desde el Árbol de la Vida: Un viaje hacia el alma”

🔵 Sesión 1 – “¿Qué es la Cábala? Volver al origen”

Temas:

  • ¿Qué es Cábala y por qué nos transforma?
  • Breve historia: de lo oculto a lo revelado.
  • La Luz, el Ein Sof y la contracción (Tsimtsum).
  • ¿Qué es el alma según la Cábala?
    Práctica: Meditación de reconexión con la Luz original.

🔵 Sesión 2 – “El Árbol de la Vida: Mapa del alma”

Temas:

  • El Árbol de la Vida (Etz HaJaim): 10 sefirot, 3 columnas, 22 caminos.
  • Cómo se expresa el Árbol en ti: mente, corazón y acción.
  • Introducción a Kéter, Jojmá y Biná: la corona y la sabiduría.
    Práctica: Dibujo del árbol personal y respiración con luz sefirotica.

“Del corazón a la acción: El flujo de energía divina”

Temas:

  • Jesed, Guevurá, Tiféret: compasión, límites y armonía.
  • Netzaj, Hod, Yesod y Maljut: la expresión, la receptividad y la manifestación.
  • Cómo reconocer qué sefirá está desequilibrada en tu vida.
    Práctica: Alineación energética con las 10 sefirot.

🔵 Sesión 4 – “Los 4 mundos y las dimensiones del ser”

Temas:

  • Atzilut, Beriá, Yetzirá y Asiá: mundos de emanación, creación, formación y acción.
  • ¿Dónde actúa tu alma? ¿Dónde se bloquea tu energía?
  • El lenguaje simbólico: aprender a leer lo oculto.
    Práctica: Visualización de los 4 mundos con guía sonora.

“Ego, sombra y Tikún: El arte de reparar”

Temas:

  • ¿Qué es el Tikún y cómo lo descubrimos?
  • Reencarnación (Gilgul), karma y propósito.
  • Klipot: las cáscaras que ocultan la luz.
  • Niveles del alma: Néfesh, Rúaj, Neshamá, Jayá y Yejidá.
    Práctica: Ejercicio de introspección: “Mi Tikún hoy”.

🔵 Sesión 5- “Códigos sagrados: Letras, nombres y vibración”

Temas:

  • El poder de las letras hebreas como canal de energía.
  • El Nombre de 72 Letras y el Ana Bekoaj.
  • Cómo usar mantras, nombres y sonido en tu práctica espiritual.
    Práctica: Meditación con letras hebreas y canto meditativo.

“Integración: Ser Árbol, ser canal”

Temas:

  • Cómo aplicar lo aprendido en la vida diaria.
  • ¿Qué sefirá me guía hoy? ¿Qué necesito cultivar?
  • Revisión del camino: aprendizajes, desafíos y decisiones.
    Práctica: Ritual de cierre y meditación integradora: “Ser Árbol de Vida”.

📦 INCLUYE

  • Cuaderno digital descargable con ejercicios, esquemas y reflexiones.
  • Grabación de cada clase (si es online).
  • Espacio privado de intercambio (grupo Telegram o WhatsApp).
  • Certificado simbólico de finalización.
ROSH CHODESH CIRCLE - CHESHVAN
$18
After The Storm
$18
Echoes in the Water
$18
INTRO KABBALAH - ENGLISH - LEVEL 2 (7 Sessions))
$240

🌟 COURSE: “Exploring Kabbalah 101: The Tree of Life and the Wisdom of the Soul”

🕯️ A Transformative Journey in 7 Sessions

📅 Course Details:

Instructor:
Rabbi-Cantor Gaston Bogomolni
7 Sessions
Tuesdays – 7:30–8:45 PM
Dates: Oct. 7, 14, 21, 28, Nov 4, 11, 18

🧭 Who is this course for?

This course is designed for:

  • People who graduated from Intro to Kabbalah LEVEL 1
  • Spiritual seekers interested in self-knowledge, healing, and life purpose.
  • Therapists, coaches, psychologists, or healers who want to integrate Kabbalah as a symbolic and energetic tool.
  • Jews and non-Jews alike who wish to explore Jewish mysticism from a respectful and universal perspective.

🎯 What will you learn?

We will be deepening on the rest of the tree of life: Tiferet, Gevura, Chesed, Da'at, Bina, Chochma, Keter.

SIMCHAT TORAH: DANCING WITH THE INFINITE
$33

Thursday, OCT 9
6:30pm - 7:45pm
Plantation, FL & Online

TISHREI
The Final Call – Standing Before the Infinite

Theme: Renewal, Judgment, Joy & Transformation

Weekly Sessions: Thursdays 6:30-7:45pm- 
September 4, 11, 18, Oct 9

A Kabbalistic Journey Through the High Holidays via the Kabbalah's Tree of Life

This immersive four-part series explores the spiritual architecture of the Chagim of Tishrei through the lens of Kabbalah and the Tree of Life (Etz Chayim). Each holiday—Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Sukkot, and Simchat Torah—is not just a ritual moment in time, but a spiritual technology designed to elevate consciousness, heal inner worlds, and realign the soul with its divine source.

Guided by teachings from Kabbalah, Hasidut, and Mussar, and woven with experiential practice, this series offers a deep and practical map for inner renewal—moving from awe to intimacy, from contraction to joy, from judgment to wholeness


Sept 4- Session 1: Rosh Hashanah – Discover the Judgement within (Awakening to Divine Presence)

Sept 11-Session 2: Yom Kippur – The Palace of Mirrors (Seeing the Self Through Divine Eyes)

Sept 18-Session 3: Sukkot – Sacred Shelter (Building Joy as a Spiritual Home)

Oct 9-Session 4: Simchat Torah – Dancing with the Infinite (Becoming the Torah through Full Integration of the Tree of Life)


October 12- Tikkun of Hoshana Rabbah-the Final Call of Teshuvah.

TIKKUN HOSHANA RABBAH: THE FINAL CALL
Free

Sunday, OCT 12
7:00pm - 8:30pm
Plantation, FL

October 12- Tikkun of Hoshana Rabbah-the Final Call of Teshuvah.

On the sacred night of Hoshana Rabbah, the gates of Heaven remain open one last time. It is the final echo of the High Holy Days — a mystical moment to seal our prayers, cleanse the heart, and awaken divine compassion before the year’s energy shifts. Through sacred chant, light meditation, and deep reflection, we align with the cosmic rhythm of renewal and the “final call” of Teshuvah — the soul’s return to its Source.

ROSH CHODESH CIRCLE - ELUL (VIRGO)
$33

🌑 New Moon of Virgo – Elul: The Call to Return

Saturday, Aug 23 (eve)
7:30pm - 9:00pm
Plantation, FL

A sacred threshold of awakening. As the soul begins its journey of return, we gather to listen inwardly, shedding distractions and softening the heart. Through gentle rituals, sacred sound, and reflection, we attune to the whisper of teshuvah—the call to realignment and compassionate self-examination.

Rosh Chodesh Circles (New Moon)
Each Hebrew month carries a distinct spiritual frequency—a hidden teaching encoded in its essence, its stories, its light and shadow. As we move through the seasons of the soul, Rosh Chodesh becomes a sacred threshold: a moment to pause, attune, and realign with the Divine rhythm within and beyond us.

These monthly events are not classes, but experiences: immersive evenings of learning, meditation, music, ritual, and sacred community.

Each event will offer a blend of mystical teachings, guided meditation, live music, rituals, dance and communal presence

Anchored in the themes of the Jewish calendar, each gathering is designed to help us listen more deeply, feel more fully, and awaken the soul’s quiet fire. We are not moving through time; time is moving through us.

Mapping the Soul
$33

ELUL

Thursdays 6:30-7:45pm-

Aug 21

Plantation, FL (In Person or Online)



As the gates of Elul open, so too does the soul’s deepest yearning for return. Elul is more than a month of preparation—it is a sacred invitation to realign with our divine essence, to awaken from spiritual slumber, and to begin the journey inward with honesty, compassion, and courage.

Through this three-part series, grounded in the teachings of Kabbalah, Mussar, and Hasidut, we will explore the multidimensional process of Teshuvah—not as guilt or fear, but as healing, remembering, and coming home to self and Source.


Each class offers a space for learning, introspection, and experiential practice, preparing us to enter the High Holy Days with clarity, intention, and an open heart.

Join us Thursdays in Elul for this soul-centered series, and close the cycle together in community with a special Rosh Chodesh & Havdalah gathering on Saturday evening, August 23.

Elul – Soul Return & Healing

Theme: Teshuvah (Return), Soul Healing, Preparation for the Days of Awe

Series Title: Journey of the Soul – A Path Toward Inner Alignment

Weekly Sessions: Thursdays 6:30-7:15pm-
Aug 14, 21, 28

Session 1: “The Call of the Shofar – Awakening from Spiritual Sleep”

Session 2: “Mapping the Soul – The Kabbalistic Anatomy of Teshuvah”


Session 3: “Healing the Heart – Forgiveness & Emotional Teshuvah”


Rosh Chodesh/Havdalah: Sat, Aug 23

Seasons of the Soul: ELUL (4 Sessions)
$120

ELUL

Thursdays 6:30-7:45pm-

Aug 14, 21, 28 (Includes New Moon Circle Event on August 23)

Plantation, FL (In Person or Online)



As the gates of Elul open, so too does the soul’s deepest yearning for return. Elul is more than a month of preparation—it is a sacred invitation to realign with our divine essence, to awaken from spiritual slumber, and to begin the journey inward with honesty, compassion, and courage.

Through this three-part series, grounded in the teachings of Kabbalah, Mussar, and Hasidut, we will explore the multidimensional process of Teshuvah—not as guilt or fear, but as healing, remembering, and coming home to self and Source.


Each class offers a space for learning, introspection, and experiential practice, preparing us to enter the High Holy Days with clarity, intention, and an open heart.

Join us Thursdays in Elul for this soul-centered series, and close the cycle together in community with a special Rosh Chodesh & Havdalah gathering on Saturday evening, August 23.

Elul – Soul Return & Healing

Theme: Teshuvah (Return), Soul Healing, Preparation for the Days of Awe

Series Title: Journey of the Soul – A Path Toward Inner Alignment

Weekly Sessions: Thursdays 6:30-7:15pm-
Aug 14, 21, 28

Session 1: “The Call of the Shofar – Awakening from Spiritual Sleep”

Session 2: “Mapping the Soul – The Kabbalistic Anatomy of Teshuvah”


Session 3: “Healing the Heart – Forgiveness & Emotional Teshuvah”


Rosh Chodesh/Havdalah: Sat, Aug 23

TZIMTZUM: The Key to Find God Within
$150

Tzimtzum: The Key to Find God Within

📅 Course Details:

Instructor:
Rebbetzin Marcela Gomez-Bogomolni

7 Sessions
Wednesdays – 7:00–9:00 PM
Dates: September 3, 10, 17


🧭 Who is this course for?


This course is designed for spiritual seekers ages 22 and up—those who long to reconnect with their inner divine essence, cultivate sacred self-awareness, and awaken their soul’s purpose.

Whether you come from a Jewish background or are drawn to the spiritual teachings of Kabbalah and Torah, this course invites you into a deep, transformative journey of inner contraction and expansion. No previous experience is required—only the courage to meet yourself with truth and compassion.



What will you learn?


Over 7 weeks, participants will be introduced to:


The mystical concept of Tzimtzum as a path to spiritual refinement


Techniques of Jewish meditation, visualization, and guided contemplation


The use of Hebrew letters as energetic gateways for healing and alignment


Emotional and psychological tools for self-love, forgiveness, and soul integration


How to awaken and align with one’s higher purpose and service to humanity



Each session combines textual wisdom, experiential practice, group sharing, and personal reflection, allowing the teachings to be embodied, not just studied.



---


📚 Weekly Subjects & Skills


🌑 Week 1 – The Sacred Space Within: Understanding Tzimtzum as Spiritual Foundation


Skill: Creating Inner Space through Awareness


Introduction to Tzimtzum: the Divine act of contraction to allow space for the Other


How we mirror this process in personal growth and relationships


Learning to observe the ego gently without judgment


Practice: Mindfulness meditation + breathwork to create sacred inner space


Hebrew letter: Yud (י) – The spark of divine essence in all things




🪞 Week 2 – The Art of Self-Awareness: Knowing and Observing the Inner Self


Skill: Cultivating Witness Consciousness


What does it mean to “know thyself” through the lens of Torah and psychology?


The inner observer: stepping out of identification with emotions and thought


Introduction to the Tree of Life (Etz Chaim) as a map of consciousness


Practice: Guided meditation for inner observation and reflection journal


Hebrew letter: Aleph (א) – The silent presence of Divine Oneness




---


❤️ Week 3 – Self-Love as a Spiritual Practice


Skill: Rewiring Inner Dialogue Through Compassion


The mystical and psychological importance of honoring the Divine image within


Healing the inner critic: how to move from shame to sacred affirmation


Practice: Mirror work + sacred affirmations rooted in Psalms and Kabbalah


Hebrew letter: Bet (ב) – The beginning of creation and inner dwelling




---


🤍 Week 4 – Healing Through Forgiveness: Releasing the Past, Returning to Wholeness


Skill: Energetic and Emotional Release Through Forgiveness


How unforgiveness blocks the soul’s light


Kabbalistic frameworks for Teshuvah (return) and soul repair


Practice: Forgiveness ritual + writing + spoken release


Hebrew letter: Shin (ש) – Fire of transformation and purification




---


🪬 Week 5 – Embracing the Shadow: Integrating the Exiled Parts of the Self


Skill: Shadow Work with Compassionate Curiosity


Exploring the concept of the “Yetzer Hara” (impulse to disconnect)


Jungian psychology and Jewish mysticism on shadow integration


Practice: Guided visualization to meet and speak with the shadow self


Hebrew letter: Lamed (ל) – The staff of learning and inner elevation




---


Week 6

– Purpose and Service: Becoming a Vessel for Divine Light


Skill: Aligning Daily Life with Soul Mission


What is service from a mystical perspective?


Identifying unique spiritual gifts and offering them to the world


Practice: Sacred intention setting + acts of service planning


Hebrew letter: Mem (מ) – The waters of wisdom and flow of divine energy


🔥 Week 7 – Integration and Illumination: Living with God Within


Skill: Daily Spiritual Practice + Embodiment


How to sustain spiritual awareness beyond the course


Creating a personal altar, daily sacred space, and spiritual rhythm


Ritual: Group blessing, journaling, soul commitments


Hebrew letter: Tav (ת) – The seal of truth and completion


TORAHPIA - 6 SESSIONS
$149

TORAHPIAHealing through Torah & Mussar

START FROM THE GENESIS WITH A DIFFERENT UNDERSTANDING!


6 sessions


Mondays - 6:30–7:45 PM
In person & Online

October 20, 27
November 3, 10, 17, 24


🌿 Spiritual Coaching through the Wisdom of Torah

Torahpia is a unique therapeutic experience that blends the timeless teachings of the Torah with modern tools for emotional healing and personal growth. Created by our founder, Rabbi-Cantor Gastón Bogomolni, this 12-session journey offers a soul-centered approach to life's challenges through Torah study, Mussar (ethical refinement), guided reflection, and mindfulness practices.

Drawing from the deep emotional landscapes found in the Torah — stories of love and betrayal, family tension, fear, resilience, and transformation — Torahpia helps participants explore their own narratives and inner worlds in a safe, sacred space.

✨ Ideal for individuals, couples, families, or groups seeking:

  • Spiritual insight grounded in Jewish wisdom
  • Tools for emotional healing and inner alignment
  • A community of growth, honesty, and connection

No prior Torah knowledge is necessary — just an open heart and a willingness to explore.

INTRO KABBALAH - ENGLISH (7 Sessions))
$240

🌟 COURSE: “Exploring Kabbalah 101: The Tree of Life and the Wisdom of the Soul”

🕯️ A Transformative Journey in 7 Sessions

📅 Course Details:

Instructor:
Rabbi-Cantor Gaston Bogomolni
7 Sessions
Tuesdays – 7:30–8:45 PM
Dates: August 5, 12, 19, 26 – September 2, 9, 16

🧭 Who is this course for?

This course is designed for:

  • People with no prior experience in Kabbalah who wish to build a solid foundation.
  • Spiritual seekers interested in self-knowledge, healing, and life purpose.
  • Therapists, coaches, psychologists, or healers who want to integrate Kabbalah as a symbolic and energetic tool.
  • Jews and non-Jews alike who wish to explore Jewish mysticism from a respectful and universal perspective.

🎯 What will you learn?

  • The origin and purpose of the soul from a Kabbalistic lens.
  • The Ten Sefirot of the Tree of Life and how to apply them psychologically and spiritually.
  • How to recognize and transform repetitive patterns in your life.
  • The meaning of evil, suffering, and spiritual purpose behind life’s challenges.
  • Basic techniques of Kabbalistic meditation and visualization.
  • The relationship between body, soul, and spirit through the Kabbalistic map of the self.
  • Universal laws that guide the soul’s evolution according to Kabbalah.
  • The use of Divine Names, Hebrew letters, and spiritual light codes.

🔵 Session 1 – “What is Kabbalah? Returning to the Origin”

Topics:

  • What is Kabbalah and why is it transformative?
  • A brief history: from the hidden to the revealed.
  • The Light, Ein Sof, and the Divine Contraction (Tsimtsum).
  • What is the soul according to Kabbalah?
    Practice: Meditation: Reconnecting with the Original Light

🔵 Session 2 – “The Tree of Life: Soul Map”

Topics:

  • The Tree of Life (Etz HaChayim): 10 Sefirot, 3 pillars, 22 paths
  • How the Tree manifests in you: mind, heart, and action
  • Introduction to Keter, Chokhmah, and Binah: Crown and Wisdom
    Practice: Drawing your personal Tree and breathing with Sefirotic Light

🔵 Session 3 – “From the Heart to Action: The Flow of Divine Energy”

Topics:

  • Chesed, Gevurah, Tiferet: compassion, boundaries, and harmony
  • Netzach, Hod, Yesod, and Malkhut: expression, receptivity, and manifestation
  • How to recognize which Sefirah is out of balance in your life
    Practice: Energy alignment through the 10 Sefirot

🔵 Session 4 – “The Four Worlds and the Dimensions of Being”

Topics:

  • Atzilut, Beriah, Yetzirah, and Asiyah: the worlds of emanation, creation, formation, and action
  • Where does your soul operate? Where is your energy blocked?
  • Symbolic language: learning to read the unseen
    Practice: Guided visualization through the Four Worlds

🔵 Session 5 – “Ego, Shadow, and Tikkun: The Art of Repairing”

Topics:

  • What is Tikkun and how do we discover it?
  • Reincarnation (Gilgul), karma, and soul mission
  • Klipot: the shells that conceal the light
  • Levels of the soul: Nefesh, Ruach, Neshamah, Chayah, Yechidah
    Practice: Self-inquiry exercise: “My Tikkun Today”

🔵 Session 6 – “Sacred Codes: Letters, Names, and Vibration”

Topics:

  • The power of Hebrew letters as channels of energy
  • The 72-Name of God and the Ana Bekoach
  • How to use mantras, sacred names, and sound in spiritual practice
    Practice: Hebrew letter meditation and sacred chanting

🔵 Session 7 – “Integration: Becoming the Tree, Becoming the Channel”

Topics:

  • How to apply what you’ve learned in everyday life
  • Which Sefirah is guiding me today? What do I need to cultivate?
  • Reviewing the journey: insights, challenges, and decisions
    Practice: Closing ritual and integrative meditation: “Becoming a Tree of Life”

📦 INCLUDED:

  • Downloadable digital workbook with exercises, charts, and reflections
  • Recording of each session (if online)
  • Private group for sharing and community (Telegram or WhatsApp)
  • Symbolic certificate of completion
NEW MOON CIRCLE- SCORPIO - CHESHVAN
$45

🌑 New Moon of Scorpio – Cheshvan: Waters of Depth and Silence

Tuesday, Oct 21(eve)
7:30pm - 9:00pm
Plantation, FL

After the spiritual intensity of the High Holidays, Cheshvan invites stillness. In the depths of this water sign, we explore emotional transformation, grief, mystery, and sacred rest. Through embodied practice, deep meditation, and water symbolism, we enter the fertile silence where healing begins.

Rosh Chodesh Circles (New Moon)
Each Hebrew month carries a distinct spiritual frequency—a hidden teaching encoded in its essence, its stories, its light and shadow. As we move through the seasons of the soul, Rosh Chodesh becomes a sacred threshold: a moment to pause, attune, and realign with the Divine rhythm within and beyond us.

These monthly events are not classes, but experiences: immersive evenings of learning, meditation, music, ritual, and sacred community.

Each event will offer a blend of mystical teachings, guided meditation, live music, rituals, dance and communal presence

Anchored in the themes of the Jewish calendar, each gathering is designed to help us listen more deeply, feel more fully, and awaken the soul’s quiet fire. We are not moving through time; time is moving through us.

NEW MOON CIRCLE- SAGITTARIUS - KISLEV
$45

🌑 New Moon of – Kislev: Dreaming in the Dark

Thursday, November 20 (eve)
8:00pm - 9:30pm
Plantation, FL

Kislev arrives with the fire of imagination. Known as the month of dreams and hidden miracles, it calls us to trust the unknown and rekindle inner light. This circle will weave guided visualization, Hanukkah themes, music, and the art of night-dreaming as spiritual practice.

Rosh Chodesh Circles (New Moon)
Each Hebrew month carries a distinct spiritual frequency—a hidden teaching encoded in its essence, its stories, its light and shadow. As we move through the seasons of the soul, Rosh Chodesh becomes a sacred threshold: a moment to pause, attune, and realign with the Divine rhythm within and beyond us.

These monthly events are not classes, but experiences: immersive evenings of learning, meditation, music, ritual, and sacred community.

Each event will offer a blend of mystical teachings, guided meditation, live music, rituals, dance and communal presence

Anchored in the themes of the Jewish calendar, each gathering is designed to help us listen more deeply, feel more fully, and awaken the soul’s quiet fire. We are not moving through time; time is moving through us.

NEW MOON CIRCLE CAPRICORN - TEVET
$45

🌑 New Moon of Capricorn – Tevet: Fire in the Frost

Also Hannukah! Light up the world!

Saturday, December 20 (eve)
7:30pm - 9:00pm
Plantation, FL

The coldest month meets the inner flame. In Tevet, we confront clarity, judgment, and sacred boundaries. This circle invites us to embrace the discipline of discernment and the quiet power of resilience. Grounded rituals and earthy teachings help us cultivate wisdom in the winter of the soul.

Rosh Chodesh Circles (New Moon)
Each Hebrew month carries a distinct spiritual frequency—a hidden teaching encoded in its essence, its stories, its light and shadow. As we move through the seasons of the soul, Rosh Chodesh becomes a sacred threshold: a moment to pause, attune, and realign with the Divine rhythm within and beyond us.

These monthly events are not classes, but experiences: immersive evenings of learning, meditation, music, ritual, and sacred community.

Each event will offer a blend of mystical teachings, guided meditation, live music, rituals, dance and communal presence

Anchored in the themes of the Jewish calendar, each gathering is designed to help us listen more deeply, feel more fully, and awaken the soul’s quiet fire. We are not moving through time; time is moving through us.

SELICHOT - Tuning with ONE-Self
$33

🎶 Tuning with ONE-Self

A Meditative Midnight Selichot Experience under the STARS

September 13, 2025
11:00 pm - 1:00 am

Led by Rabbi-Cantor Gastón Bogomolni & Rebbetzin Marcela Gomez-Bogomolni and Guest Musicians

As the gates of Elul (Moon of Virgo) begin to narrow and the sacred doorway of the High Holy Days approaches, we are called not only to recite—but to return.
Return to silence.
Return to softness.
Return to the still, quiet voice within.

In many traditional settings, Selichot becomes an evening of hurried prayers, crowded pages, and emotional overwhelm. The rush to cover the liturgy often leaves little room for the intimate spiritual preparation our souls so deeply crave.

"Tuning with ONE-Self" is a sacred alternative. A spiritual pause.
An intentional moment to slow down, breathe, and attune to your innermost self.

Through an immersive blend of live music, guided meditations, and reflective teachings, this unique Selichot gathering offers a space for honest introspection—gently rooted in the themes of self-love, self-forgiveness, and soul-alignment.

Rather than merely asking for forgiveness from above, we will begin the work of making peace within.

Rather than rushing toward Yom Kippur, we will sit in the holy space between longing and readiness.

With voices that heal and melodies that open the heart, this evening will carry you through emotional landscapes—through vulnerability, release, compassion, and renewal.

Whether this is your first Selichot or your fiftieth, this experience is for those who wish to meet themselves more deeply, surrounded by a supportive and sacred community of fellow seekers.

🕯️ Come as you are.
🎵 Leave more whole.
🌀 Tune not just your voice, but your essence.

Tikkun of Hoshana Rabbah
$33

🌕 Tikkun of Hoshana Rabbah

October 12, 2025

7:00-9:00pm

Plantation, FL (in person)

The Final Echo: Sealing the Heart with Light

As the gates of judgment gently close and the last breath of the High Holiday season lingers in the air, Hoshana Rabbah arrives—not with fanfare, but with subtle majesty.

Known by the mystics as the final sealing of the soul, Hoshana Rabbah is a night of luminous potential, where the echoes of Yom Kippur reach their quiet culmination, and the soul is invited to listen more deeply than ever before.

In this sacred Tikkun night, we gather to stay awake—not just with our bodies, but with our consciousness.
We chant.
We learn.
We meditate.
We sing.
We feel the trembling joy of being fully alive in the final moment before the gates close.

This is a time for:

  • Illumination – through the reading of the mystical book of Devarim (Deuteronomy) and selected psalms.
  • Awakening – through sacred music and intentional sound.
  • Purification – through water rituals, willows, and symbolic acts of release.
  • Sealing – through prayer and tears, intention and presence.

Rooted in the traditions of the Kabbalists of Tzfat, the Tikkun of Hoshana Rabbah is considered the last opportunity to realign the soul before the new year takes root in the world of form.

We invite you to step into the mystery of this night.
To let the words wash over you.
To strike the willows, not in sorrow, but in sacred surrender.
To receive the blessings you’ve been calling toward since Rosh Hashanah began.

🌀 May your name be sealed in the Book of Life.
🕯️ May your soul be awakened to its deepest light.
🎶 May we rise together, hearts open, into the joy of the unfolding year.

Seasons of the Soul: CHESHVAN (4 Sessions)
$120

CHESHVAN
Plantation, FL (In Person or Online)


Series Title: “The Echo of the Soul – Cultivating Inner Silence”

Theme: Integration, inner stillness, receptivity, the voice within


Weekly Sessions: Thursdays 6:30-7:45pm-
October 16, 23, 30 plus (New Moon Circle on October 21)




After the intensity and elevation of the High Holy Days, Cheshvan arrives without festivals, noise, or external celebration. It invites us instead into a deeper kind of holiness—one rooted in quiet integration, inner listening, and spiritual digestion. This is the month where the soul echoes in silence, and transformation unfolds below the surface.

In this four-week journey, we’ll explore the sacred stillness that follows the storm—through teachings from Kabbalah, Hasidut, and contemplative practice, we’ll learn to hear the still small voice within. Each session offers space to slow down, reflect, and reconnect with the inner sanctuary of the heart.

Join us for this gentle and powerful exploration of Cheshvan, including a special Rosh Chodesh gathering on October 21, as we learn to honor the pause and listen for the wisdom it holds.




Session 1: “After the Storm – Making Space for the Still Small Voice”


Session 2: “Listening from Within – Tuning the Inner Instruments”


Session 3: “The Sanctuary of the Heart – Building an Inner Temple”


Rosh Chodesh Cheshvan: October 21

Seasons of the Soul: KISLEV (4 Sessions)
$120

KISLEV

Plantation, FL (In Person or Online)


Series Title: “Light Within the Mystery – The Journey of Kislev”

Theme: Dreams, inner light, trust, hidden miracles

Weekly Sessions: Thursdays 6:30-7:45

Nov 6, 13, 20 (Rosh Chodesh Kislev), Dec 4


Kislev is a month wrapped in mystery—a season of longer nights, deeper dreams, and quiet miracles. In Kabbalistic tradition, it is the time when the soul turns inward, guided not by clarity but by trust in what cannot yet be seen. It is the month of Hanukkah, where light is kindled precisely in darkness, and where faith becomes a spark that transforms reality.

In this four-week series, we will journey through the spiritual landscape of Kislev, exploring the hidden light within our own stories, the wisdom of dreams, and the quiet radiance of the soul. With teachings drawn from Kabbalah, Hasidut, and Jewish mystical tradition, each session invites us into deeper trust, awareness, and illumination.

Session 1: “Entering the Night – Trusting the Darkness”
Session 2: “Hanukkah Within – Kindling the Inner Flames”
Session 3: “Becoming the Flame – Living the Light”

Seasons of the Soul: TEVET (4 Sessions)
$99

TEVET

Plantation, FL (In Person or Online)


Series Title: “The Fire in the Frost – Illumination through Clarity”

Theme: Restraint, inner fire, judgment as transformation, sacred boundaries


Sessions: Thursdays 6:30-7:45pm

December 11, 18, 20 (Rosh Chodesh Tevet)


Tevet arrives in the heart of winter, where the light of Hanukkah has faded and the world turns cold and still. But within this frost lies a hidden fire—the inner strength to reflect, reset, and realign. Tevet invites us to examine our shadows with honesty and courage, to embrace discipline not as punishment but as a sacred act of devotion, and to discover clarity as a form of compassion.

In this four-part series, we will explore the deep spiritual work of Tevet through the lens of Kabbalah, Mussar, and Hasidut, tapping into themes of boundaries, emotional honesty, and the transformative power of Gevurah (spiritual strength). This is a month for refining the self, redeeming our inner fire, and learning to see through the sharp, clean light of truth.

Session 1: “Winter of the Soul – Restraint, Reflection & Inner Fire”
Session 2: “Seeing Through the Fire – Judgment, Clarity & Redemption”

