COURSES & CLASSES @ TZIMTZUM33

Tzimtzum: The Key to Find God Within



📅 Course Details:

Instructor:

Rebbetzin Marcela Gomez-Bogomolni



7 Sessions

Wednesdays – 7:00–9:00 PM

Dates: September 3, 10, 17





🧭 Who is this course for?





This course is designed for spiritual seekers ages 22 and up—those who long to reconnect with their inner divine essence, cultivate sacred self-awareness, and awaken their soul’s purpose.

Whether you come from a Jewish background or are drawn to the spiritual teachings of Kabbalah and Torah, this course invites you into a deep, transformative journey of inner contraction and expansion. No previous experience is required—only the courage to meet yourself with truth and compassion.









✨ What will you learn?





Over 7 weeks, participants will be introduced to:





The mystical concept of Tzimtzum as a path to spiritual refinement





Techniques of Jewish meditation, visualization, and guided contemplation





The use of Hebrew letters as energetic gateways for healing and alignment





Emotional and psychological tools for self-love, forgiveness, and soul integration





How to awaken and align with one’s higher purpose and service to humanity









Each session combines textual wisdom, experiential practice, group sharing, and personal reflection, allowing the teachings to be embodied, not just studied.









---





📚 Weekly Subjects & Skills





🌑 Week 1 – The Sacred Space Within: Understanding Tzimtzum as Spiritual Foundation





Skill: Creating Inner Space through Awareness





Introduction to Tzimtzum: the Divine act of contraction to allow space for the Other





How we mirror this process in personal growth and relationships





Learning to observe the ego gently without judgment





Practice: Mindfulness meditation + breathwork to create sacred inner space





Hebrew letter: Yud (י) – The spark of divine essence in all things













🪞 Week 2 – The Art of Self-Awareness: Knowing and Observing the Inner Self





Skill: Cultivating Witness Consciousness





What does it mean to “know thyself” through the lens of Torah and psychology?





The inner observer: stepping out of identification with emotions and thought





Introduction to the Tree of Life (Etz Chaim) as a map of consciousness





Practice: Guided meditation for inner observation and reflection journal





Hebrew letter: Aleph (א) – The silent presence of Divine Oneness













---





❤️ Week 3 – Self-Love as a Spiritual Practice





Skill: Rewiring Inner Dialogue Through Compassion





The mystical and psychological importance of honoring the Divine image within





Healing the inner critic: how to move from shame to sacred affirmation





Practice: Mirror work + sacred affirmations rooted in Psalms and Kabbalah





Hebrew letter: Bet (ב) – The beginning of creation and inner dwelling













---





🤍 Week 4 – Healing Through Forgiveness: Releasing the Past, Returning to Wholeness





Skill: Energetic and Emotional Release Through Forgiveness





How unforgiveness blocks the soul’s light





Kabbalistic frameworks for Teshuvah (return) and soul repair





Practice: Forgiveness ritual + writing + spoken release





Hebrew letter: Shin (ש) – Fire of transformation and purification













---





🪬 Week 5 – Embracing the Shadow: Integrating the Exiled Parts of the Self





Skill: Shadow Work with Compassionate Curiosity





Exploring the concept of the “Yetzer Hara” (impulse to disconnect)





Jungian psychology and Jewish mysticism on shadow integration





Practice: Guided visualization to meet and speak with the shadow self





Hebrew letter: Lamed (ל) – The staff of learning and inner elevation













---





Week 6

– Purpose and Service: Becoming a Vessel for Divine Light





Skill: Aligning Daily Life with Soul Mission





What is service from a mystical perspective?





Identifying unique spiritual gifts and offering them to the world





Practice: Sacred intention setting + acts of service planning





Hebrew letter: Mem (מ) – The waters of wisdom and flow of divine energy





🔥 Week 7 – Integration and Illumination: Living with God Within





Skill: Daily Spiritual Practice + Embodiment





How to sustain spiritual awareness beyond the course





Creating a personal altar, daily sacred space, and spiritual rhythm





Ritual: Group blessing, journaling, soul commitments





Hebrew letter: Tav (ת) – The seal of truth and completion



