Courses and Seminars

Sons to Men, Thursdays at 6:30pm starts 13 Nov item
Sons to Men, Thursdays at 6:30pm starts 13 Nov
$25

DESCRIPTION: Discover your true identity and the source of real strength (men only).

TIME & LOCATION:  Thursdays 6:30pm - 8pm in Suite D

Nov 13th and 20th

Dec 4th, 11th, and 18th

Jan 8th

FACILITATOR: Adam Amador & Commisioned Men

Kingdom Life 111, Sundays at 11am starts 4 Jan item
Kingdom Life 111, Sundays at 11am starts 4 Jan
$49

TITLE: The Transfer in Christ & Led by the Spirit

DESCRIPTION: Discover God’s plan for you, the difference between lies and truth, and how your Spiritual Life is wind-driven, rested, and dependent on hearing God's voice.  KL111 is the first of four, eleven-week long, seminars covering scores of biblical topics.  Each week, students watch an hour video, explore and answer several short questions, and meet with a small seminar group to share written answers, ask questions and learn together.

COST: $49 to register plus time commitment of 4-6 hrs/week.

TIME & LOCATION: Sundays 11am - 12:30pm Jan 4th to Mar 22nd in Coffee Waves Conference Room.

VIDEO SPEAKER:  Pastor David Bendett

SEMINAR LEADS:  Kingdom Life Graduates

Majoring in Men, Thursdays at 6:30pm, starts 17 Jan item
Majoring in Men, Thursdays at 6:30pm, starts 17 Jan
$139

DESCRIPTION: Weekly men’s meeting & book study to discover what God desires from a man and define what real manhood looks like.  Learn practical application of manhood principles, including repentance, forgiveness, and the power of the Holy Spirit to live a maximized life.  3-year graduates are honored in a commissioning ceremony with swords. Books & workbooks bought separately.

(3-year book set link: https://cmn.men/collections/curriculum-sets/products/full-curriculum-set-1)

TIME & LOCATION:  Thursdays at 6:30pm, January 17th thru September at Rock City Church

FACILITATORS:  Colton Bartel & Commissioned Men

NOTE: To only pay half now or to register someone 19 and under for half price, go to https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/majoring-in-men-payments

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing