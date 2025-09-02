Courses and Seminars

TITLE: The Transfer in Christ & Led by the Spirit

DESCRIPTION: Discover God’s plan for you, the difference between lies and truth, and how your Spiritual Life is wind-driven, rested, and dependent on hearing God's voice. KL111 is the first of four, eleven-week long, seminars covering scores of biblical topics. Each week, students watch an hour video, explore and answer several short questions, and meet with a small seminar group to share written answers, ask questions and learn together.

COST: $49 to register plus time commitment of 4-6 hrs/week.

TIME & LOCATION: Sundays 11am - 12:30pm Jan 4th to Mar 22nd in Coffee Waves Conference Room.

VIDEO SPEAKER: Pastor David Bendett

SEMINAR LEADS: Kingdom Life Graduates