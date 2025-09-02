Courses and Seminars

DESCRIPTION: Discover your true identity and the source of real strength (men only).
TIME & LOCATION: Thursdays 6:30pm - 8pm in Suite D
Nov 13th and 20th
Dec 4th, 11th, and 18th
Jan 8th
FACILITATOR: Adam Amador & Commisioned Men
TITLE: The Transfer in Christ & Led by the Spirit
DESCRIPTION: Discover God’s plan for you, the difference between lies and truth, and how your Spiritual Life is wind-driven, rested, and dependent on hearing God's voice. KL111 is the first of four, eleven-week long, seminars covering scores of biblical topics. Each week, students watch an hour video, explore and answer several short questions, and meet with a small seminar group to share written answers, ask questions and learn together.
COST: $49 to register plus time commitment of 4-6 hrs/week.
TIME & LOCATION: Sundays 11am - 12:30pm Jan 4th to Mar 22nd in Coffee Waves Conference Room.
VIDEO SPEAKER: Pastor David Bendett
SEMINAR LEADS: Kingdom Life Graduates
DESCRIPTION: Weekly men’s meeting & book study to discover what God desires from a man and define what real manhood looks like. Learn practical application of manhood principles, including repentance, forgiveness, and the power of the Holy Spirit to live a maximized life. 3-year graduates are honored in a commissioning ceremony with swords. Books & workbooks bought separately.
TIME & LOCATION: Thursdays at 6:30pm, January 17th thru September at Rock City Church
FACILITATORS: Colton Bartel & Commissioned Men
NOTE: To only pay half now or to register someone 19 and under for half price, go to https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/majoring-in-men-payments
