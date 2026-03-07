(K-6) Math Instructional Strategies & Best Practices

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Math: Formative Assessment & Assessment for Learning

This is workshop 3 of a comprehensive 4 part Math Workshop Series focused on using daily assessment to understand student thinking and adjust instruction (4 modules).





Module 1: Understanding Assessment for Learning

Module 2: Strategies for Gathering Evidence of Learning

Module 3: Using Evidence to Make Instructional Decisions

Module 4: Closing the Loop—Communicating and Planning





This workshop belongs to a 4-part series that provides individual sessions each of which covers an integral part of successfully carrying out math instruction strategy for students using differentiated, multi-sensory methodologies.