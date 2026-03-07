(K-6) Math Instructional Strategies & Best Practices

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Discounts are available! Check the description for regional discount codes.
Collectively, these 4 workshop bundle provides individual sessions each of which covers an integral part of successfully carrying out math instruction strategy for students using differentiated, multi-sensory methodologies (18 modules):
Workshop 1: Concrete-Pictorial-Symbolic Progression
Module 1: Understanding the CPS Framework
Module 2: Implementing in Your Classroom
Module 3: Transitioning Between Stages
Module 4: Assessing Understanding
Workshop 2: Multiple Representations in Mathematics
Module 1: Understanding Multiple Representations
Module 2: Designing Lessons with Multiple Representations
Module 3: Multiple Representations for Diverse Learners
Module 4: Building Connections Between Representations
Workshop 3: Formative Assessment & Assessment for Learning
Module 1: Understanding Assessment for Learning
Module 2: Strategies for Gathering Evidence of Learning
Module 3: Using Evidence to Make Instructional Decisions
Module 4: Closing the Loop—Communicating and Planning
Workshop 4: Differentiated Instruction & Inclusive Practice
Module 1: Understanding Differentiated Instruction
Module 2: Assessment for Differentiation
Module 3: Creating Tiered Activities and Scaffolds
Module 4: Creating an Inclusive Classroom
Discounts are available! Check the description for regional discount codes.
Concrete-Pictorial-Symbolic Progression
This is workshop 1 of a comprehensive 4 part Math Workshop Series focused on scaffolding learning through three representational modes (4 modules).
Module 1: Understanding the CPS Framework
Module 2: Implementing in Your Classroom
Module 3: Transitioning Between Stages
Module 4: Assessing Understanding
This workshop belongs to a 4-part series that provides individual sessions each of which covers an integral part of successfully carrying out math instruction strategy for students using differentiated, multi-sensory methodologies.
Discounts are available! Check the description for regional discount codes.
Math: Multiple Representations in Mathematics
This is workshop 2 of a comprehensive 4 part Math Workshop Series focused on presenting mathematical concepts through arrays, models, number lines & symbols (4 modules).
Module 1: Understanding Multiple Representations
Module 2: Designing Lessons with Multiple Representations
Module 3: Multiple Representations for Diverse Learners
Module 4: Building Connections Between Representations
This workshop belongs to a 4-part series that provides individual sessions each of which covers an integral part of successfully carrying out math instruction strategy for students using differentiated, multi-sensory methodologies.
Discounts are available! Check the description for regional discount codes.
Math: Formative Assessment & Assessment for Learning
This is workshop 3 of a comprehensive 4 part Math Workshop Series focused on using daily assessment to understand student thinking and adjust instruction (4 modules).
Module 1: Understanding Assessment for Learning
Module 2: Strategies for Gathering Evidence of Learning
Module 3: Using Evidence to Make Instructional Decisions
Module 4: Closing the Loop—Communicating and Planning
This workshop belongs to a 4-part series that provides individual sessions each of which covers an integral part of successfully carrying out math instruction strategy for students using differentiated, multi-sensory methodologies.
Discounts are available! Check the description for regional discount codes.
Math: Differentiated Instruction & Inclusive Practice
This is workshop 4 of a comprehensive 4 part Math Workshop Series focused on creating tiered activities and inclusive practices for diverse learners (4 modules).
Module 1: Understanding Differentiated Instruction
Module 2: Assessment for Differentiation
Module 3: Creating Tiered Activities and Scaffolds
Module 4: Creating an Inclusive Classroom
This workshop belongs to a 4-part series that provides individual sessions each of which covers an integral part of successfully carrying out math instruction strategy for students using differentiated, multi-sensory methodologies.
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