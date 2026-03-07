Education Solutions International Inc.

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Education Solutions International Inc.

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(K-6) Math Instructional Strategies & Best Practices

Self-Paced Course

Math - 4 Workshop Bundle
$300

Discounts are available! Check the description for regional discount codes.


Collectively, these 4 workshop bundle provides individual sessions each of which covers an integral part of successfully carrying out math instruction strategy for students using differentiated, multi-sensory methodologies (18 modules):


Workshop 1: Concrete-Pictorial-Symbolic Progression

Module 1: Understanding the CPS Framework

Module 2: Implementing in Your Classroom

Module 3: Transitioning Between Stages

Module 4: Assessing Understanding


Workshop 2: Multiple Representations in Mathematics

Module 1: Understanding Multiple Representations

Module 2: Designing Lessons with Multiple Representations

Module 3: Multiple Representations for Diverse Learners

Module 4: Building Connections Between Representations


Workshop 3: Formative Assessment & Assessment for Learning

Module 1: Understanding Assessment for Learning

Module 2: Strategies for Gathering Evidence of Learning

Module 3: Using Evidence to Make Instructional Decisions

Module 4: Closing the Loop—Communicating and Planning


Workshop 4: Differentiated Instruction & Inclusive Practice

Module 1: Understanding Differentiated Instruction

Module 2: Assessment for Differentiation

Module 3: Creating Tiered Activities and Scaffolds

Module 4: Creating an Inclusive Classroom

Workshop 1: Concrete-Pictorial-Symbolic Progression
$75

Discounts are available! Check the description for regional discount codes.


Concrete-Pictorial-Symbolic Progression

This is workshop 1 of a comprehensive 4 part Math Workshop Series focused on scaffolding learning through three representational modes (4 modules).


Module 1: Understanding the CPS Framework

Module 2: Implementing in Your Classroom

Module 3: Transitioning Between Stages

Module 4: Assessing Understanding


This workshop belongs to a 4-part series that provides individual sessions each of which covers an integral part of successfully carrying out math instruction strategy for students using differentiated, multi-sensory methodologies.

Workshop 2: Multiple Representations in Mathematics
$75

Discounts are available! Check the description for regional discount codes.


Math: Multiple Representations in Mathematics

This is workshop 2 of a comprehensive 4 part Math Workshop Series focused on presenting mathematical concepts through arrays, models, number lines & symbols (4 modules).


Module 1: Understanding Multiple Representations

Module 2: Designing Lessons with Multiple Representations

Module 3: Multiple Representations for Diverse Learners

Module 4: Building Connections Between Representations


This workshop belongs to a 4-part series that provides individual sessions each of which covers an integral part of successfully carrying out math instruction strategy for students using differentiated, multi-sensory methodologies.

Workshop 3: Formative Assessment & Assessment for Learning
$75

Discounts are available! Check the description for regional discount codes.


Math: Formative Assessment & Assessment for Learning

This is workshop 3 of a comprehensive 4 part Math Workshop Series focused on using daily assessment to understand student thinking and adjust instruction (4 modules).


Module 1: Understanding Assessment for Learning

Module 2: Strategies for Gathering Evidence of Learning

Module 3: Using Evidence to Make Instructional Decisions

Module 4: Closing the Loop—Communicating and Planning


This workshop belongs to a 4-part series that provides individual sessions each of which covers an integral part of successfully carrying out math instruction strategy for students using differentiated, multi-sensory methodologies.

Workshop 4: Differentiated Instruction & Inclusive Practice
$75

Discounts are available! Check the description for regional discount codes.


Math: Differentiated Instruction & Inclusive Practice

This is workshop 4 of a comprehensive 4 part Math Workshop Series focused on creating tiered activities and inclusive practices for diverse learners (4 modules).


Module 1: Understanding Differentiated Instruction

Module 2: Assessment for Differentiation

Module 3: Creating Tiered Activities and Scaffolds

Module 4: Creating an Inclusive Classroom


This workshop belongs to a 4-part series that provides individual sessions each of which covers an integral part of successfully carrying out math instruction strategy for students using differentiated, multi-sensory methodologies.

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