The Crape Myrtle Festival Incorporated

Hosted by

The Crape Myrtle Festival Incorporated

About this event

Court 46 Host Party

401 N Person St

Raleigh, NC 27601, USA

Copper - Single Entry -General Donation
$75

General Donation and Entry for One - Gala Ticket not Included

Copper - Couple Entry - General Donation
$125

General Donation and Entry Two - Gala Ticket not Included

Bronze Host
$250

Bronze Donation and Entry for One - Gala Ticket Included

Bronze Couple Host
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Bronze Donation and Entry Two - Gala Tickets Included

Silver Host Donation
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Silver Host Donation Entry for 2 - 2 Tickets for CMF Gala - 2 Tickets to Event of your Choice

Gold Host Donation
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Gold Host Donation Entry for 2 - 2 Tickets for CMF Gala - 2 Tickets to Event of your Choice

Platinum Host Donation
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Platinum Host Donation Entry for 2 - 2 Tickets for CMF Gala - 2 Tickets to Event of your Choice

Title Host Donation
$5,000

Title Host Donation Entry for 2 - 2 Tickets for CMF Gala - 2 Tickets to Event of your Choice


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