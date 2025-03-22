Champion for Children Sponsorship

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About the memberships
No expiration
Support CASA’s 2025 Community Outreach Campaign, ensuring children in foster care have a strong voice in court. This sponsorship underwrites either the Fall Ask mailing or CASA’s community awareness billboard — both critical efforts to recruit advocates and raise support for kids in care.
No expiration
Directly support a child by funding CASA advocacy efforts, ensuring a child has a voice in court and life. Sponsors will receive recognition through CASA’s social media platforms + electronic newsletter. Sponsors advocacy for 1 child for one year
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