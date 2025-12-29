ZONA MACO '26 Cultural Envoys CDMX Field Trip

About this event
Enjoy the full program with 6 nights of accommodation in the chic Polanco district, daily breakfast and snacks, transportation, and ticket access to Zona Maco art fair, cultural activities, 1 group dinner, and 1 VIP party.
Tickets, transportation & program. No accommodations.
Breakfast, transportation & day program. No accommodations.
Pay it forward with a donation so that an artist can enjoy being part of our cohort, along with a stipend to help them shine as an artist at Zona Maco!
$
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