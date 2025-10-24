Covenant Academy of Mobile's Wishlist

CAM is seeking Partners in Education to fund a targeted mental health program that supports the emotional and psychological well-being of our students and families, and enable CAM to provide on-site mental health services two days per week, eight hours per day, focused specifically on addressing the challenges experienced by our Title I, underserved, and at-risk students and families. This support will directly enable Covenant Academy of Mobile to launch and sustain a 25-week mental health pilot program that meets the urgent needs of our Title I families and underserved students. By focusing funding on direct service delivery and scalable infrastructure, we aim to build a replicable and sustainable model for long-term school-based mental health support.