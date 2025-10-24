Covenant Academy of Mobile's Wishlist

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About this event
As Covenant Academy grows into middle and high school, Partners in Education are needed to provide the tools, materials, and career-readiness opportunities that help students learn, lead, and prepare for life beyond the classroom. These funds will help us equip our middle and high school classrooms while advancing workforce development programs that empower students to connect learning with real-world skills and future career paths.
CAM is seeking Partners in Education to fund a dynamic, open-air learning environment that integrates Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics through hands-on activities in nature or purpose-built spaces. It uses the natural world as a laboratory to make learning tangible, foster creativity, and develop problem-solving skills by encouraging students to observe, build, and experiment with real-world materials and technologies.
"Every CAMster Deserves a Chance to Play"
CAM invites partners to help cover athletic fees for 10 CAMsters who deserve the chance to participate but face financial barriers.
CAM is seeking Partners in Education to fund a targeted mental health program that supports the emotional and psychological well-being of our students and families, and enable CAM to provide on-site mental health services two days per week, eight hours per day, focused specifically on addressing the challenges experienced by our Title I, underserved, and at-risk students and families. This support will directly enable Covenant Academy of Mobile to launch and sustain a 25-week mental health pilot program that meets the urgent needs of our Title I families and underserved students. By focusing funding on direct service delivery and scalable infrastructure, we aim to build a replicable and sustainable model for long-term school-based mental health support.
Partners are needed to support Covenant Academy’s campus improvements and safety initiatives. Funds help maintain and upgrade facilities, install campus and sports field lighting, enhance current sound systems with exterior and hallway speaker installation, and ensure safe, welcoming spaces for students and staff.
Help us equip our outdoor field and gym with modern scoreboards that elevate student athletics. Your gift enhances safety, visibility, and the overall experience for every CAM athlete and fan.
Covenant Academy of Mobile is currently in need of Partners in Education to furnish classrooms as we expand annually and reach Grade 12. (Two Classes per Grade Level)
Covenant Academy of Mobile is seeking Partners in Education to support our 11 clubs that meet bi-monthly for the year. Club/Enrichment funding supports:
Chess
Culinary
Girls Flag Football
Golf
Lego/Robotics
Percussion
Fitness & Nutrition
Performance Dance/Theatre
Technology Team
Video Production
Yearbook
Partners in Education are needed to keep the learning going! Help CAM empower our teachers and staff to grow and collaborate. Your support covers professional training, travel, and substitute teachers so classrooms continue thriving while educators engage in meaningful professional development. For example: $105 average sub rate x 24 teachers, 6 days is $15,120
Covenant Academy of Mobile is seeking Partners in Education to help families in need by sponsoring uniforms through CAM’s Closet.
Based on CAM community feedback, Covenant Academy of Mobile is seeking Partners in Education to help us create clearer sound, reduced echo, and an improved experience for every concert, play, and school event. This fund equips our gym with essential sound-proofing and acoustic treatments. Donor support ensures our students’ voices, music, and performances are heard with clarity and excellence, elevating every audience experience.
CAM is seeking Partners in Education to fund the installation of shade structure(s) on our campus located at 4568 Halls Mill Rd, Mobile, AL 36693. As shade structures lower the temperature by approximately 20 degrees. With our climate, this drastic difference in temperature means our campus community can stay outside longer and enjoy the fresh air without getting overheated and also reduce UV exposure with the requested fabric sails that allow more air to circulate. CAM seeks to install permanent shade structures for our playground/recreation spaces which are currently unprotected from the sun.
CAM is seeking partners to launch a new baseball field, creating a much-needed space for student athletics, teamwork, and community engagement. This investment will fund essential startup costs including field grading, turf installation, bases, fencing, and backstop construction.
CAM is seeking partners to launch a new softball field, creating an inclusive, safe, and high-quality space for student athletes to train, compete, and grow. This funding will cover essential startup costs including field preparation, turf installation, fencing, dugouts, and backstop construction.
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