Covenant Academy Sports Fees

Hosted by
About this event
This fee is only for Registration. This fee does not cover aftercare, Athletic fees, or any fees associated with Child Care South. This is a one-time non-refundable fee. This fee is associated with Covenant Academy Sports, NOT Covenant Academy of Mobile (CAM).
This fee is only for Registration. This fee does not cover aftercare, Athletic fees, or any fees associated with Child Care South. This is a one-time non-refundable fee. This fee is associated with Covenant Academy Sports, NOT Covenant Academy of Mobile (CAM).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!