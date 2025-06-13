Covenant House PA’s PRIDE Silent Auction

Art Lovers Delight!
Enjoy two admission passes to the Philadelphia Museum of Art — where inspiration lives in every corner. Sponsored by: The Philadelphia Art Museum
6 General Admission passes
$120
Starting bid
Laugh the Night Away!
Grab 5 friends and head to Helium Comedy Club with 6 General Admission passes for an unforgettable night of laughs. Sponsored by: The Helium Comedy Club
Tarot Reading with Wyrd and Whimsy
$35
Starting bid
Explore your energy and future with a personalized Tarot reading session from the mystical team at Wyrd and Whimsy. Sponsored by: Wyrd and Whimsy
6 Daytime Passes
$95
Starting bid
Explore the Haunted Past
Six admission passes to the iconic Eastern State Penitentiary — one of Philadelphia’s most fascinating and eerie landmarks! ($138 value) Sponsored by: Eastern State Penitentiary
Handmade Pride Afghan by Ema Crochets
$35
Starting bid
Snuggle up with this stunning handmade PRIDE-themed Afghan — a colorful, cozy celebration of love and identity. Sponsored y Ema Crochets
East Passyunk Experience Bundle – $500 Value
$450
Starting bid
A food-lover’s dream! Enjoy dining and shopping along the vibrant East Passyunk corridor with restaurant and pet store vouchers, courtesy of our small business partners. Sponsored by 21st Century Forrester Real Estate, this exciting bundle includes the following gift cards: $50 at Barcelona Wine Bar; $50 Pistolas del Sur; $50 Stogie Joe's Tavern; $100 Los Caballitos Cantina; $50 Pizzata Pizzeria and Birreria; $50 Doggie Style; $50 Gabriella Vietnam; $50 River Twice; $50 Le Virtu.
