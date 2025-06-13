Ch Pennsylvania Under 21

Covenant House PA’s PRIDE Silent Auction

31 E Armat St, Philadelphia, PA 19144, USA

Two tickets to the Philadelphia Museum of Art item
Two tickets to the Philadelphia Museum of Art
$50

Starting bid

Art Lovers Delight! Enjoy two admission passes to the Philadelphia Museum of Art — where inspiration lives in every corner. Sponsored by: The Philadelphia Art Museum
6 General Admission passes item
6 General Admission passes
$120

Starting bid

Laugh the Night Away! Grab 5 friends and head to Helium Comedy Club with 6 General Admission passes for an unforgettable night of laughs. Sponsored by: The Helium Comedy Club
Tarot Reading with Wyrd and Whimsy item
Tarot Reading with Wyrd and Whimsy
$35

Starting bid

Explore your energy and future with a personalized Tarot reading session from the mystical team at Wyrd and Whimsy. Sponsored by: Wyrd and Whimsy
6 Daytime Passes item
6 Daytime Passes
$95

Starting bid

Explore the Haunted Past Six admission passes to the iconic Eastern State Penitentiary — one of Philadelphia’s most fascinating and eerie landmarks! ($138 value) Sponsored by: Eastern State Penitentiary
Handmade Pride Afghan by Ema Crochets item
Handmade Pride Afghan by Ema Crochets
$35

Starting bid

Handmade Pride Afghan by Ema Crochets Snuggle up with this stunning handmade PRIDE-themed Afghan — a colorful, cozy celebration of love and identity. Sponsored y Ema Crochets
East Passyunk Experience Bundle – $500 Value item
East Passyunk Experience Bundle – $500 Value
$450

Starting bid

A food-lover’s dream! Enjoy dining and shopping along the vibrant East Passyunk corridor with restaurant and pet store vouchers, courtesy of our small business partners. Sponsored by 21st Century Forrester Real Estate, this exciting bundle includes the following gift cards: $50 at Barcelona Wine Bar; $50 Pistolas del Sur; $50 Stogie Joe's Tavern; $100 Los Caballitos Cantina; $50 Pizzata Pizzeria and Birreria; $50 Doggie Style; $50 Gabriella Vietnam; $50 River Twice; $50 Le Virtu.

