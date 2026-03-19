Metro Community Church

Hosted by

Metro Community Church

About this event

Covenant Love Marriage Conference

3551 Ridge View Rd

Edwardsville, IL 62025, USA

Add a donation for Metro Community Church

$

Couple's General Admission + 2 Chick-fil-A Lunch's
$90

General Admission Ticket for Two $70.
2 Chick-fil-A Sandwich Lunches including:
Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, bag of Waffle Potato Chips, and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie. Plus a bottle of Water

Couple's General Admission
$70

General Admission Ticket for Two $70.

Individual General Admission + Chick-fil-A Lunch
$45

General Admission ticket $35.
Chick-fil-A Sandwich Lunch including:
Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, bag of Waffle Potato Chips, and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie. Plus a bottle of Water

Individual General Admission
$35

General Admission ticket $35.

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