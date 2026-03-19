Covenant Love Marriage Conference

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About this event
$
General Admission Ticket for Two $70.
2 Chick-fil-A Sandwich Lunches including:
Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, bag of Waffle Potato Chips, and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie. Plus a bottle of Water
General Admission Ticket for Two $70.
General Admission ticket $35.
Chick-fil-A Sandwich Lunch including:
Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, bag of Waffle Potato Chips, and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie. Plus a bottle of Water
General Admission ticket $35.
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