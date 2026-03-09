Coventry Elementary School PTA's Shop

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These 18" x 24" one-sided yard signs are professionally printed on durable material for long-lasting use. Featuring an eye-catching design and an included stake for easy installation, they are perfect for showcasing your Cougar pride.
These 18" x 24" one-sided yard signs are professionally printed on durable material for long-lasting use. Featuring an eye-catching design and an included stake for easy installation, they are perfect for showcasing your Cougar pride.
These 18" x 24" one-sided yard signs are professionally printed on durable material for long-lasting use. Featuring an eye-catching design and an included stake for easy installation, they are perfect for showcasing your Cougar pride.
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