Offered by

Coventry Elementary School PTA

About this shop

Coventry Elementary School PTA's Shop

5th Grade Grad Yard Sign item
5th Grade Grad Yard Sign
$18

These 18" x 24" one-sided yard signs are professionally printed on durable material for long-lasting use. Featuring an eye-catching design and an included stake for easy installation, they are perfect for showcasing your Cougar pride.

Proud Cougar Color Burst Yard Sign item
Proud Cougar Color Burst Yard Sign
$18

These 18" x 24" one-sided yard signs are professionally printed on durable material for long-lasting use. Featuring an eye-catching design and an included stake for easy installation, they are perfect for showcasing your Cougar pride.

Proud Cougar - Yard Sign item
Proud Cougar - Yard Sign
$18

These 18" x 24" one-sided yard signs are professionally printed on durable material for long-lasting use. Featuring an eye-catching design and an included stake for easy installation, they are perfect for showcasing your Cougar pride.

Large Blue & Gold Bow item
Large Blue & Gold Bow
$4
Hoodless Hoodie - Checkered Cougar item
Hoodless Hoodie - Checkered Cougar
$38
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