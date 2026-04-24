Comets Youth Football & Cheer

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Comets Youth Football & Cheer

About this event

Coventry Youth Football & Cheer Camp

2701 N Turkeyfoot Rd

Akron, OH 44319, USA

Football Camp Registration - no t-shirt
Free
Cheerleading Camp Registration - no t-shirt
Free
Football Camp Registration WITH T-Shirt
$10

T-Shirts will be distributed on the last day of camp.

Cheerleading Camp WITH T-shirt
$10

T-Shirts will be distributed on the last day of camp.

Additional T-Shirt Youth X Small
$10

T-Shirts will be available for pick-up on the last day of camp.

Additional T-Shirt Youth Small
$10

T-Shirts will be available for pick-up on the last day of camp.

Additional T-Shirt Youth Medium
$10

T-Shirts will be available for pick-up on the last day of camp.

Additional T-Shirt Youth Large
$10

T-Shirts will be available for pick-up on the last day of camp.

Additional T-Shirt Adult Small
$10

T-Shirts will be available for pick-up on the last day of camp.

Additional T-Shirt Adult Medium
$10

T-Shirts will be available for pick-up on the last day of camp.

Additional T-Shirt Adult Large
$10

T-Shirts will be available for pick-up on the last day of camp.

Additional T-Shirt Adult X Large
$10

T-Shirts will be available for pick-up on the last day of camp.

Additional T-Shirt Adult 2XL
$15

T-Shirts will be available for pick-up on the last day of camp.

Additional T-Shirt Adult 3XL
$15

T-Shirts will be available for pick-up on the last day of camp.

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