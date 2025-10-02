CYFO Raffle Baskets

Rake it in! item
Rake it in!
$5

$46 in scratch off lotto tickets

$400 cash

$20 rake

Total value $466

Movie Night item
Movie Night
$3

$100 Blue Elephant

$100 Piccolo Mondo

$125 Flagship Cinema

$25 Fandanga

$50 Door Dash

Popcorn Maker & Lots of Goodies!

Wildcat on the go! item
Wildcat on the go!
$3

Gift cards to:

Chick-fil-A $70

﻿﻿Chipotle $70

Starbucks $70

Wawa $70

Dunkin $70

﻿﻿Dominos $50

Parents Night Out in Pottstown item
Parents Night Out in Pottstown
$2

Piccolo Mondo GC $100

AMC GC $50

Fandango GC $30

Wine & Spirits GC - $50

Wine Stoppers w/Popcorn & Candy

Total Value - $285

Drinks & Things item
Drinks & Things
$5

Gift Cards:

Stable 12 Brewing Co $25

Artillery Brewery $25

Frank A. Smith's Beer Distributor $30

Root Down Brewing Co $50

BlueBird Distilling $50

Fine Wine & Good Spirits $25

Sly Fox Brewery $50

Hidden River Brewing $50

The Alley $30

Beverages:

2-4 packs High Noon $20

3-4 packs Cloudy & Cumbersome $54

1-4 pack Vault Brewing Dead Count

Bounce, Double NE IPA $18

Items:

Glasses $25

BruMate Drink Coozies $50

Drink Carrier $10

Snacks:

2 bags pretzels $8

Total Value: $520

Parents Night Out in KOP item
Parents Night Out in KOP
$2

Morton's GC - $100

Top Golf GC - $100

Uber GC - $50

Carhartt Lunch Cooler, Golf Cups, Golf Towel,

Snacks & Bottle Stoppers

Total Value - $320

Coventry Camping item
Coventry Camping
$2

﻿﻿﻿Alpaca Gearbox - 45 L

Coghlan's Heavy-Duty Camp Grill - 16" x 24"

Lodge Cast Iron Seasoned Skillet

OXO Outdoor Campgrounds French

Press Coffee Maker

REI Nalgene Water Bottle

BioLite Luci Solar Inflatable Lantern - up to 9 hours light, multicolored LEDs

Mosquito Repellent Diffuser - with fast-charging dock and 1 refill

Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Refill

Pack - 36-hour refill

Environmentally Friendly Campfire

Color Packets - for wood-burning fires

Outdoor First Aid Kit

﻿﻿﻿﻿Pelican Raven 1040 Micro Case

Series - Waterproof Container

Heavy-Duty 550 Reflective Paracord

﻿﻿﻿﻿Sea to Summit Wilderness Wipes - 8-pack

﻿﻿﻿﻿Coghlan's Inside-Outside Tent Mat

Gift Card Tree item
Gift Card Tree
$2

Gift cards included:

$50 Target $50 Lowe's

$50 Amazon

$50 Ulta

$50 Dick's

$50 TJ Maxx/HomeGoods

$15 Starbucks

Light-up table top tree that is battery or plug in powered.

Feeling Lucky! item
Feeling Lucky!
$2

$300 worth of scratch-off tickets

Mixed Greens item
Mixed Greens
$2

$270 in cash

Salad bowl

Salad tongs

VIP Parking at Practice Field item
VIP Parking at Practice Field
$5

VIP parking at East Coventry Practice Field for 2026 season.

VIP Parking at Home Games item
VIP Parking at Home Games
$5

VIP parking at all CYFO HOME Games for the 2026 season.

FREE Registration item
FREE Registration
$5

Win FREE Registration for the 2026 season! Valid for Football or Cheer. Winner still responsible to submit bond checks and $100 raffle ticket fee.

Merican Dumpster Rentl item
Merican Dumpster Rentl
$3

Gift Certificate $450

Includes 1-week FREE

Dumpster Rental and up to 2 tons of debris (excludes food, liquids, mattresses, hazardous/medical waste)

Free Mini Session w/Subtle Moments Photography item
Free Mini Session w/Subtle Moments Photography
$3
