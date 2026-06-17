Coves Swim Team Inc.'s Silent Auction

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Want to sit pool side for Senior Night, July 9th?!
Package includes:
Starting bid
Want to sit pool side for Senior Night, July 9th?!
Package includes:
Starting bid
Want to sit pool side for Senior Night, July 9th?!
Package includes:
Starting bid
Wish one of those "Coaches" or "Officials" parking spots was yours on meet nights?
Have to run another child to a different event and wish you could slide into a parking spot at the last minute?
VIP parking for the July 9th home meet. Bid on 1 of 3 spots!
Starting bid
Wish one of those "Coaches" or "Officials" parking spots was yours on meet nights?
Have to run another child to a different event and wish you could slide into a parking spot at the last minute?
VIP parking for the July 9th home meet. Bid on 1 of 3 spots!
Starting bid
Wish one of those "Coaches" or "Officials" parking spots was yours on meet nights?
Have to run another child to a different event and wish you could slide into a parking spot at the last minute?
VIP parking for the July 9th home meet. Bid on 1 of 3 spots!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!