Coves Swim Team Inc.
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A green alligator head with jagged teeth emerges from green wavy lines in the foreground, with the words "COVES CROCS SWIM TEAM" in green text to its right against a white background.

Hosted by

Coves Swim Team Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

Coves Swim Team Inc.'s Silent Auction

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Party on the Pool Deck for 4 -#1 on 7/9/26
$70

Starting bid

Want to sit pool side for Senior Night, July 9th?!

Package includes:

  • Seating for up to 4 (MAX)
  • Table with Umbrella & 4 Chairs
  • Next to Lane 1 so you have an unobstructed view of action.
  • Dinner delivered to your table. 4 hamburgers or hot dogs, 4 sodas or waters & 4 chips from the Croc Cafe - valued at $32-$40.
Party on the Pool Deck for 4 -#2 on 7/9/26
$70

Starting bid

Want to sit pool side for Senior Night, July 9th?!

Package includes:

  • Seating for up to 4 (MAX)
  • Table with Umbrella & 4 Chairs
  • Next to Lane 1 so you have an unobstructed view of action.
  • Dinner delivered to your table. 4 hamburgers or hot dogs, 4 sodas or waters & 4 chips from the Croc Cafe - valued at $32-$40.
Party on the Pool Deck for 4 -#3 on 7/9/26
$70

Starting bid

Want to sit pool side for Senior Night, July 9th?!

Package includes:

  • Seating for up to 4 (MAX)
  • Table with Umbrella & 4 Chairs
  • Next to Lane 1 so you have an unobstructed view of action.
  • Dinner delivered to your table. 4 hamburgers or hot dogs, 4 sodas or waters & 4 chips from the Croc Cafe - valued at $32-$40.
VIP Parking on 7/9/26 -- Spot 1
$30

Starting bid

Wish one of those "Coaches" or "Officials" parking spots was yours on meet nights?


Have to run another child to a different event and wish you could slide into a parking spot at the last minute?


VIP parking for the July 9th home meet. Bid on 1 of 3 spots!

VIP Parking on 7/9/26 -- Spot 2
$30

Starting bid

Wish one of those "Coaches" or "Officials" parking spots was yours on meet nights?


Have to run another child to a different event and wish you could slide into a parking spot at the last minute?


VIP parking for the July 9th home meet. Bid on 1 of 3 spots!

VIP Parking on 7/9/26 -- Spot 3
$30

Starting bid

Wish one of those "Coaches" or "Officials" parking spots was yours on meet nights?


Have to run another child to a different event and wish you could slide into a parking spot at the last minute?


VIP parking for the July 9th home meet. Bid on 1 of 3 spots!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!