Covina-Valley Schools Foundation

Hosted by

Covina-Valley Schools Foundation

About this event

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Covina-Valley Schools Foundation Diamonds Are Forever Gala

220 W Puente St

Covina, CA 91723, USA

Add a donation for Covina-Valley Schools Foundation

$

General Admission
$50

💎 Your $50 ticket includes admission to an unforgettable evening, featuring food, drinks, music, and dancing.


Enjoy an elegant atmosphere filled with connection, celebration, and community — all in support of Covina-Valley students. You’ll also have the chance to participate in exciting raffle prizes throughout the evening.


✨ Join us for a night of fun, elegance, and giving back while supporting our schools, students, and families.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!