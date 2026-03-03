Covina-Valley Schools Foundation Diamonds Are Forever Gala

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About this event
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💎 Your $50 ticket includes admission to an unforgettable evening, featuring food, drinks, music, and dancing.
Enjoy an elegant atmosphere filled with connection, celebration, and community — all in support of Covina-Valley students. You’ll also have the chance to participate in exciting raffle prizes throughout the evening.
✨ Join us for a night of fun, elegance, and giving back while supporting our schools, students, and families.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!