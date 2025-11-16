Covington Band 2025 Winter Concert Silent Auction

3700 Convict Hill Rd, Austin, TX 78749, USA
Don't forget your furry best friend this holiday season! You are bidding on a Gift Certificate for One Complimentary Month of the immensely popular BarkBox subscription service.
This is the ultimate way to pamper your pup, delivered right to your door! Every BarkBox is thoughtfully themed and packed with goodies, including: 2 unique toys, 2 bags of all-natural treats, and 1 surprise chew—all designed to make your dog's tail wag!
The best part? The winner gets to choose the perfect box for their dog:
This is a fantastic and easy holiday gift for any dog owner! BarkBox's mission is to make dogs happy—your bid will help the Covington Middle School Band sound happy!
Retail Value: $45
Details: Valid for one complimentary month of BarkBox (winner selects Classic or Super Chewer). Delivery to your door included.
Step back in time and treat yourself to upscale Southern comfort food! You are bidding on a $100 Gift Card to Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill, an Austin favorite known for its playful take on classic American home cooking served in a beautiful, historic 19th-century setting.
Moonshine is the perfect spot for any occasion:
With $100 on the card, you can enjoy a full meal for two or treat the whole family to appetizers and desserts in a truly unique Austin atmosphere.
Retail Value: $100
Details: $100 Gift Card valid at Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill Austin locations.
Brighten someone's home, office, or holiday table! You are bidding on a $50 Gift Certificate to Ben White Florist, the trusted, family-owned Austin florist serving the community with beautiful arrangements since 1982.
Flowers are the perfect gift for every occasion, especially during the festive season! This certificate is ideal for:
When you support Ben White Florist, you support a long-time local business.
Retail Value: $50
Details: $50 Gift Certificate to Ben White Florist.
The perfect holiday gift for any fast-food fanatic or busy family! You are bidding on a massive Chick-fil-A Gift Basket packed with free food and fun, exclusive swag.
This basket doesn't just treat one person—it treats the whole family or office!
Retail value: $100
Details: Includes one catering tray card and four individual meal cards. Swag includes all listed items.
Bring the legendary flavor of Texas Hill Country BBQ home for the holidays! You are bidding on a massive Rudy's "Cookin' & Lookin' Good" Gift Basket—the perfect package for the backyard pitmaster or any fan of classic Texas fare.
This basket is a feast of essentials, guaranteed to deliver the "Worst Bar-B-Q" (their famous slogan!) experience right to your kitchen:
Retail Value: $75
Details: Basket includes one (1) of each item listed (Sauce, Rub, Turkey Rub, 32oz Cup, Size L T-Shirt, Ball Cap, Koozie).
Treat yourself or a loved one to a world-class dining experience with a $150 Gift Card to Hai Hospitality, the acclaimed restaurant group founded by James Beard Award-winning Chef Tyson Cole.
This is your passport to an unforgettable meal at some of Austin's most celebrated culinary destinations, including:
Whether you crave the delicate flavors of expertly crafted sushi or the smoky richness of Texan-Asian fusion, this gift card offers a unique and memorable night out.
Retail Value: $150
Details: $150 Gift Card is redeemable at Uchi, Uchiko, and Loro Austin locations.
Dive deep into the lives and sounds that shaped modern music! You are bidding on a specially curated collection of five exceptional books, generously selected by BookPeople, Austin's favorite independent bookstore.
This collection is a fantastic gift for the music historian, the devoted fan, or anyone who appreciates a fascinating biography. It features definitive works and powerful memoirs on the icons of rock, punk, and folk:
Retail Value: $108
Details: Includes the five listed titles. Donated by BookPeople.
Elevate your next date night, or treat a music-loving friend to a spectacular night of world-class artistry! You are bidding on Two Tickets to experience one performance in the renowned Austin Symphony Orchestra Masterworks Series for the 2026 Season. Imagine stepping into the beautiful Long Center's Dell Hall to enjoy the powerful, emotional sounds of a full symphony orchestra—a truly unforgettable cultural experience and a magnificent, sophisticated gift for the holidays.
This luxurious package is perfect for:
The 2026 Masterworks season features a thrilling lineup, which may include:
Retail Value: Up to $208
Details: Valid for one pair of tickets (two seats) to any 2026 Austin Symphony Masterworks Series performance, based on availability.
Treat yourself, your family, or a friend to a delicious meal and a classic Austin experience! You are bidding on a $50 Gift Card to Doc's Backyard Grill in Sunset Valley.
Doc's is the perfect spot for:
Use your card toward their celebrated menu featuring local favorites like the Fish & Chips, Blackened Fish Sandwich, or their famous White Wings. Or, dive into an appetizer like the Cheesy Fries or Queso while enjoying a cold beverage on their iconic patio.
Retail Value: $50
Details: $50 Gift Card to Doc's Backyard Grill, 5207 Brodie Ln #100, Sunset Valley, TX 78745.
Escape and indulge! You are bidding on a Complimentary Two-Night Stay at the stunning, locally-owned Colton House Hotel in South Austin.
Colton House is an independent, boutique haven offering apartment-style suites, refined hospitality, and a genuinely relaxed Austin vibe. This package is the ultimate luxury experience, perfect for:
Your two-night stay is redeemable for a beautiful Studio Suite—featuring distinct living and sleeping areas, and a spacious, modern design that feels like a chic home away from home. Enjoy the hotel's gorgeous pool, beautiful grounds, and proximity to South Austin's best shops and dining.
Retail Value: Up to $500
Details:
Experience the unparalleled energy and artistry of one of the world's most beloved dance companies! You are bidding on Two Premium Tickets to see the legendary Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, generously donated by Texas Performing Arts.
Witness a masterpiece live on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 7:30 PM at the magnificent Bass Concert Hall. Alvin Ailey's performances are celebrated globally for their stunning athleticism, powerful emotion, and timeless choreography, culminating in the iconic and uplifting work, Revelations.
This is a phenomenal cultural opportunity and makes for an exceptional holiday gift:
Retail Value: Up to $200
Details:
Give the gift of wellness, movement, and community! You are bidding on a Complimentary One-Month Unlimited Membership to Black Swan Yoga, one of Austin’s favorite local, donation-based yoga studios.
This is the perfect chance to kickstart a healthy habit for the New Year or treat a friend to a month of relaxation and invigoration!
Your one-month membership includes:
Retail Value: Up to $128
Details: Valid for one complimentary month of unlimited membership at Black Swan Yoga's Austin-area locations.
Spice up your week! You are bidding on a $30 Gift Certificate to Maudie's Tex-Mex, an Austin icon that has been serving up bold flavors and legendary dishes for generations.
Maudie's is the perfect spot to satisfy that craving for authentic, classic Tex-Mex, offering a lively atmosphere and multiple convenient locations across the Austin area.
Use your certificate to treat yourself or a friend to:
Retail Value: $30
Details: $30 Gift Certificate valid at all Maudie's Tex-Mex locations. No expiration.
Escape the city bustle and enjoy the famous Austin outdoors! You are bidding on Two Complimentary Passes for a one-hour rental at The Rowing Dock on Lady Bird Lake.
This is the perfect way to spend a sunny afternoon, see the stunning Austin skyline, and get a great workout! The winner can choose their adventure from The Rowing Dock’s fleet of classic watercraft:
This is a wonderful, active gift for friends, a fun date idea, or a way to entertain guests visiting for the holidays! With an expiration date in late 2026, you have plenty of time to enjoy the water.
Retail Value: $50
Details:
Experience the vibrant world of art right here in Austin! You are bidding on Four Complimentary Guest Passes to the acclaimed Blanton Museum of Art, located on the beautiful University of Texas campus.
The Blanton is home to one of the largest and finest university art collections in the nation, featuring everything from Old Master paintings to dynamic contemporary exhibits, plus the stunning, must-see structure, Austin by Ellsworth Kelly.
This package is perfect for:
Your passes grant you and three guests admission to the entire museum, allowing you to discover masterpieces spanning centuries and continents.
Retail Value: $60
Details: Valid for four (4) complimentary guest passes to the Blanton Museum of Art. Expiration Date: December 10, 2026.
Treat yourself or your favorite Austinite to an evening of award-winning flavor! You are bidding on a $50 Gift Card to Pinthouse Pizza, the beloved local brewpub famous for its handcrafted pizzas and exceptional beer.
This gift card is a perfect fit for the holiday season:
Whether you're there for the famous pies, the house-made pretzels, or one of their many unique craft brews, a meal at Pinthouse Pizza is always a good time.
Retail Value: $50
Details: $50 Gift Card to Pinthouse Pizza.
Own a piece of Longhorn history! You are bidding on an official University of Texas Football personally signed by Head Coach Steve Sarkisian.
This is the ultimate collectible for any devoted UT fan, alumni, or serious sports memorabilia collector. Sarkisian has steered the Longhorns into a new era of national prominence, including winning the Big 12 Championship and leading the program into the SEC. His autograph represents the current momentum and future greatness of the Texas Longhorns.
This Autographed Football is a stunning display piece, perfect for:
Don't miss this rare opportunity to secure a high-demand piece of Austin and Texas football history.
Retail Value: $200
Details: Includes one (1) official University of Texas football, hand-signed by Head Coach Steve Sarkisian.
Secure a truly historic piece of Longhorn memorabilia! You are bidding on an official University of Texas Basketball personally signed by Head Coach Sean Miller.
Coach Miller, a proven winner with a record of over 485 career victories and four NCAA Elite Eight appearances, is now guiding the Longhorns Men's Basketball program into its new era in the highly competitive SEC. This signed ball represents the excitement and high expectations for Texas Basketball's future.
This autographed basketball is a premium collector's item, perfect for:
Retail Value: $150
Details: Includes one (1) official University of Texas basketball, hand-signed by Head Coach Sean Miller.
Seize the chance to own a piece of Longhorn greatness! You are bidding on an official University of Texas Basketball personally signed by Head Coach Vic Schaefer, the leader of the Women's Basketball program.
Coach Schaefer is a two-time National Coach of the Year and has built the Longhorns into a perennial national contender, having led the program to three NCAA Elite Eight appearances in just a few short years, and recently guiding the team into the SEC era with momentum. His signature is a mark of a winning program and a dedicated coach.
This autographed basketball is a prized collectible, perfect for:
Retail Value: $150
Details: Includes one (1) official University of Texas basketball, hand-signed by Head Coach Vic Schaefer.
Step into the golden age of cinema! You are bidding on Four Complimentary Film Passes to enjoy the Paramount Classic Film Series at the historic Paramount or State Theatres in downtown Austin.
Experience the magic of your favorite classic movies—from Hollywood blockbusters to cult favorites—the way they were meant to be seen: on the big screen, surrounded by hundreds of fellow film lovers, in a stunning 110-year-old movie palace.
This is a perfect experience for:
The Classic Film Series runs all year, including the famous summer series and special holiday screenings!
Retail Value: $48
Details:
Celebrate the heart and soul of San Antonio sports with this exclusive fan basket! This package is a must-have for any enthusiast of the Silver & Black and the Alamo City's thriving soccer scene.
This collection features key items celebrating major moments and local traditions:
Retail Value: $50
Details: Includes one (1) commemorative ping pong ball, one (1) Spurs T-Shirt (Size M), one (1) SAFC pin, and one (1) 2025 Fiesta Medal.
Bring the legendary Austin burrito experience to your next party! You are bidding on the ultimate Cabo Bob's Gift Basket, featuring everything you need to host a fantastic fiesta, anchored by a huge catering certificate!
Use this $150 certificate to make party planning simple! Whether you're hosting a holiday gathering, a tailgating event, a student lunch, or an office celebration, Cabo Bob's offers fresh, fantastic food that everyone loves. Just call them up and let them handle the spread!
Retail Value: $200
Details: Includes a $150 Catering Gift Certificate (expires 12/10/2026). Also includes two Chips & Queso vouchers, two t-shirts (XL, L), and all listed accessories/drinks/sauce.
Treat yourself or the Cane's lover in your life this holiday season! You are bidding on a fun, exclusive Raising Cane's Gift Basket packed with signature merchandise and, most importantly, free food!
This basket is a must-have for any fan of the famous Texas chicken finger joint:
Retail Value: $50
Details: Includes one Box Combo gift card and one 22oz Lemonade gift card, plus all listed merchandise.
Give the gift of sophisticated sparkle! You are bidding on a gorgeous, brand-new jewelry set from Austin's own iconic designer, Kendra Scott.
This two-piece set is an elegant and versatile addition to any collection, featuring a minimalist take on the signature Kendra Scott shape, dressed head-to-toe in glittering White Cubic Zirconia crystals set in 14k Yellow Gold Over Brass.
The set includes:
Retail Value: $120
Details: Includes one (1) Grayson Gold Crystal Pendant Necklace (19" chain, 0.70"L x 0.38"W pendant) and one (1) pair of Grayson Gold Crystal Stud Earrings (0.42"L x 0.22"W).
Bring the vibrant, flavorful cuisine of New Orleans right to your table! You are bidding on a $50 Gift Card to Cypress Grill, Austin's beloved spot for authentic Cajun and Creole cooking.
Cypress Grill is a local favorite, known for its warm atmosphere and delicious Southern specialties. This gift card is perfect for:
Use your gift card towards their famous Shrimp & Grits, comforting Gumbo, classic Jambalaya, or their amazing Beignets for dessert. It's a taste of Louisiana right here in Austin!
Retail Value: $50
Details: $50 Gift Card to Cypress Grill.
Unleash your inner artist! You are bidding on a $35 Gift Certificate to Painting With a Twist at their South Park Meadows location in Austin.
This certificate is the perfect excuse for a fun, creative night out and is often enough to cover the cost of a full event reservation for one person!
Join the party and paint the night away!
Retail Value: $35
Details: $35 Gift Certificate is redeemable for event reservations only (not valid for retail) at the South Park Meadows Austin location (9600 S IH 35 Frontage Rd. Ste. P600). May not be combined with any other discount or promotional offer.
Unleash your inner artist! You are bidding on a Voucher for One Complimentary Month of Weekly Art Classes at the Cordovan Art School (Southwest Austin location).
This amazing prize allows you to choose from a variety of ongoing classes—for yourself, a budding young artist, or a friend—up to the value of $264!
The Cordovan Art School offers instruction for students of all ages (from children to adults) and skill levels in popular mediums like:
This is the perfect holiday gift to kickstart a new hobby or further a passion! You have plenty of time to redeem your voucher and enjoy the full month of lessons.
Retail Value: Up to $264
Details:
Unleash your creative side and make a lasting memory! You are bidding on a $50 Gift Card for a fun Paint Your Own Pottery experience at the Cordovan Art School (Southwest Austin location).
This is the perfect hands-on activity for a family outing, a unique date, or a relaxing afternoon creating a beautiful piece of custom art!
This is a fantastic experience gift for the holidays, and with an expiration date of May 31, 2026, you have plenty of time to plan your visit!
Retail Value: Up to $50
Details:
Go Colts! Show your spirit and support the awesome musicians of the Covington Middle School Band by bidding on this exclusive Colt Band Swag Basket!
This basket is perfect for the entire family, allowing everyone to proudly represent the band and the school at concerts, football games, and around town.
The basket includes:
Retail Value: $50
Details: Includes three band t-shirts (S, M, L) and two 32oz Covington Colts travel cups with lids.
Embrace the cozy side of Texas cuisine this holiday season! You are bidding on a fun, flavor-packed gift basket celebrating all things H-E-B and Central Market—perfect for a movie marathon or a relaxed night in!
This basket centers around the viral sensation and includes everything needed for a delicious snack spread:
Retail Value: $100
Details: Includes the one (1) tortilla blanket, three (3) bags of totopos, three (3) 16oz salsas, three (3) 9.5oz taqueria salsas, and one (1) reusable tote bag.
