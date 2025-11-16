Covington Band 2025 Winter Concert Silent Auction

auction.pickupLocation

3700 Convict Hill Rd, Austin, TX 78749, USA

One Complimentary Month of BarkBox! C001 item
One Complimentary Month of BarkBox! C001 item
One Complimentary Month of BarkBox! C001
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Don't forget your furry best friend this holiday season! You are bidding on a Gift Certificate for One Complimentary Month of the immensely popular BarkBox subscription service.


This is the ultimate way to pamper your pup, delivered right to your door! Every BarkBox is thoughtfully themed and packed with goodies, including: 2 unique toys, 2 bags of all-natural treats, and 1 surprise chew—all designed to make your dog's tail wag!


The best part? The winner gets to choose the perfect box for their dog:

  • The Classic BarkBox: Full of fun, adorable plush toys.
  • The Super Chewer Box: Built for tough chewers, featuring durable toys without the fluff.

This is a fantastic and easy holiday gift for any dog owner! BarkBox's mission is to make dogs happy—your bid will help the Covington Middle School Band sound happy!


Retail Value: $45

Details: Valid for one complimentary month of BarkBox (winner selects Classic or Super Chewer). Delivery to your door included.

<capital cruises> C002 item
<capital cruises> C002 item
<capital cruises> C002
$1

auctionV2.input.startingBid

$100 Gift Card to Moonshine Grill C003 item
$100 Gift Card to Moonshine Grill C003 item
$100 Gift Card to Moonshine Grill C003
$35

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Step back in time and treat yourself to upscale Southern comfort food! You are bidding on a $100 Gift Card to Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill, an Austin favorite known for its playful take on classic American home cooking served in a beautiful, historic 19th-century setting.


Moonshine is the perfect spot for any occasion:

  • Holiday Brunch: Famous for its legendary Sunday Brunch buffet (make a reservation!).
  • Cozy Dinner: Enjoy their signature Chicken Fried Steak with chipotle cream gravy or the unique "Corn Dog" Shrimp.
  • Iconic Appetizers: Dive into their famous Baked Macaroni with pimento cheese and bacon, or the scratch-made Cathead Biscuits.

With $100 on the card, you can enjoy a full meal for two or treat the whole family to appetizers and desserts in a truly unique Austin atmosphere.


Retail Value: $100

Details: $100 Gift Card valid at Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill Austin locations.

$50 Gift Certificate to Ben White Florist C004 item
$50 Gift Certificate to Ben White Florist C004 item
$50 Gift Certificate to Ben White Florist C004 item
$50 Gift Certificate to Ben White Florist C004
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Brighten someone's home, office, or holiday table! You are bidding on a $50 Gift Certificate to Ben White Florist, the trusted, family-owned Austin florist serving the community with beautiful arrangements since 1982.


Flowers are the perfect gift for every occasion, especially during the festive season! This certificate is ideal for:

  • Holiday Centerpiece: Use it towards a stunning fresh flower arrangement for your own Christmas or New Year's table.
  • Hostess Gift: A generous and beautiful thank-you for the host of any holiday party.
  • Thoughtful Present: Choose from gorgeous bouquets, lush green indoor plants, or even a decorative succulent garden.
  • Any Occasion: Perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, or just to say "I'm thinking of you."

When you support Ben White Florist, you support a long-time local business.


Retail Value: $50

Details: $50 Gift Certificate to Ben White Florist.

The Ultimate Chick-fil-A Feast Basket C005 item
The Ultimate Chick-fil-A Feast Basket C005
$35

auctionV2.input.startingBid

The perfect holiday gift for any fast-food fanatic or busy family! You are bidding on a massive Chick-fil-A Gift Basket packed with free food and fun, exclusive swag.

This basket doesn't just treat one person—it treats the whole family or office!

The Food Feast (Value $80+):

  • Mini Party-Starter: One Gift Card for a FREE Small Catering Tray! Choose from:
    • Chick-n-Minis (perfect for a Sunday morning breakfast party!)
    • Chick-fil-A Nuggets
    • Chilled Grilled Chicken Sub Sandwiches
  • Four Free Meals: Four Gift Cards for one free meal each! Enjoy your choice of the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Meal or an 8-Count Nuggets Meal (includes a medium Waffle Potato Fries and a medium drink/tea).

The Swag Collection:

  • "Eat Mor Chikin" Cow Plushy (6-inch): The mascot you know and love!
  • 20 oz Plastic Cup & Softserve Keychain: For carrying your favorite beverage.
  • "Eat Mor Chikin" Magnet: A fun fridge accessory.
  • Drawstring Tote Bag: To carry it all!

Retail value: $100

Details: Includes one catering tray card and four individual meal cards. Swag includes all listed items.

<chuy's> C006 item
<chuy's> C006 item
<chuy's> C006
$1

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Value: $60

The Ultimate Rudy's BBQ Gift Basket C007 item
The Ultimate Rudy's BBQ Gift Basket C007
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Bring the legendary flavor of Texas Hill Country BBQ home for the holidays! You are bidding on a massive Rudy's "Cookin' & Lookin' Good" Gift Basket—the perfect package for the backyard pitmaster or any fan of classic Texas fare.


This basket is a feast of essentials, guaranteed to deliver the "Worst Bar-B-Q" (their famous slogan!) experience right to your kitchen:

  • Flavor Essentials:
    • Rudy's Bar-B-Q Sauce (38 oz): The signature blend that makes their BBQ famous.
    • Rudy's Rub (12 oz): Perfect for pork, beef, and chicken.
    • Rudy's Turkey Rub (12 oz): Ensure your next turkey is moist and flavorful!
  • Rudy's Swag:
    • Black Rudy's T-Shirt (Size L): Show off your BBQ loyalty.
    • Rudy's Ball Cap: The official cap of good taste.
    • 32 oz Rudy's Plastic Cup: The perfect size for an iced tea or cold beer.
    • Red Rudy's Koozie: Keep your beverage cold while you mind the pit.

Retail Value: $75

Details: Basket includes one (1) of each item listed (Sauce, Rub, Turkey Rub, 32oz Cup, Size L T-Shirt, Ball Cap, Koozie).

$150 Gift Card to Hai Hospitality C008 item
$150 Gift Card to Hai Hospitality C008 item
$150 Gift Card to Hai Hospitality C008 item
$150 Gift Card to Hai Hospitality C008
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Treat yourself or a loved one to a world-class dining experience with a $150 Gift Card to Hai Hospitality, the acclaimed restaurant group founded by James Beard Award-winning Chef Tyson Cole.


This is your passport to an unforgettable meal at some of Austin's most celebrated culinary destinations, including:

  • Uchi: Chef Cole's signature, non-traditional Japanese restaurant, famous for its innovative sushi, sashimi, and small plates.
  • Uchiko: The sister restaurant, which brings fire to the fore with Japanese farmhouse cuisine and an emphasis on smoke and char.
  • Loro: The renowned Asian smokehouse and bar, a collaboration between Chef Tyson Cole and Austin's BBQ legend, Aaron Franklin.

Whether you crave the delicate flavors of expertly crafted sushi or the smoky richness of Texan-Asian fusion, this gift card offers a unique and memorable night out.


Retail Value: $150

Details: $150 Gift Card is redeemable at Uchi, Uchiko, and Loro Austin locations.

<the art garage> C009 item
<the art garage> C009
$1

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Value: $60

The Ultimate Music Book Collection from BookPeople C010
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Dive deep into the lives and sounds that shaped modern music! You are bidding on a specially curated collection of five exceptional books, generously selected by BookPeople, Austin's favorite independent bookstore.


This collection is a fantastic gift for the music historian, the devoted fan, or anyone who appreciates a fascinating biography. It features definitive works and powerful memoirs on the icons of rock, punk, and folk:

  • Elvis Presley: The Rise of Elvis Presley: Last Train to Memphis by Peter Guralnick—The essential, critically acclaimed biography of the King's early, electrifying years.
  • Bob Dylan: Why Bob Dylan Matters (Revised Edition) by Richard F. Thomas—A deep dive into the cultural and literary significance of the Nobel Laureate.
  • Bono: Stories of Surrender by Bono—A rare, intimate, and reflective memoir from the U2 frontman.
  • Punk Rock & History: Burning Down the Haus: Punk Rock, Revolution, and The Fall of the Berlin Wall by Tim Mohr—An electric history connecting music and world-changing events.
  • Literary Fiction: Life and Other Love Songs by Anissa Gray—A powerful, moving novel from a critically acclaimed author.

Retail Value: $108

Details: Includes the five listed titles. Donated by BookPeople.

<blazer tag> C011 item
<blazer tag> C011 item
<blazer tag> C011 item
<blazer tag> C011
$125

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Value: $375

<round rock express> C012 item
<round rock express> C012 item
<round rock express> C012 item
<round rock express> C012
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Value: $72

Two tickets to the Austin Symphony C013 item
Two tickets to the Austin Symphony C013 item
Two tickets to the Austin Symphony C013
$70

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Elevate your next date night, or treat a music-loving friend to a spectacular night of world-class artistry! You are bidding on Two Tickets to experience one performance in the renowned Austin Symphony Orchestra Masterworks Series for the 2026 Season. Imagine stepping into the beautiful Long Center's Dell Hall to enjoy the powerful, emotional sounds of a full symphony orchestra—a truly unforgettable cultural experience and a magnificent, sophisticated gift for the holidays.

This luxurious package is perfect for:

  • A sophisticated holiday gift that won't be forgotten.
  • Celebrating a special occasion with a night of pure culture.
  • An unforgettable date night filled with beauty and grandeur.

The 2026 Masterworks season features a thrilling lineup, which may include:

  • Planets and Pasos: Featuring Holst's magnificent The Planets
  • Myth & Melody: Including Bernstein's Symphonic Dances from West Side Story
  • Rhapsody in Blue: A unique performance featuring Gershwin's classic played live on a Steinway Spirio piano.

Retail Value: Up to $208

Details: Valid for one pair of tickets (two seats) to any 2026 Austin Symphony Masterworks Series performance, based on availability.

$50 Gift Card to Doc's Backyard C014 item
$50 Gift Card to Doc's Backyard C014 item
$50 Gift Card to Doc's Backyard C014 item
$50 Gift Card to Doc's Backyard C014
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Treat yourself, your family, or a friend to a delicious meal and a classic Austin experience! You are bidding on a $50 Gift Card to Doc's Backyard Grill in Sunset Valley.


Doc's is the perfect spot for:

  • Holiday Shopping Break: Recharge with comfort food after tackling your gift list.
  • Family Night Out: Enjoy the relaxed, friendly atmosphere and famous playground area.
  • Gift-Giving: A Doc's gift card makes a perfect stocking stuffer or small gift for anyone who loves great food and a Texas vibe.

Use your card toward their celebrated menu featuring local favorites like the Fish & Chips, Blackened Fish Sandwich, or their famous White Wings. Or, dive into an appetizer like the Cheesy Fries or Queso while enjoying a cold beverage on their iconic patio.


Retail Value: $50

Details: $50 Gift Card to Doc's Backyard Grill, 5207 Brodie Ln #100, Sunset Valley, TX 78745.

<chaparral ice> C015 item
<chaparral ice> C015 item
<chaparral ice> C015
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Value: $80

Two-Night Stay at Colton House Hotel C016 item
Two-Night Stay at Colton House Hotel C016 item
Two-Night Stay at Colton House Hotel C016 item
Two-Night Stay at Colton House Hotel C016
$175

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Escape and indulge! You are bidding on a Complimentary Two-Night Stay at the stunning, locally-owned Colton House Hotel in South Austin.


Colton House is an independent, boutique haven offering apartment-style suites, refined hospitality, and a genuinely relaxed Austin vibe. This package is the ultimate luxury experience, perfect for:

  • A Romantic Holiday Gift: Surprise a loved one with a luxurious staycation they'll never forget.
  • The Perfect Retreat: Treat yourself to a relaxing weekend without leaving the city.
  • Hosting Out-of-Town Guests: Offer the best of Austin hospitality to visiting family or friends.

Your two-night stay is redeemable for a beautiful Studio Suite—featuring distinct living and sleeping areas, and a spacious, modern design that feels like a chic home away from home. Enjoy the hotel's gorgeous pool, beautiful grounds, and proximity to South Austin's best shops and dining.


Retail Value: Up to $500

Details:

  • Complimentary Two-Night Stay in a Studio Suite room type only.
  • Expiration Date: September 19, 2026.
  • Booking: Subject to availability. To redeem, contact the Reservations Department:
Two-Night Stay at Colton House Hotel C017 item
Two-Night Stay at Colton House Hotel C017 item
Two-Night Stay at Colton House Hotel C017 item
Two-Night Stay at Colton House Hotel C017
$175

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Escape and indulge! You are bidding on a Complimentary Two-Night Stay at the stunning, locally-owned Colton House Hotel in South Austin.


Colton House is an independent, boutique haven offering apartment-style suites, refined hospitality, and a genuinely relaxed Austin vibe. This package is the ultimate luxury experience, perfect for:

  • A Romantic Holiday Gift: Surprise a loved one with a luxurious staycation they'll never forget.
  • The Perfect Retreat: Treat yourself to a relaxing weekend without leaving the city.
  • Hosting Out-of-Town Guests: Offer the best of Austin hospitality to visiting family or friends.

Your two-night stay is redeemable for a beautiful Studio Suite—featuring distinct living and sleeping areas, and a spacious, modern design that feels like a chic home away from home. Enjoy the hotel's gorgeous pool, beautiful grounds, and proximity to South Austin's best shops and dining.


Retail Value: Up to $500

Details:

  • Complimentary Two-Night Stay in a Studio Suite room type only.
  • Expiration Date: September 19, 2026.
  • Booking: Subject to availability. To redeem, contact the Reservations Department:
Two Tickets to Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater C018 item
Two Tickets to Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater C018 item
Two Tickets to Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater C018 item
Two Tickets to Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater C018
$65

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Experience the unparalleled energy and artistry of one of the world's most beloved dance companies! You are bidding on Two Premium Tickets to see the legendary Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, generously donated by Texas Performing Arts.


Witness a masterpiece live on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 7:30 PM at the magnificent Bass Concert Hall. Alvin Ailey's performances are celebrated globally for their stunning athleticism, powerful emotion, and timeless choreography, culminating in the iconic and uplifting work, Revelations.


This is a phenomenal cultural opportunity and makes for an exceptional holiday gift:

  • A World-Class Experience: Give the gift of live art, movement, and powerful storytelling.
  • The Perfect Date Night: Enjoy a sophisticated and inspiring evening out.
  • A Guaranteed Event: The date and time are already set, making planning easy!

Retail Value: Up to $200

Details:

  • Valid for two tickets to the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater performance on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 7:30 PM at Bass Concert Hall.
  • Redemption: The auction winner must provide the name to be left at the Texas Performing Arts Box Office for Will Call pickup.
One Month of Unlimited Yoga at Black Swan Yoga C019 item
One Month of Unlimited Yoga at Black Swan Yoga C019 item
One Month of Unlimited Yoga at Black Swan Yoga C019 item
One Month of Unlimited Yoga at Black Swan Yoga C019
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Give the gift of wellness, movement, and community! You are bidding on a Complimentary One-Month Unlimited Membership to Black Swan Yoga, one of Austin’s favorite local, donation-based yoga studios.


This is the perfect chance to kickstart a healthy habit for the New Year or treat a friend to a month of relaxation and invigoration!


Your one-month membership includes:

  • Unlimited Classes: Access to unlimited heated Flow, Power Flow, Slow Flow, and Chill classes across all Austin-area Black Swan locations (including Anderson, Cesar Chavez, Westgate, and more!).
  • Flexibility: Take as many classes as you like, whenever you like, for 30 consecutive days.
  • Community & Comfort: Enjoy the welcoming atmosphere and supportive instruction that makes Black Swan Yoga so popular.

Retail Value: Up to $128

Details: Valid for one complimentary month of unlimited membership at Black Swan Yoga's Austin-area locations.

$30 Gift Certificate to Maudie's C020 item
$30 Gift Certificate to Maudie's C020 item
$30 Gift Certificate to Maudie's C020 item
$30 Gift Certificate to Maudie's C020
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Spice up your week! You are bidding on a $30 Gift Certificate to Maudie's Tex-Mex, an Austin icon that has been serving up bold flavors and legendary dishes for generations.


Maudie's is the perfect spot to satisfy that craving for authentic, classic Tex-Mex, offering a lively atmosphere and multiple convenient locations across the Austin area.


Use your certificate to treat yourself or a friend to:

  • Famous Dips: Indulge in their Chips and Queso or the highly-praised Bob Armstrong Dip.
  • Classic Comfort: Enjoy their extensive selection of Enchiladas or a plate of delicious Fajitas.
  • Family Fun: Maudie's is a great place for a fun, casual dinner out with the whole family.

Retail Value: $30

Details: $30 Gift Certificate valid at all Maudie's Tex-Mex locations. No expiration.

Two One-Hour Passes to The Rowing Dock C021 item
Two One-Hour Passes to The Rowing Dock C021 item
Two One-Hour Passes to The Rowing Dock C021 item
Two One-Hour Passes to The Rowing Dock C021
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Escape the city bustle and enjoy the famous Austin outdoors! You are bidding on Two Complimentary Passes for a one-hour rental at The Rowing Dock on Lady Bird Lake.


This is the perfect way to spend a sunny afternoon, see the stunning Austin skyline, and get a great workout! The winner can choose their adventure from The Rowing Dock’s fleet of classic watercraft:

  • Single or Double Kayaks
  • Canoes (perfect for two adults plus small kids!)
  • Stand Up Paddleboards (SUPs)

This is a wonderful, active gift for friends, a fun date idea, or a way to entertain guests visiting for the holidays! With an expiration date in late 2026, you have plenty of time to enjoy the water.


Retail Value: $50

Details:

  • Complimentary Passes (2): Valid for one hour each.
  • Redemption: Limit one pass per watercraft rental.
  • Valid for: Single/Double Kayaks, Canoes, and Stand Up Paddleboards only (excludes pedal kayaks).
  • Expiration Date: December 31, 2026.
Four Guest Passes to the Blanton Museum of Art C022 item
Four Guest Passes to the Blanton Museum of Art C022 item
Four Guest Passes to the Blanton Museum of Art C022 item
Four Guest Passes to the Blanton Museum of Art C022
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Experience the vibrant world of art right here in Austin! You are bidding on Four Complimentary Guest Passes to the acclaimed Blanton Museum of Art, located on the beautiful University of Texas campus.


The Blanton is home to one of the largest and finest university art collections in the nation, featuring everything from Old Master paintings to dynamic contemporary exhibits, plus the stunning, must-see structure, Austin by Ellsworth Kelly.


This package is perfect for:

  • Family Outing: Spend a Saturday morning exploring art and history together.
  • Hosting Guests: A wonderful way to showcase Austin's cultural offerings to visitors.
  • Thoughtful Gift: An ideal stocking stuffer or present for an art lover.

Your passes grant you and three guests admission to the entire museum, allowing you to discover masterpieces spanning centuries and continents.


Retail Value: $60

Details: Valid for four (4) complimentary guest passes to the Blanton Museum of Art. Expiration Date: December 10, 2026.

$50 Gift Card to Pinthouse Pizza C023 item
$50 Gift Card to Pinthouse Pizza C023 item
$50 Gift Card to Pinthouse Pizza C023 item
$50 Gift Card to Pinthouse Pizza C023
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Treat yourself or your favorite Austinite to an evening of award-winning flavor! You are bidding on a $50 Gift Card to Pinthouse Pizza, the beloved local brewpub famous for its handcrafted pizzas and exceptional beer.


This gift card is a perfect fit for the holiday season:

  • Holiday Hangout: Gather with friends or family in their fun, casual atmosphere.
  • Famous Flavors: Use it toward favorites like the "Ooh La La" (with spicy honey) or the meaty "Cannonball" pizza.
  • For the Beer Lover: Pinthouse is the birthplace of the legendary Electric Jellyfish IPA!

Whether you're there for the famous pies, the house-made pretzels, or one of their many unique craft brews, a meal at Pinthouse Pizza is always a good time.


Retail Value: $50

Details: $50 Gift Card to Pinthouse Pizza.

$50 Gift Card to Pinthouse Pizza C024 item
$50 Gift Card to Pinthouse Pizza C024 item
$50 Gift Card to Pinthouse Pizza C024 item
$50 Gift Card to Pinthouse Pizza C024
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Treat yourself or your favorite Austinite to an evening of award-winning flavor! You are bidding on a $50 Gift Card to Pinthouse Pizza, the beloved local brewpub famous for its handcrafted pizzas and exceptional beer.


This gift card is a perfect fit for the holiday season:

  • Holiday Hangout: Gather with friends or family in their fun, casual atmosphere.
  • Famous Flavors: Use it toward favorites like the "Ooh La La" (with spicy honey) or the meaty "Cannonball" pizza.
  • For the Beer Lover: Pinthouse is the birthplace of the legendary Electric Jellyfish IPA!

Whether you're there for the famous pies, the house-made pretzels, or one of their many unique craft brews, a meal at Pinthouse Pizza is always a good time.


Retail Value: $50

Details: $50 Gift Card to Pinthouse Pizza.

<amy's ice cream> C025 item
<amy's ice cream> C025 item
<amy's ice cream> C025 item
<amy's ice cream> C025
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Value: $30

University of Texas Football Signed by Coach Sarkisian C026
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Own a piece of Longhorn history! You are bidding on an official University of Texas Football personally signed by Head Coach Steve Sarkisian.


This is the ultimate collectible for any devoted UT fan, alumni, or serious sports memorabilia collector. Sarkisian has steered the Longhorns into a new era of national prominence, including winning the Big 12 Championship and leading the program into the SEC. His autograph represents the current momentum and future greatness of the Texas Longhorns.


This Autographed Football is a stunning display piece, perfect for:

  • The Ultimate Man Cave or Fan Cave: A guaranteed conversation starter.
  • A High-Value Holiday Gift: Surprise the most passionate Longhorns fan in your life.
  • Celebrating UT Tradition: Display this football as a symbol of Texas pride and the Longhorn spirit.

Don't miss this rare opportunity to secure a high-demand piece of Austin and Texas football history.


Retail Value: $200

Details: Includes one (1) official University of Texas football, hand-signed by Head Coach Steve Sarkisian.

University of Texas Basketball Signed by Coach Miller C027
$45

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Secure a truly historic piece of Longhorn memorabilia! You are bidding on an official University of Texas Basketball personally signed by Head Coach Sean Miller.


Coach Miller, a proven winner with a record of over 485 career victories and four NCAA Elite Eight appearances, is now guiding the Longhorns Men's Basketball program into its new era in the highly competitive SEC. This signed ball represents the excitement and high expectations for Texas Basketball's future.


This autographed basketball is a premium collector's item, perfect for:

  • The Ultimate Basketball Fan: A high-profile signature marking a significant moment in UT Athletics.
  • The Office or Fan Cave: A powerful display piece and guaranteed conversation starter.
  • A Unique Holiday Gift: The perfect present for the dedicated Longhorn alum or supporter.

Retail Value: $150

Details: Includes one (1) official University of Texas basketball, hand-signed by Head Coach Sean Miller.

University of Texas Basketball Signed by Coach Schaefer C028
$45

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Seize the chance to own a piece of Longhorn greatness! You are bidding on an official University of Texas Basketball personally signed by Head Coach Vic Schaefer, the leader of the Women's Basketball program.


Coach Schaefer is a two-time National Coach of the Year and has built the Longhorns into a perennial national contender, having led the program to three NCAA Elite Eight appearances in just a few short years, and recently guiding the team into the SEC era with momentum. His signature is a mark of a winning program and a dedicated coach.


This autographed basketball is a prized collectible, perfect for:

  • The Ultimate Longhorn Fan: A high-quality signature from one of the most successful coaches in the game.
  • Inspiring Decoration: Display this symbol of excellence in your home, office, or fan cave.
  • A Premium Holiday Gift: A unique and valuable present for any passionate sports supporter.

Retail Value: $150

Details: Includes one (1) official University of Texas basketball, hand-signed by Head Coach Vic Schaefer.

<texas stars> C029 item
<texas stars> C029 item
<texas stars> C029 item
<texas stars> C029
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Value: $150

Four Passes to the Paramount Classic Film Series C030 item
Four Passes to the Paramount Classic Film Series C030 item
Four Passes to the Paramount Classic Film Series C030 item
Four Passes to the Paramount Classic Film Series C030
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Step into the golden age of cinema! You are bidding on Four Complimentary Film Passes to enjoy the Paramount Classic Film Series at the historic Paramount or State Theatres in downtown Austin.


Experience the magic of your favorite classic movies—from Hollywood blockbusters to cult favorites—the way they were meant to be seen: on the big screen, surrounded by hundreds of fellow film lovers, in a stunning 110-year-old movie palace.


This is a perfect experience for:

  • Movie Lovers: Catch films often shown in rare 35mm and 70mm prints.
  • A Double Date: Treat two couples to an unforgettable night downtown.
  • A Holiday Gift: Give the gift of a cultural experience that lasts all year long!

The Classic Film Series runs all year, including the famous summer series and special holiday screenings!


Retail Value: $48

Details:

  • Four (4) Complimentary Film Passes valid for the Paramount Classic Film Series only.
  • Redeemable at: The Paramount Box Office (713 Congress Ave).
  • Expiration Date: December 31, 2026.
  • Note: Not valid for other shows or films outside the Classic Film Series. Seating is best available at time of redemption.
San Antonio Sports Fan Ultimate Swag Basket C031
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Celebrate the heart and soul of San Antonio sports with this exclusive fan basket! This package is a must-have for any enthusiast of the Silver & Black and the Alamo City's thriving soccer scene.


This collection features key items celebrating major moments and local traditions:

  • Collector's Centerpiece: A highly collectible Spurs #1 Pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Commemorative Ping Pong Ball! This official piece of memorabilia marks the historic moment that ushered in the next era of Spurs basketball.
  • Spurs Style: A comfortable Spurs T-Shirt (Size Medium)—perfect for cheering on the team at the arena or watching the game with friends.
  • Soccer Support: A San Antonio Football Club (SAFC) Community Soccer Enamel Pin to show your love for the Alamo City's professional soccer team.
  • Fiesta Fun: A highly sought-after 2025 Fiesta Medal, perfect for trading or adding to your official collection!

Retail Value: $50

Details: Includes one (1) commemorative ping pong ball, one (1) Spurs T-Shirt (Size M), one (1) SAFC pin, and one (1) 2025 Fiesta Medal.

<Austin gift basket> C032
$1

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Cabo Bob's Ultimate Catering & Swag Basket C033 item
Cabo Bob's Ultimate Catering & Swag Basket C033 item
Cabo Bob's Ultimate Catering & Swag Basket C033 item
Cabo Bob's Ultimate Catering & Swag Basket C033
$70

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Bring the legendary Austin burrito experience to your next party! You are bidding on the ultimate Cabo Bob's Gift Basket, featuring everything you need to host a fantastic fiesta, anchored by a huge catering certificate!

The Grand Prize: $150 Catering Certificate!

Use this $150 certificate to make party planning simple! Whether you're hosting a holiday gathering, a tailgating event, a student lunch, or an office celebration, Cabo Bob's offers fresh, fantastic food that everyone loves. Just call them up and let them handle the spread!

The Swag & Treat Collection:

  • Free Queso: Two vouchers for One FREE Chips & Queso each (A perfect snack!).
  • Heat: One bottle of Smoked 66 Xxtra Hot Habanero Sauce—for those who like a kick!
  • Sodas: One bottle each of Pineapple Jarritos and Mandarin Jarritos.
  • Swag:
    • One Cabo Bob's Sticker
    • Two Cabo Bob's Koozies
    • One Cabo Bob's T-Shirt Size XL
    • One Cabo Bob's T-Shirt Size L

Retail Value: $200

Details: Includes a $150 Catering Gift Certificate (expires 12/10/2026). Also includes two Chips & Queso vouchers, two t-shirts (XL, L), and all listed accessories/drinks/sauce.

The Ultimate Raising Cane's Gift Basket C034 item
The Ultimate Raising Cane's Gift Basket C034
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Treat yourself or the Cane's lover in your life this holiday season! You are bidding on a fun, exclusive Raising Cane's Gift Basket packed with signature merchandise and, most importantly, free food!


This basket is a must-have for any fan of the famous Texas chicken finger joint:

The Delicious Essentials:

  • The Classic Meal: A Gift Card for One FREE Box Combo! Enjoy four perfectly seasoned chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, coleslaw, and the legendary Cane’s Sauce!
  • The Perfect Drink: A Gift Card for a FREE 22oz Lemonade! The perfect sweet and tart refreshment.

The Exclusive Swag Collection:

  • Cane the Puppy Plush (8-inch): The adorable mascot in soft plush form!
  • Insulated Tote (8-inch): Perfect for keeping your Box Combo hot on the way home, or for general lunch carrying.
  • Cane's Ball Cap & Koozie: Show off your "One Love" pride.
  • Table Coaster & Lip Sauce Lip Balm: Fun, unique accessories only a Cane's fan would appreciate.

Retail Value: $50

Details: Includes one Box Combo gift card and one 22oz Lemonade gift card, plus all listed merchandise.

Kendra Scott Grayson Gold & Crystal Jewelry Set C035 item
Kendra Scott Grayson Gold & Crystal Jewelry Set C035 item
Kendra Scott Grayson Gold & Crystal Jewelry Set C035 item
Kendra Scott Grayson Gold & Crystal Jewelry Set C035
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Give the gift of sophisticated sparkle! You are bidding on a gorgeous, brand-new jewelry set from Austin's own iconic designer, Kendra Scott.


This two-piece set is an elegant and versatile addition to any collection, featuring a minimalist take on the signature Kendra Scott shape, dressed head-to-toe in glittering White Cubic Zirconia crystals set in 14k Yellow Gold Over Brass.

The set includes:

  • Grayson Gold Crystal Pendant Necklace: Features a classic pendant that is perfectly sized for layering. It includes a single adjustable sliding bead on the chain, allowing you to customize the length (up to 19") for any neckline.
  • Grayson Gold Crystal Stud Earrings: A timeless pair of sophisticated studs that offer brilliant sparkle, perfect for everyday wear or dressing up for a special holiday party.

Retail Value: $120

Details: Includes one (1) Grayson Gold Crystal Pendant Necklace (19" chain, 0.70"L x 0.38"W pendant) and one (1) pair of Grayson Gold Crystal Stud Earrings (0.42"L x 0.22"W).

$50 Gift Card to Cypress Grill C036 item
$50 Gift Card to Cypress Grill C036 item
$50 Gift Card to Cypress Grill C036 item
$50 Gift Card to Cypress Grill C036
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Bring the vibrant, flavorful cuisine of New Orleans right to your table! You are bidding on a $50 Gift Card to Cypress Grill, Austin's beloved spot for authentic Cajun and Creole cooking.


Cypress Grill is a local favorite, known for its warm atmosphere and delicious Southern specialties. This gift card is perfect for:

  • Holiday Treat: Give the gift of a flavorful meal to a friend or family member.
  • Date Night: Enjoy a relaxed dinner featuring fantastic food and drinks.
  • Family Dinner: Indulge in classic dishes that will please everyone.

Use your gift card towards their famous Shrimp & Grits, comforting Gumbo, classic Jambalaya, or their amazing Beignets for dessert. It's a taste of Louisiana right here in Austin!


Retail Value: $50

Details: $50 Gift Card to Cypress Grill.

$35 Gift Certificate to Painting With a Twist C037 item
$35 Gift Certificate to Painting With a Twist C037 item
$35 Gift Certificate to Painting With a Twist C037
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Unleash your inner artist! You are bidding on a $35 Gift Certificate to Painting With a Twist at their South Park Meadows location in Austin.


This certificate is the perfect excuse for a fun, creative night out and is often enough to cover the cost of a full event reservation for one person!

  • No Experience Necessary: Follow along with a talented instructor as you create your own masterpiece on canvas.
  • Perfect Date Night or Girls' Night: Grab a friend, BYOB (if permitted), and enjoy a lively, social atmosphere.
  • Great Holiday Gift: Give the unique gift of a memorable experience instead of just more "stuff."

Join the party and paint the night away!


Retail Value: $35

Details: $35 Gift Certificate is redeemable for event reservations only (not valid for retail) at the South Park Meadows Austin location (9600 S IH 35 Frontage Rd. Ste. P600). May not be combined with any other discount or promotional offer.

<pluckers> C038 item
<pluckers> C038 item
<pluckers> C038
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Value: $25

One Month of FREE Art Classes at Cordovan Art School C039 item
One Month of FREE Art Classes at Cordovan Art School C039 item
One Month of FREE Art Classes at Cordovan Art School C039
$80

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Unleash your inner artist! You are bidding on a Voucher for One Complimentary Month of Weekly Art Classes at the Cordovan Art School (Southwest Austin location).


This amazing prize allows you to choose from a variety of ongoing classes—for yourself, a budding young artist, or a friend—up to the value of $264!


The Cordovan Art School offers instruction for students of all ages (from children to adults) and skill levels in popular mediums like:

  • Drawing & Sketching
  • Painting (Watercolor, Acrylics, Oil)
  • Anime & Fantasy Art
  • Creative Clay from Scratch

This is the perfect holiday gift to kickstart a new hobby or further a passion! You have plenty of time to redeem your voucher and enjoy the full month of lessons.


Retail Value: Up to $264

Details:

  • Complimentary Month of Weekly Art Classes (up to a $264 value).
  • Redeemable at: Cordovan Art School, Southwest Austin location only (9217 Highway 290 W Suite #140).
  • Expiration Date: May 31, 2026.
  • Please Note: May not be combined with any other discount or promotional offer. A registration and/or supply fee (if applicable for the chosen class) may be charged upon enrollment.
$50 Gift Card for Paint Your Own Pottery C040 item
$50 Gift Card for Paint Your Own Pottery C040 item
$50 Gift Card for Paint Your Own Pottery C040
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Unleash your creative side and make a lasting memory! You are bidding on a $50 Gift Card for a fun Paint Your Own Pottery experience at the Cordovan Art School (Southwest Austin location).


This is the perfect hands-on activity for a family outing, a unique date, or a relaxing afternoon creating a beautiful piece of custom art!

  • Choose Your Canvas: Select a ceramic piece (mug, plate, figurine, etc.).
  • Design Your Masterpiece: Use the studio's paints and tools to decorate it however you like.
  • Keep the Creation: Cordovan fires the piece for you to pick up and treasure forever!

This is a fantastic experience gift for the holidays, and with an expiration date of May 31, 2026, you have plenty of time to plan your visit!


Retail Value: Up to $50

Details:

  • $50 Gift Card valid for Paint Your Own Pottery only.
  • Redeemable at: Cordovan Art School, Southwest Austin location only.
  • Expiration Date: May 31, 2026.
<tillery plant company> C040 item
<tillery plant company> C040 item
<tillery plant company> C040 item
<tillery plant company> C040
$1

auctionV2.input.startingBid

<birds barbershop) C042 item
<birds barbershop) C042 item
<birds barbershop) C042
$1

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Covington Middle School Band Swag Basket C043
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Go Colts! Show your spirit and support the awesome musicians of the Covington Middle School Band by bidding on this exclusive Colt Band Swag Basket!


This basket is perfect for the entire family, allowing everyone to proudly represent the band and the school at concerts, football games, and around town.


The basket includes:

  • Triple-Threat T-Shirts: Three high-quality band t-shirts in various sizes, so everyone can wear their spirit!
    • One Size Small
    • One Size Medium
    • One Size Large
  • Hydration Heroes: Two 32oz Covington Colts Plastic Travel Cups with lids—perfect for staying hydrated during practices, games, or long school days.

Retail Value: $50

Details: Includes three band t-shirts (S, M, L) and two 32oz Covington Colts travel cups with lids.

The Fiesta Night Basket C044
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Embrace the cozy side of Texas cuisine this holiday season! You are bidding on a fun, flavor-packed gift basket celebrating all things H-E-B and Central Market—perfect for a movie marathon or a relaxed night in!


This basket centers around the viral sensation and includes everything needed for a delicious snack spread:

  • The Coziest Centerpiece: The iconic and highly sought-after H-E-B Flour Tortilla Round Throw Blanket! Snuggle up like a giant burrito while you snack.
  • The Crunch: Three bags of premium Central Market Totopos (Mercado Blend, Sea Salt, and Blue Corn with Sea Salt).
  • The Spice: A diverse collection of nine Mi Tienda salsas to suit every taste:
    • Three large 16oz Mi Tienda Salsas (Verde, Pasilla, and Roja).
    • Three smaller 9.5oz Salsa Taqueria varieties (Verde, Roja, and Habanero).
  • The Tote: All these treasures come packed in a durable Box Tote Reusable Shopping Bag (made with 100% post-consumer recycled materials), perfect for your next grocery run!

Retail Value: $100

Details: Includes the one (1) tortilla blanket, three (3) bags of totopos, three (3) 16oz salsas, three (3) 9.5oz taqueria salsas, and one (1) reusable tote bag.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing