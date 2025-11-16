Covington Band 2025 Winter Concert Silent Auction

Don't forget your furry best friend this holiday season! You are bidding on a Gift Certificate for One Complimentary Month of the immensely popular BarkBox subscription service.





This is the ultimate way to pamper your pup, delivered right to your door! Every BarkBox is thoughtfully themed and packed with goodies, including: 2 unique toys, 2 bags of all-natural treats, and 1 surprise chew—all designed to make your dog's tail wag!





The best part? The winner gets to choose the perfect box for their dog:

The Classic BarkBox: Full of fun, adorable plush toys.

The Super Chewer Box: Built for tough chewers, featuring durable toys without the fluff.

This is a fantastic and easy holiday gift for any dog owner! BarkBox's mission is to make dogs happy—your bid will help the Covington Middle School Band sound happy!





Retail Value: $45

Details: Valid for one complimentary month of BarkBox (winner selects Classic or Super Chewer). Delivery to your door included.