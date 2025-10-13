Covington Cooperative Preschool's Shop

4" Red poinsettia with 3+ blooms item
4" Red poinsettia with 3+ blooms
$9

Cute red four-inch poinsettia with 3+ blooms.

6" Poinsettia 5+ Blooms item
6" Poinsettia 5+ Blooms
$15

Beautiful red six-inch poinsettia with 5+ blooms.

4" Pink Poinsettia with 3+ Blooms item
4" Pink Poinsettia with 3+ Blooms
$9

Charming four-inch pink poinsettia with 3+ blooms.

6" Pink Poinsettia with 5+ Blooms item
6" Pink Poinsettia with 5+ Blooms
$15

Festive six-inch pink poinsettia with 5+ blooms.

4" White Poinsettia with 3+ Blooms item
4" White Poinsettia with 3+ Blooms
$9

Cute four-inch white poinsettia with 3+ blooms

6" White Poinsettia with 5+ Blooms item
6" White Poinsettia with 5+ Blooms
$15

Fancy six-inch white poinsettia with 5+ blooms.

4" Bicolor (Glitter) Poinsettia with 3+ blooms item
4" Bicolor (Glitter) Poinsettia with 3+ blooms
$9

Colorful four-inch bi-color (glitter) poinsettia with 3+ blooms.

6" Bicolor (Glitter) Poinsettia with 5+ blooms item
6" Bicolor (Glitter) Poinsettia with 5+ blooms
$15

Cheerful six-inch bicolor (glitter) poinsettia with 5+ blooms.

Classic Door Swag with Bow item
Classic Door Swag with Bow
$18

Swing into the holidays with a lovely classic door swag with bow. Perfect for exterior doors or garage doors.

18' Cedar Garland item
18' Cedar Garland
$33

Enjoy the luscious smell of cedar all holiday season when you hang this beautiful eighteen-foot cedar garland in your winter home.

24" Mixed Greens Wreath with 3 Cones and Bow item
24" Mixed Greens Wreath with 3 Cones and Bow
$27

Adorn your home with this festive twenty-four-inch greens wreath with 3 cones and a cute bow. Perfect for an exterior door or garage doors.

26" Specialty Wreath with 3 cones, berries, and bow item
26" Specialty Wreath with 3 cones, berries, and bow
$45

This twenty-six-inch wreath has it all, 3 cones, berries, and bow. Just imagine where you could add this beauty around your home!

12" Candle Ring with Greens and Berries (No candles Incl.) item
12" Candle Ring with Greens and Berries (No candles Incl.)
$18

Imagine adding some beautiful candles to this wonderful candle ring! It will make your home even more festive!

26" Country Christmas Wreath item
26" Country Christmas Wreath
$60

This is the ultimate country wreath to display for the holiday! It has everything you may ever want in a quality wreath! You won't find this beauty in the big box stores!

26" Red Ornament Wreath item
26" Red Ornament Wreath
$55

Here is Rudolph's favorite wreath! Not only is it 26 inches of holiday beauty, there are beautiful red ornaments that make this one shine!

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing