Covington Cooperative Preschool's Shop

Cute red four-inch poinsettia with 3+ blooms.
Beautiful red six-inch poinsettia with 5+ blooms.
Charming four-inch pink poinsettia with 3+ blooms.
Festive six-inch pink poinsettia with 5+ blooms.
Cute four-inch white poinsettia with 3+ blooms
Fancy six-inch white poinsettia with 5+ blooms.
Colorful four-inch bi-color (glitter) poinsettia with 3+ blooms.
Cheerful six-inch bicolor (glitter) poinsettia with 5+ blooms.
Swing into the holidays with a lovely classic door swag with bow. Perfect for exterior doors or garage doors.
Enjoy the luscious smell of cedar all holiday season when you hang this beautiful eighteen-foot cedar garland in your winter home.
Adorn your home with this festive twenty-four-inch greens wreath with 3 cones and a cute bow. Perfect for an exterior door or garage doors.
This twenty-six-inch wreath has it all, 3 cones, berries, and bow. Just imagine where you could add this beauty around your home!
Imagine adding some beautiful candles to this wonderful candle ring! It will make your home even more festive!
This is the ultimate country wreath to display for the holiday! It has everything you may ever want in a quality wreath! You won't find this beauty in the big box stores!
Here is Rudolph's favorite wreath! Not only is it 26 inches of holiday beauty, there are beautiful red ornaments that make this one shine!
