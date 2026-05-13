Cow Patty Bingo

Hosted by
About this event
We've marked off 100 squares on a grid out at the waterfront. You pick a square. We turn the cow loose. Wherever she leaves her, ahem, contribution, that square's owner takes home half the pot. The other half stays right here at Champs Heart, helping us keep the gates open for the children, veterans, and families we're blessed to serve.
It's ridiculous. It's a little messy. And every ticket helps the horses keep doing their quiet, beautiful work.
You're the headline. Our cow has a name and a story this year, and it's yours.
Title sponsor banner displayed prominently at the venue
Name announced multiple times over the PA throughout the event
Featured social media mentions leading up to and during the event
Title sponsor recognition on the Champs Heart website
Custom cow sash with your business name worn by our star (yes, really, and yes, you'll want photos)
Recognition in post-event thank-you
Own the music. The live band plays under your banner all afternoon.
Where the food trucks gather, your logo greets every hungry family at the event.
"Pony rides brought to you by [Your Business]" — heard, seen, and remembered by every parent at the event.
Your logo on every buggy that rolls along the waterfront.
Own the bounce houses, the stick horse rodeo, and the kids' games area where families spend most of the afternoon.
For the businesses who want to stand with us without taking a featured spot.
Not in a place to write a check this year? We're also accepting in-kind donations for raffle prizes, side game prizes, gift baskets, and gift cards. Any business that donates an in-kind prize is recognized as a Friend of Champs Heart and listed accordingly.
Reach out to Emily Sellers to coordinate.
[email protected] | 208-589-4082
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!