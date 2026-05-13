Champs Heart Inc

Hosted by

Champs Heart Inc

About this event

Cow Patty Bingo

1220 Event Ctr Dr

Idaho Falls, ID 83402, USA

Bingo Square
$500

We've marked off 100 squares on a grid out at the waterfront. You pick a square. We turn the cow loose. Wherever she leaves her, ahem, contribution, that square's owner takes home half the pot. The other half stays right here at Champs Heart, helping us keep the gates open for the children, veterans, and families we're blessed to serve.


It's ridiculous. It's a little messy. And every ticket helps the horses keep doing their quiet, beautiful work.

Title Sponsor - only one available
$2,000

You're the headline. Our cow has a name and a story this year, and it's yours.

Title sponsor banner displayed prominently at the venue

Name announced multiple times over the PA throughout the event

Featured social media mentions leading up to and during the event

Title sponsor recognition on the Champs Heart website

Custom cow sash with your business name worn by our star (yes, really, and yes, you'll want photos)

Recognition in post-event thank-you

Stage Sponsor - only one available
$1,500

Own the music. The live band plays under your banner all afternoon.


  • Large logo on the main stage banner
  • Stage sponsor announcement before each musical set
  • Two PA shoutouts per hour during the event
  • Logo on event signage and website sponsor page
  • Social media mention in pre-event promotion
  • Recognition in post-event thank-you
Food Court Sponsor - only one available
$1,500

Where the food trucks gather, your logo greets every hungry family at the event.


  • Large logo on the food court entry banner
  • Logo on all food truck zone signage
  • PA shoutouts during the event
  • Logo on event signage and website sponsor page
  • Social media mention in pre-event promotion
  • Recognition in post-event thank-you
Pony Ride Sponsors - only one available
$1,500

"Pony rides brought to you by [Your Business]" — heard, seen, and remembered by every parent at the event.


  • Logo banner at the pony ride station
  • PA shoutout every time a new group of riders saddles up
  • Sponsor sign at the entry to the pony area
  • Logo on event signage and website sponsor page
  • Social media mention in pre-event promotion
Buggy Ride Sponsor - only one available
$1,500

Your logo on every buggy that rolls along the waterfront.


  • Logo signage on each buggy
  • "Buggy rides brought to you by [Your Business]" PA announcement
  • Sponsor sign at the buggy boarding area
  • Logo on event signage and website sponsor page
  • Social media mention in pre-event promotion
Kid's Zone Sponsor - only two available
$1,000

Own the bounce houses, the stick horse rodeo, and the kids' games area where families spend most of the afternoon.


  • Logo on bounce house signage and the kids' zone entry banner
  • PA shoutouts during the event
  • Logo on event signage and website sponsor page
  • Social media mention in pre-event promotion
Friend of Champ's Heart
$250

For the businesses who want to stand with us without taking a featured spot.


  • Logo on the "Friends of Champs Heart" thank-you banner at the event
  • Listed in our digital event program
  • Social media thank-you post (group post recognizing all Friends)
  • Listed on the Champs Heart website sponsor page for one year
In-Kind Donation
Free

Not in a place to write a check this year? We're also accepting in-kind donations for raffle prizes, side game prizes, gift baskets, and gift cards. Any business that donates an in-kind prize is recognized as a Friend of Champs Heart and listed accordingly.

Reach out to Emily Sellers to coordinate.

[email protected] | 208-589-4082

Add a donation for Champs Heart Inc

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