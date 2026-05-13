Cow Patty Bingo

We've marked off 100 squares on a grid out at the waterfront. You pick a square. We turn the cow loose. Wherever she leaves her, ahem, contribution, that square's owner takes home half the pot. The other half stays right here at Champs Heart, helping us keep the gates open for the children, veterans, and families we're blessed to serve.





It's ridiculous. It's a little messy. And every ticket helps the horses keep doing their quiet, beautiful work.