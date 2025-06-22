Cowabunga Silent Auction | Placentia Rotary Foundation Inc.

Hosted by
Basket #1: Score Big – Angels vs. Dodgers Fan Experience!
Angels fans, Dodgers fans, baseball fans – listen up! This is the rivalry game of the season — and we’ve got four premium tickets in Section 413, Row E to see the Los Angeles Angels take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, August 11th at 6:38 PM at Angel Stadium in Anaheim!
These aren't just any seats — they’re Lower View MVP level, valued at $141 EACH and rising as this game inches closer to a sell-out! You'll be right there in the action for one of the hottest games of the summer.
But that's just the start. This ultimate Angels basket comes loaded with fan favorites and collectibles, including:
⚾ A Mike Trout Silver Slugger Bobblehead – a must-have for any collector
⚾ A Logan O’Hoppe Bobblehead – get your rising star now before he becomes a legend
🧣 A cozy Angels Throw Blanket – perfect for cool summer nights at the stadium
🎒 An Angels Drawstring Backsack – show your pride on the go
🧩 A beautifully crafted Angels Wooden Puzzle by Iconic Puzzles – a fun keepsake for fans of all ages. Some of the pieces are in the shape of a baseball player.
🐵 And yes... an epic Mandalorian Rally Monkey – because no true Halos fan goes without one!
Whether you’re a die-hard fan, want to treat the family, or just enjoy being part of a sold-out stadium showdown, this basket is your VIP pass to summer memories.
🔥 Bid high, bid often – and get ready to root for the Halos while supporting a great cause!
Courtesy of Rogers Business Services, Dottie Rogers. Value $800
Basket #2: The Ultimate Coffee Lovers Basket
If your day doesn’t start until that first sip of coffee... then step right up and bid on the ultimate morning ritual in a basket! This Cozy Coffee Lovers Collection is packed with all the fixings to transform your kitchen into your favorite café.
Inside, you’ll find:
🫘 Rich, fresh ground coffee that’s full of aroma and flavor
☕ Stylish ceramic mugs that feel just right in your hands
🍪 Crisp, indulgent biscotti – the perfect dunking companion
🍯 Gourmet coffee syrups to flavor your brew like a barista
👨🔬 And the star of the show – a sleek Bodum Pour Over brewer for that smooth, handcrafted cup every time
Whether you’re looking to elevate your morning routine, treat a fellow coffee lover, or create the perfect cozy corner at home – this basket brings comfort, class, and caffeine to your mornings.
🌞 Wake up, bid high, and bring home the brew-tiful life – all while supporting a great cause!
Courtesy of Nichole DiGuiseppi, Major League Properties Real Estate Agent.
Value $100
Basket #3: “Relax & Unwind – Spa Day at Home
💆♀️ Feeling stressed? Overdue for some “me time”? Treat yourself—or someone you love—to the ultimate self-care experience without leaving home!
This luxurious spa basket is your all-access pass to rest, relaxation, and rejuvenation. Here's what’s included:
👜 A stunning Staud designer tote – perfect for carrying style and serenity wherever you go
🛁 A plush, cozy bathrobe – because true relaxation starts with comfort
🌿 A calming aromatherapy gift box to soothe the senses and melt the stress away
🕯️ Elegant scented pillar candles to set the perfect tranquil mood
🧴 And a complete pampering set of body, hand, and foot care scrubs and moisturizers – to exfoliate, hydrate, and indulge
Whether it’s a girls’ night in, a well-deserved solo spa day, or a thoughtful gift for someone who deserves the royal treatment, this basket turns every bathroom into a boutique spa.
✨ Bid high and take home the gift of calm – you’ve earned it, and you're supporting a great cause while you're at it!
Courtesy of: Alice Shiozawa Value: $200
Baskets #4A & B: “Ultimate Dog Lover’s Baskets
🐾 Calling all dog parents! Your furry best friend deserves the best, and this tail-wagging treasure trove is packed with everything you need to pamper your pup in style!
The Ultimate Dog Lover’s Basket is both practical and paw-sitively adorable, featuring:
🧺 A stylish toy basket to keep all their squeaky favorites organized
🍽️ Beautiful ceramic food & water bowls nestled in a modern wooden holder
🧼 A matching food mat to keep mealtime mess-free
🍪 A ceramic treat canister – because good boys and girls deserve snacks on demand
🐕 Three tasty doggie treats to make their tails wag
🛏️ A soft, cozy blanket for snuggles and naps
🧴 A handy dog towel for bath time or muddy adventures
💩 A roll of poop bags with a holder – because you’re a responsible pet parent
🎁 And a $50 PetSmart gift card to pick up anything else your pup might paw-sibly want!
Whether you’re spoiling your own four-legged friend or gifting it to a fellow dog lover, this basket is a fetching find that’s sure to bring smiles, wags, and a whole lot of love.
🐶 Bid big and bring home the bark-tastic bundle your dog dreams of – all while supporting a great cause!
Courtesy of: Alice Shiozawa Value: $180
Basket #5: “Ultimate Car Care Kit
🚗 Car enthusiasts and weekend warriors – this one’s for you!
Whether you drive a classic beauty or just love keeping your daily ride spotless, the Ultimate Car Care Kit will have your vehicle turning heads and shining like it just rolled off the showroom floor.
This sleek bundle includes:
🪣 A durable wash bucket – the foundation of every proper detail job
🧼 Premium car cleaning and protectant spray – for that just-waxed look
🧻 Handy interior & exterior cleaning wipes – perfect for quick touch-ups
🧽 A 30-pack of microfiber rags – safe, scratch-free, and ready to tackle any surface
📰 And a MotorTrend magazine to keep you inspired with the latest in performance, style, and auto innovation
Perfect for gearheads, car lovers, first-time drivers, or anyone who takes pride in a clean ride, this basket makes at-home detailing easy and satisfying.
✨ Bid high and drive away with the shine – while helping us raise funds for a fantastic cause!
Courtesy of Roy Redman, Farmers Insurance. Value: $100
Basket #6: Your Beach Day Essentials
🌴 Sunshine, sand, and serious fun await! Whether you're heading to the shore, the lake, or just planning the perfect pool day, this Beach Day Essentials Basket has everything you need to soak up the sun in style and comfort.
Let’s dive into what’s inside:
👜 A roomy and durable Sport-Brella tote – to carry all your beach day must-haves
🪑 A comfy beach chair – because relaxation starts with the right seat
🥤 A stylish and practical Cirkul tumbler to stay cool and hydrated
🏖️ An oversized beach towel – perfect for lounging or drying off after a dip
🏓 A pickleball set – for a little friendly competition on or off the sand
🧴 Sunscreen – to keep you protected while you play
💧 A water-resistant gear bag and phone pouch – because sun and surf shouldn't mean soggy stuff
🌺 Fun extras like flower hair clips, a brush, and hair ties – to keep you looking fresh and beach-ready all day
This is more than just a basket — it’s your passport to the perfect summer day. Whether you're a beach bum or a weekend adventurer, this kit has you covered from sun-up to sun-down.
🌊 Bid high, bid bright, and take home your ticket to fun in the sun – all while supporting an incredible cause!
Courtesy of Lisa Pallares, Owner of Sweet Peas Party Cart
Basket #7: Creative Fun for All Ages
🎨 Ready to unwind, unplug, and let your creativity flow? Whether you're 5 or 95, this playful and relaxing basket is filled with simple joys that spark imagination and soothe the soul.
Inside this cozy collection, you'll find:
🖍️ Three unique coloring books – from calming patterns to fun designs
🧩 A jigsaw puzzle to challenge your mind and bring the whole family together
🖊️ A vibrant set of Sharpie markers – bold, brilliant, and ready to create
⭐ A fun pack of star stickers – because everything’s more magical with a little sparkle
🧼 And a luxurious hand soap – for clean hands after all the colorful fun
Whether you're crafting on a rainy day, enjoying a quiet evening at home, or keeping kids engaged with screen-free fun, this basket is a creative escape in a box.
🖌️ Bid high, let your imagination shine, and take home a bundle of fun — while supporting a great cause that brings people together!
Courtesy of Patricia Williams
Basket #8: Ultimate BBQ Bundle
🔥 Grill masters and backyard chefs – it’s time to turn up the heat! This Ultimate BBQ Bundle has everything you need to take your cookout game from basic to legendary.
Here’s what’s on the grill:
🌶️ A set of premium BBQ rubs – packed with bold, mouthwatering flavor
🍴 Heavy-duty grill tools – including tongs, a spatula, and a fork built for serious sizzle
🌡️ A precision meat thermometer – because perfect grilling is all about timing and temp
🥩 And the centerpiece – a $50 gift card to GEM Meats, your local go-to for top-quality cuts and specialty selections
Whether you're smoking ribs low and slow, flipping burgers for the block, or just love the thrill of the grill, this basket is your ticket to BBQ greatness.
🔥 Bid big, fire up that flavor, and get ready to grill like a pro – all while supporting a cause that’s worth gathering around!
Courtesy of Alex Muolo. Value: $100
Basket #9: “Fun for the Whole Family – Disney Magic at Home!”
✨ Why wait in line when you can bring the magic of Disney home? This charming, family-friendly basket is packed with heartwarming fun, timeless characters, and unforgettable memories – perfect for Disney lovers of all ages!
Inside this magical bundle:
🐭 Minnie & Mickey plush toys – soft, cuddly, and full of nostalgic charm
🎲 A brand new Disney Edition Monopoly game – where buying castles and collecting characters is part of the fun
📚 The Disney Book – a beautifully illustrated celebration of Disney's stories, characters, and unforgettable moments
🎉 And the game-night favorite Geek Out! – now with a Disney twist, packed with trivia, challenges, and laughter for the whole family
Whether it’s a cozy night in, a family game day, or a special surprise for your favorite Disney fan, this basket brings laughter, imagination, and togetherness right to your living room.
🏰 Bid high and take home a little Disney magic – because fun with family never goes out of style, and you’ll be supporting a great cause too!
Courtesy of Sheila Jordan Value: $70
Basket #10: “Make It Shine – Cleaning Powerhouse Essentials!
✨ Let’s be honest — cleaning isn’t always glamorous, but this basket makes it feel like magic!
Say goodbye to elbow grease and hello to sparkle with this power-packed cleaning essentials bundle that’ll have your home gleaming in no time.
Inside, you’ll find:
🧼 The internet’s favorite — THE PINK STUFF trio:
Whether you're a neat freak by nature or someone who just wants to make cleanup faster and easier, this basket is your secret weapon to a spotless space.
💫 Bid high, take home the clean sweep, and support a great cause while you shine bright — because every sparkle starts with the right tools!
Courtesy of: Sheila Jordan Value $90
Basket #11: “Toddler Creative Playtime – For Little Hands & Big Imaginations!
🧒 Let the giggles, curiosity, and creativity flow! This delightful basket is bursting with fun, hands-on activities designed to spark imagination and keep toddlers happily engaged — all without a screen in sight!
Perfect for playtime at home, grandma’s house, or even on-the-go, this activity-packed bundle includes:
🎨 A classic Melissa & Doug stamp set – safe, simple, and perfect for tiny hands
🖼️ Whimsical temporary tattoos – because nothing says fun like a little arm art!
🔊 An interactive sound puzzle – combining learning and play with every piece
🧁 A hands-on sand cupcake set – messy, sensory fun that’s totally worth it
🧲 And a versatile magnetic chalk & dry erase board with magnets – ideal for doodling, storytelling, or playing school
Whether you’re raising a future artist, a tiny teacher, or just want to encourage healthy, screen-free fun, this basket delivers hours of joyful, creative play for your favorite little explorer.
🎉 Bid high for big smiles, little masterpieces, and endless imagination — all while helping a great cause!
Courtesy of: Sheila Jordan Value: $50
Basket #12: The Ultimate Margarita & Fiesta Basket!
🎉 ¡Salud! It’s time to shake, squeeze, and celebrate – because this basket is a party in a box!
Whether you're hosting Taco Tuesday, planning a summer soirée, or just love a good margarita moment, this Ultimate Fiesta Basket has everything you need to bring the fun (and flavor) to your next gathering.
Inside this vibrant bundle:
🌵 A colorful 5-pack cactus shot glass set – perfect for sharing with friends
🌽 Crunchy, crave-worthy Cazo De Oro tortilla chips
🌶️ Zesty Tajín Limón seasoning to spice things up just right
🧂 A bottle of Jose Cuervo margarita salt with a handy juice squeezer
🍋 Fresh limes – because only the real stuff will do
🍸 Stylish margarita glasses to sip in style
🧂 Adorable and unique salt & pepper shakers for that festive table flair
🍽️ A bold chip & dip bowl – ready for party duty
🔥 And the stars of the show: a bottle of Patrón Silver Tequila and a jar of Santitas hot salsa for the perfect pairing
Whether you're toasting with friends or gifting this to the life of the party, this basket guarantees good times, bold flavors, and plenty of cheer.
🌮 Bid big and bring home the fiesta — because the only thing better than a margarita… is a margarita that supports a great cause!
Courtesy of: His OC - Homeless Intervention Services of OC. Value $209
Basket #13: “The Builder’s Basket – Form Meets Function
🏗️ Craftsmanship meets creativity in this one-of-a-kind, thoughtfully curated basket – generously donated by Cannon Building, a leading complex construction company. Whether you’re a builder, a collector, or simply someone who appreciates rugged design with a refined touch, this basket is built to impress.
Let’s break it down:
🏗️ A Duturpo 1/50 scale metal diecast construction crane model – a true collector’s piece with incredible detail
🧊 A rugged 20oz YETI Rambler – built to keep your drink ice-cold (or piping hot) on the job or on the go
🫒 Saratoga Olive Oil Co. Tuscan Herb Olive Oil and Traditional Balsamic Vinegar – gourmet flavor, artisan-crafted
🧲 A set of Speks magnetic fidget balls – perfect for stress relief or creative desk play
🧰 A sturdy canvas tool tote bag – ready for real projects or just a statement piece
🧩 A mind-bending Soma cube puzzle – a brain workout disguised as fun
🪒 A knife sharpening stone with honing oil – to keep your blades razor-ready
🧹 And a wire brush cleaning tool – because every true craftsman values clean tools and clean lines
This basket is the perfect fusion of precision, play, and practicality. Whether displayed in an office, used on a job site, or enjoyed at home, it celebrates the spirit of building something great.
🛠️ Bid high and bring home a piece of craftsmanship — all while supporting a cause that’s worth every ounce of effort.
Courtesy of Cannon Building of Placentia Value: $235
Basket #14: Costco Haul – The Stock Up & Serve Kitchen Basket!
🛒 Calling all home chefs, party hosts, and Costco lovers – this basket is your golden ticket to a pantry that’s prepped and ready!
The Costco Haul – Kitchen Edition is all about practicality, convenience, and serious value. Whether you’re planning a gathering, meal prepping for the week, or just love a good bulk buy, this bundle is a crowd-pleaser.
Here’s what’s in your cart:
💳 A $100 Costco Gift Card – yours to spend on anything from rotisserie chicken to ribeye steaks
🍽️ Kirkland Signature cutlery – sturdy, sleek, and perfect for any occasion
📄 A roll of parchment paper – your go-to for baking, roasting, and no-mess cooking
🔄 Plastic food wrap – for storing leftovers or prepping ahead like a pro
🥡 A generous pack of plastic plates – because nobody likes dish duty after hosting!
Whether you’re stocking up the kitchen, throwing a last-minute BBQ, or gifting this to a newlywed or new homeowner, this basket is all about making life easier and meals more manageable.
🛍️ Bid high and bring home the practical power of the Costco run — because feeding your people well should always feel this easy (and this fun)!
Courtesy of: Shey Rodriguez Value: $150
Basket #15: The Gentleman’s Scotch & Cigar Set
🥃 For those who appreciate the finer things — this basket is smooth, sophisticated, and made for moments worth savoring. Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or just beginning your journey into the world of single malts and cigars, this elegant set is a true indulgence.
Inside this refined collection:
🏴☠️ Alexander Murray & Co. Highland Single Malt Scotch – aged 10 years, offering rich, complex notes from the heart of Scotland
🏞️ Grangestone Highland Single Malt Scotch – aged 12 years, beautifully balanced with a smooth finish that only time can deliver
🌍 A pair of stunning Viski globe-etched whiskey tumblers – sip your scotch in style with glassware as worldly as the spirits
🚬 And two premium Perdomo Lot 23 Estelí cigars from Nicaragua – bold, hand-rolled, and crafted for a perfect pairing
Whether it’s for a special occasion, a relaxing evening, or simply to elevate your home bar, this basket is all about good taste, great conversations, and timeless enjoyment.
🔥 Bid high and raise a glass to craftsmanship, character, and a cause worth supporting. Sláinte!
Courtesy of Robert Gabler, The Sapphire Group at Morgan Stanley Value: $150
Basket #16: “Practically Perfect in Every Way – A Princess & Poppins Package
👑 Calling all royalty-at-heart, book lovers, and Mary Poppins fans — this basket is a magical blend of nostalgia, elegance, and girl power!
At the heart of this enchanting bundle is a true treasure:
📖 A FIRST EDITION, Julie Andrews autographed copy of Home: A Memoir of My Early Years — a personal glimpse into the life of the legendary actress who brought Mary Poppins to life and inspired generations.
But that’s just the beginning of this practically perfect package! Also included:
👸 A delightful princess dress-up set complete with a crown headband, satin gloves, and stylish oval sunglasses – fit for the royalty in your life
📚 A beloved Little Golden Book edition of Mary Poppins – timeless charm in classic Disney fashion
📓 A beautifully engraved faux leather journal with cardholder and zipper pocket, inscribed with the iconic phrase: “Practically Perfect in Every Way” – the perfect place for dreams, doodles, or declarations of adventure
📖 A copy of The Princess Diaries by Meg Cabot – because every modern princess needs a coming-of-age moment
👜 And a playful “In My Princess Era” tote bag – perfect for carrying books, tiaras, or tea party essentials
Whether you’re gifting it to a young dreamer, a Julie Andrews superfan, or simply treating yourself to a collection that celebrates strength, storytelling, and sparkle — this basket is pure joy wrapped in a bow.
✨ Bid high, embrace your princess era, and take home a piece of movie magic — while supporting a cause that brings dreams to life!
Courtesy of Nelida "Nel" Mora, Director of Sales - Major League Properties
Value: $250
Basket #17: “Disney & Date Night – The Magic & the Bubbles
🌟 Calling all romantics, Disney fans, and celebration seekers — this basket is your ticket to magic, memories, and a little sparkle!
Start your dream day with two premium 1-day Park Hopper tickets to Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure— giving you access to both parks, all the thrills, nostalgia, and churros your heart desires.
And when the day winds down, keep the magic going with a touch of elegance:
🍾 A bottle of Veuve Clicquot Brut Champagne — the gold standard of celebration, perfect for toasting to the happiest day ever
🍽️ A fun and fabulous “Pass the Veuve” waffle weave kitchen towel — a playful little keepsake for your bubbly brunches or cozy nights in
Whether it’s for a romantic getaway, a surprise gift, or a very fancy first date — this basket brings together whimsy, wonder, and a whole lot of wow.
🎢 Bid high and say “cheers” to magic, memories, and a cause that makes dreams come true!
Courtesy of Nelida "Nel" Mora, Director of Sales - Major League Properties
Value: $640.00
Basket #18: "Back the Blue – PPD K9 Experience Basket
🐾 Support our local heroes—two-legged and four! This incredible basket from the City of Placentia Police Canine Foundation is a tribute to service, strength, and community pride, and it’s packed with exclusive swag and an unforgettable behind-the-scenes experience.
Here’s what you’ll take home:
👕 A cozy PPD K9 hoodie sweatshirt, matching PPD K9 T-shirt, and a PPD K9 ball cap — gear up and represent our hometown heroes in style
🐶 Two adorable PPD K9 stuffed animals – perfect for kids or collectors
🎖️ Three collectible PPD K9 pins, a PPD K9 challenge coin, and a PPD K9 lanyard – treasured items for supporters and collectors alike
💪 A PPD K9 rubber wristband and two color-changing pencils – fun little extras to show your pride
🚔 And the highlight: an official PPD Ride-Along Certificate – experience a day in the life of our local officers firsthand!
🥃 Top it off with a bottle of Larceny Straight Bourbon Whiskey – smooth, bold, and a perfect salute to an unforgettable basket
Whether you’re a law enforcement supporter, a Placentia local, or just want to honor those who serve and protect, this basket is a meaningful and memorable way to “Back the Blue.”
🐾 Bid high and take home the badge of honor — while supporting the incredible work of the PPD K9 unit and the foundation behind them!
Courtesy of: City of Placentia Police Canine Foundation Value: $200
Basket #19: Caffè Amore – A Taste of Italy
☕🍷 Escape to the romance of Italy—one sip, one bite, and one cozy moment at a time. This beautifully curated Caffè Amore Basket brings together the warmth of coffee, the charm of European treats, and the elegance of a good glass of wine — all wrapped up in a rustic burlap tote bag that’s perfect for gifting or keeping for yourself.
Here’s what’s waiting inside:
☕ Two elegant coffee mugs – made for quiet mornings or sweet shared moments
🍪 A delicious variety of European-inspired treats:
This basket is your invitation to slow down, sip deeply, and savor the sweet life.
🇮🇹 Bid high and take home a little taste of Italy – while supporting a cause that feeds the soul!
Courtesy of: Debye & Bob Payne, DollarSigns Value: $80
Basket #20: A Taste of Mexico
🌶️🎉 Spice up your life and indulge in the vibrant flavors of Mexico with this festive and flavorful basket that brings the heat, the heart, and the hospitality of a true Mexican kitchen!
Inside this sabor-packed bundle, you’ll find:
🍅 Mexico Lindo Red Sauce and Hot Sauce – bold, authentic, and ready to elevate any dish
☕ A nostalgic favorite — Nestlé Abuelita Hot Chocolate — perfect for cozy evenings with cinnamon-spiced comfort
🍬 A colorful mix of traditional Mexican treats — sweet, spicy, and everything in between
🥣 Two beautiful ceramic bowls — handcrafted-style and perfect for serving salsas, soups, or snacks
🍾 A bottle of champagne — because no fiesta is complete without a little sparkle
🌮 And for the grand finale: Two Lunch OR Dinner Entrées at Tlaquepaque Restaurant – a local favorite known for its flavorful cuisine and welcoming atmosphere
Whether you’re planning a date night, a themed dinner party, or just want to stock your pantry with delicious delights, this basket delivers culture, comfort, and culinary celebration all in one!
🌮🎊 Take home a taste of Mexico—and let the fiesta begin!
Courtesy of Rosalina Davis, Tlaquepaque Restaurant Value: $100
Basket #21: A Day Just for You 💆♀️:
Treat yourself—or someone you love—to pure relaxation! This indulgent basket includes a $200 gift certificate to Hoops Chiropractic for a rejuvenating 50-minute massage, complete with an exam and treatment session.
Set the mood at home with a citrus-scented candle, Himalayan salt scrub, spa exfoliating gloves, and cozy memory foam slippers. It's a reset in a basket—because you deserve it!
💰 Retail Value: Over $200
🎁 Perfect For: Self-care lovers, busy parents, hard-working professionals
🧖♀️ Bidding Tip: This one’s a crowd favorite—get your bid in early!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!