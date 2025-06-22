Cowabunga Silent Auction | Placentia Rotary Foundation Inc.

Basket #1: Score Big – Angels vs. Dodgers Fan Experience!



Angels fans, Dodgers fans, baseball fans – listen up! This is the rivalry game of the season — and we’ve got four premium tickets in Section 413, Row E to see the Los Angeles Angels take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, August 11th at 6:38 PM at Angel Stadium in Anaheim!



These aren't just any seats — they’re Lower View MVP level, valued at $141 EACH and rising as this game inches closer to a sell-out! You'll be right there in the action for one of the hottest games of the summer.

But that's just the start. This ultimate Angels basket comes loaded with fan favorites and collectibles, including:



⚾ A Mike Trout Silver Slugger Bobblehead – a must-have for any collector



⚾ A Logan O’Hoppe Bobblehead – get your rising star now before he becomes a legend



🧣 A cozy Angels Throw Blanket – perfect for cool summer nights at the stadium



🎒 An Angels Drawstring Backsack – show your pride on the go



🧩 A beautifully crafted Angels Wooden Puzzle by Iconic Puzzles – a fun keepsake for fans of all ages. Some of the pieces are in the shape of a baseball player.



🐵 And yes... an epic Mandalorian Rally Monkey – because no true Halos fan goes without one!



Whether you’re a die-hard fan, want to treat the family, or just enjoy being part of a sold-out stadium showdown, this basket is your VIP pass to summer memories.



🔥 Bid high, bid often – and get ready to root for the Halos while supporting a great cause!



Courtesy of Rogers Business Services, Dottie Rogers. Value $800