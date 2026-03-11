Cowboy Con 26

With Weekend VIP tickets to Cowboy Con, you will receive welcome bag, first access to all events, ceremonies, vendor booths, artists welcome - "meet and greet", choice seating to premiere movies with Q & A, radio show reenactments, western concert and barn dance with Grammy Award nominated, Keith Burns and guests, outdoor old tractor show, kids activities and games, costume contest for young and old. A fun Saturday for the whole family. Kids under 10 free with adult admission.