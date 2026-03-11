Cowboy Con 26

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About this event
With Friday VIP tickets to Cowboy Con, you will receive badges, welcome bag, first access to Friday's opening ceremonies, vendor booths, artists welcome - "meet and greet", premiere movie with Q & A, western concert and barn dance with Grammy Award nominated, Keith Burns and guests.
With Weekend VIP tickets to Cowboy Con, you will receive welcome bag, first access to all events, ceremonies, vendor booths, artists welcome - "meet and greet", choice seating to premiere movies with Q & A, radio show reenactments, western concert and barn dance with Grammy Award nominated, Keith Burns and guests, outdoor old tractor show, kids activities and games, costume contest for young and old. A fun Saturday for the whole family. Kids under 10 free with adult admission.
With daily General Admission tickets to Cowboy Con, you will receive, access to all events, ceremonies, vendor booths, "meet and greet", premiere movies with Q & A, radio show reenactments, outdoor old tractor show, kids' activities and games, costume contest for young and old. A fun Saturday for the whole family. Kids under 10 free with adult admission.
With Sunday General Admission tickets to Cowboy Con, you will receive, access Cowboy Con Church with special guest, vendor booths last day specials, artists autographs, outdoor old tractor show. Kids under 10 free with adult admission.
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