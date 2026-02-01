Coweta Girls Travel Team Field Rental

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About the memberships
No expiration
This allows for ONE (1.0 hour) practice time slot that will be provided no earlier that 48 hours notice, and approved based on field availability as assigned by the SRSA/CGS Field Coordinator.
No expiration
This allows for TWO (1.0 hour) practice time slot that will be provided no earlier that 48 hours notice, and approved based on field availability as assigned by the SRSA/CGS Field Coordinator.
No expiration
This allows for THREE (1.0 hour) practice time slot that will be provided no earlier that 48 hours notice, and approved based on field availability as assigned by the SRSA/CGS Field Coordinator.
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