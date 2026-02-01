Coweta Girls Softball

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Coweta Girls Softball

About the memberships

Coweta Girls Travel Team Field Rental

One Time Field Use Fee
$50

No expiration

This allows for ONE (1.0 hour) practice time slot that will be provided no earlier that 48 hours notice, and approved based on field availability as assigned by the SRSA/CGS Field Coordinator.

One Time Field Use Fee (Copy)
$100

No expiration

This allows for TWO (1.0 hour) practice time slot that will be provided no earlier that 48 hours notice, and approved based on field availability as assigned by the SRSA/CGS Field Coordinator.

One Time Field Use Fee (Copy) (Copy)
$150

No expiration

This allows for THREE (1.0 hour) practice time slot that will be provided no earlier that 48 hours notice, and approved based on field availability as assigned by the SRSA/CGS Field Coordinator.

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