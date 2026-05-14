Cowgirls & Caviar Silent Auction Benefiting Women Of The Summit

$90 Value • Inspired by misty forest mornings and cool mountain air, the Fog Forest Trail Towel features original artwork by Breckenridge muralist, Lo Husen.

Oversized, lightweight, and quick-drying with a soft absorbent cotton backing, it’s designed to elevate lake days, beach afternoons, and everyday adventure.





About the brand:

Brecken Wild is an mountain-lifestyle brand founded by Breckenridge muralist Lo Husen. Inspired by the landscapes, layers, and quiet moments of the mountains, Lo transforms her original mural artwork into premium blankets, oversized towels, functional bags, and everyday accessories designed to help people feel connected to nature — wherever they are.

Blending comfort, art, nature, and high-altitude living, Brecken Wild was created for those who feel most at home in the wild and want to "Wrap Themselves in the Rockies” anytime, anywhere.



