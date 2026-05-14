Cowgirls & Caviar Silent Auction Benefiting Women Of The Summit

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Starting bid
$90 Value • Inspired by misty forest mornings and cool mountain air, the Fog Forest Trail Towel features original artwork by Breckenridge muralist, Lo Husen.
Oversized, lightweight, and quick-drying with a soft absorbent cotton backing, it’s designed to elevate lake days, beach afternoons, and everyday adventure.
About the brand:
Brecken Wild is an mountain-lifestyle brand founded by Breckenridge muralist Lo Husen. Inspired by the landscapes, layers, and quiet moments of the mountains, Lo transforms her original mural artwork into premium blankets, oversized towels, functional bags, and everyday accessories designed to help people feel connected to nature — wherever they are.
Blending comfort, art, nature, and high-altitude living, Brecken Wild was created for those who feel most at home in the wild and want to "Wrap Themselves in the Rockies” anytime, anywhere.
Starting bid
$85 Value • Skier, snowboarder or just a lover of all things winter? This 6-layer goggle design is a perfect reminder of your time in the mountains. Perfect for a shelf or mantle. Prefer to hang it? It comes ready for anything.
10" x 5"
About the brand:
Shannon Jakoby has been a Colorado local since 1999. In 2020, she traded her desk job for a pile of upcycled wood and never looked back. She Shed That Designs is a one-woman operation out of Dillon — mountain mosaics, geometric wood art, laser-cut signs, custom cutting boards, and one-of-a-kind pieces made from reclaimed and salvaged materials.
Her work is custom, fully handmade, and built to last. You'll find her art carried at Blue Moon Bakery, the Silverthorne Art Spot, and Kaleidoscope in Breckenridge
Starting bid
$210 Value • The SPICYHEART Breck Hat is a statement sombrero inspired by the spirit of the Rocky Mountains. Designed by Alicia, each hat is wearable art; blending mountain culture, boho style, sustainability, and personal storytelling. Where western mountain spirit meets wild mystic soul.
Each piece is meant to feel personal; a visual extension of energy, travels, and inner landscape.
No two hats are exactly alike. Alicia handcuts the leather, freehand burns, and creates each piece individually in her Breck studio through intuitive, slow-made artistry.
About the brand:
SPICYHEART is an artisanal creative brand founded in 2009 by Peruvian-born artist and maker Alicia Clark-Fulcher in Breckenridge, Colorado. Rooted in self-expression, intention, and authenticity, SPICYHEART blends handcrafted jewelry, burned hats, art, and creative experiences inspired by nature, ancient cultures, and Alicia’s Peruvian heritage. What began as a passion for handmade adornment has evolved into a soulful creative space where creation is seen as ceremony and every piece tells a story. In June 2024, Alicia opened her first SPICYHEART storefront, creating a welcoming space where she enjoys connecting with new clients, sharing her art, and building community through creativity.
Starting bid
$45 Value • Handcrafted by local artist Michele using high-grade beads sourced from Cody, Wyoming, these one-of-a-kind purse charms add the perfect touch of western flair, personality, and craftsmanship to any bag or keychain.
Thoughtfully made and inspired by mountain-town creativity, each piece is unique and designed to stand out.
About the brand:
Local artist Michele creates handcrafted jewelry and accessories inspired by mountain-town creativity, western style, and years of artistic exploration. Using high-grade beads and thoughtfully sourced materials, each piece is uniquely designed and made by hand in Summit County.
Starting bid
$45 Value • Handcrafted by local artist Michele using high-grade beads sourced from Cody, Wyoming, these one-of-a-kind purse charms add the perfect touch of western flair, personality, and craftsmanship to any bag or keychain.
Thoughtfully made and inspired by mountain-town creativity, each piece is unique and designed to stand out.
About the brand:
Local artist Michele creates handcrafted jewelry and accessories inspired by mountain-town creativity, western style, and years of artistic exploration. Using high-grade beads and thoughtfully sourced materials, each piece is uniquely designed and made by hand in Summit County.
Starting bid
$45 Value • Handcrafted by local artist Michele using high-grade beads sourced from Cody, Wyoming, these one-of-a-kind purse charms add the perfect touch of western flair, personality, and craftsmanship to any bag or keychain.
Thoughtfully made and inspired by mountain-town creativity, each piece is unique and designed to stand out.
About the brand:
Local artist Michele creates handcrafted jewelry and accessories inspired by mountain-town creativity, western style, and years of artistic exploration. Using high-grade beads and thoughtfully sourced materials, each piece is uniquely designed and made by hand in Summit County.
Starting bid
$500 Value • Gain clarity, accountability, and strategic insight with an exclusive one-on-one coaching session led by serial entrepreneur and former Global Chair of Entrepreneurs’ Organization, Lynn Anstett.
Designed for business owners and leaders looking to grow and scale, this session focuses on leadership development, team alignment, process, accountability, and reducing owner dependency to help businesses operate more effectively and sustainably.
About the business:
Strategic Leadership Advisory helps businesses elevate their people, strengthen leadership, and scale with clarity and purpose. Led by serial entrepreneur and former Global Chair of Entrepreneurs’ Organization Lynn Anstett, the advisory focuses on building strong teams, aligned vision, clear processes, and accountability that drive sustainable growth.
Starting bid
$600 Value • A marketing strategy session with the team at 4th Dimension, plus a written action plan delivered within 10 business days. You choose the focus.
Choose Your Focus Area
Email & SMS Marketing: Build and monetize your list
Brand Platform & Messaging: Learn how to talk about what you do so the right people get it
Google Business Profile & Local SEO: Get found by more local customers
Best For: Solo entrepreneurs and small business owners ready to stop guessing and start growing.
About the business:
About 4D Agency: 4D is a full-service marketing agency providing businesses with strategy, communications, advertising, and digital services to grow their audience and increase revenue. Website: https://4d.army
Starting bid
$500 Value • Is your business showing up where your customers are actually searching?
This one-hour online visibility consultation with Samantha Quinones, Founder of Paw & Prosper, provides a strategic review of how your business appears across Google, AI assistants like ChatGPT, and local search platforms.
Before the session, Samantha will analyze your website and online presence using professional SEO and AI visibility tools. You’ll walk away with personalized insights into your visibility gaps, competitor positioning, and clear priorities to help your business become more discoverable, trusted, and chosen online.
About the business:
Paw & Prosper helps local businesses improve their visibility online through strategic SEO, AI search optimization, and digital discoverability. Founder Samantha Quinones specializes in helping businesses show up where customers are actually searching — from Google to AI assistants like ChatGPT and local search platforms.
Starting bid
$80 Value • Host a party everyone will be dying to attend! This gift certificate from Night of Mystery can be used toward any downloadable murder mystery party game. Perfect for birthdays, holidays, team-building events, family gatherings, or girls’ nights, each game includes character assignments, invitations, host instructions, mystery clues, and everything needed to create an unforgettable whodunnit experience.
About the business:
Night of Mystery creates downloadable murder mystery party games designed to make hosting easy, immersive, and fun. With themes for adults, teens, kids, businesses, holidays, and more, every game transforms an ordinary gathering into a memorable night of suspense and laughter.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!